Often Called the Second-Coldest Place on Earth, This Indian Village Survives -40°C Winters

Imagine stepping into a landscape where winter paints everything in soft whites and glowing blues, and the air carries a fresh, mountain stillness. Welcome to Dras — a small Ladakhi hamlet that transforms into a pristine winter wonderland each year. Known for its breathtaking scenery and resilient spirit, Dras serves as a reminder of the beauty that emerges when nature and community coexist.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

In Dras, winter isn’t just a season; it’s a defining state of being. This village in the Kargil district routinely plunges to –40 °C and below, making it the second-coldest inhabited place on Earth.

Snow turns Dras into a valley of serene wonder. Photograph: (Instagram/thecosmosgyral)

Dras experiences temperatures so low that water pipes freeze solid, snow remains untouched for days, and even hardy local flora hibernates under thick ice sheets.

These brutal winters last several months, often from November to March, during which the village is sealed beneath a heavy coat of snow. Visibility drops, transportation becomes unpredictable, and life slows to match nature’s unrelenting pace.

In the heart of Dras: History, life and landscape

For all its unforgiving chill, Dras is a valley rich with stories of ancient routes, brave hearts, and a culture shaped by endurance. Nestled on the ancient trade route between Srinagar and Leh, it has borne witness to centuries of cultural exchange, military campaigns and pilgrimages.

Its name itself comes from “Draya”, meaning “gateway” in the local language, a fitting title for a village that stood guard over Himalayan passages.

Snow-clad mountains embracing a lone stream in the heart of Dras.

Photograph: (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The village is small but self-sufficient. Traditional Ladakhi-style homes, built from stone and wood, are designed to withstand deep freezes. In summer, rivers fed by glacial melt glint like silver threads against the rugged terrain.

In recent years, Dras has also become a symbol of remembrance. Echoing the region’s complex history, there are memorials for soldiers who fought in the Kargil War, linking its past to present narratives of courage and survival.

The landscape — steep valleys, glacial streams, and snow-swept plateaus is not just a backdrop; it’s a way of life. And for those who call Dras home, every day is a dance between man and mountain, carved out in ice and perseverance.

The must-see marvels behind the chill

Beyond its icy extremes, Dras unfolds as a setting where history, nature and spirituality flow into one another.

Dras War Memorial standing tall against the icy ranges that shaped its history. Photograph: (Ladakh Tourism)

The Dras War Memorial, set against the rugged Tololing and Tiger Hill ranges, is a poignant reminder of the Kargil conflict.

Nature lovers can explore Mushko Valley, which blooms with wildflowers in summer, or trek to Manman Top, offering sweeping views of the snow-blanketed valley.

Draupadi Kund in Dras, a quiet high-altitude pool wrapped in mountain stillness. Photograph: (My Travaly)

Spiritual seekers will find peace at the Draupadi Kund, a tranquil high-altitude pond linked to epic Mahabharata lore, and the striking Ningoor Masjid, painted in Turkish blue against the mountain backdrop.

Best time to visit Dras

Summer (June to September) — the weather is mild, roads are passable, and the stunning mountain vistas are at their best.

Late winter (March to April) — for thrill-seekers who want to witness Dras in frost, but with slightly better road access.

How to reach Dras

By air: Fly into Leh Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport, then travel by road to Dras (~200 km).

By road: Accessible from Srinagar via Zoji La (NH1) or from Kargil. Make sure to check road conditions during winter.

Local transport: Shared taxis and local buses operate in summer. In winter, only specialised vehicles or escorted convoys may be feasible due to snow.

In a land where cold is a constant, Dras stands as proof that warmth isn’t just about temperature; it’s about community, endurance, and the strength to live in harmony with nature’s extremes.

For travellers and dreamers alike, Dras is a reminder that humanity thrives not just in easy places but in the more demanding corners of our world.

Sources:

‘This Indian Village Hits –40°C And Is The World's Second Coldest Place Where People Still Live’ by Times Now News, Published on 17 November 2025.

‘This Hamlet In Ladakh Gets Colder Than The North Pole And Freezes Solid Every Winter’ by Snigdha Oreya for News18, Published on 18 November 2025.

‘Welcome To Dras: World's Second Coldest Inhabited Place’ by Skymet Weather, Published on 15 January 2015.

‘Top 10 Places To Visit In Drass- Travel Guide 2025’ by Arpit for Wanderon, Published on 30 June 2025.