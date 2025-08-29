300 Million People Inspired
33 Billion Positive Impressions
Cooling the tribal hamlets in Pune's Mulshi!
For years, Pune's tribal communities in Mulshi lived without electricity. While Mission Urja, headed by Tanveer Inamdar, ensured the installation of solar power systems in their homes, these families still did not have a fan. During summer, the heat was unbearable. To escape the heat in the home, most people choose to sit outside their homes, where an occasional breeze will ease their plight. But the village shares ground with scorpions, snakes, and insects, which makes this option a dangerous one. The Better India collaborated with Mission Urja to raise funds that were directed to distributing solar fans to 500 families across Mulshi. Through this campaign, we ensured that Mulshi stays breezy during the summer, giving these families hope and respite.
310
Donors
₹4,06,000
Worth Raised
Helping women reclaim their agency!
To women in the villages of India, financial freedom means being able to take basic decisions without having to think twice. It means feeling capable. On Women's Day, we decided to help 10 women start their simple home-run businesses such as tailoring, goat rearing and pickle making. The campaign intends to convey the message that the identity of the women is beyond the roles they essay in the home.
35
Donors
₹35,221
Worth Raised
Gifting stray dogs safety!
Every year, thousands of stray dogs and cattle across India lose their lives in road accidents. Negligence isn't the only culprit. Dim street lighting and low visibility at night are often to blame. The Better India collaborated with 'Pawsitivity' which has innovated QR-enabled reflective collars to keep stray dogs safe from road accidents.
334
Donors
₹1,33,647
Worth Raised
Raising pillars to support children's education!
The Better India raised funds to help construct a roof for the study centre in Varanasi run by a cancer survivor Shyam Shrivastav. The study centre did not have a roof, leading to classes being cancelled during the monsoons due to flooding. Impact: We were able to help 200 kids who study at the centre by ensuring the new roof could be constructed before the next monsoon season.
307
Donors
₹4,93,442
Worth Raised
Sparing vendors from the scorching heat!
The Better India collaborated with 'Warriors Without a Cause' NGO during the summer of 2024 to help street vendors with umbrellas that would shield them from the scorching heat. The goal was to enable these vendors across India to continue their businesses throughout summer without facing heat strokes etc. Impact: Over 1000 vendors were helped with umbrellas.
341
Donors
₹3,54,118
Worth Raised
Raising a generation of gender-sensitive men!
The Better India partnered with Equal Community Foundation to create the ‘Raising Boys Right’ guide, a practical toolkit filled with age-appropriate ways to teach boys values like empathy, consent, and respect. The overarching aim was to raise boys who understand respect, stand for equality, and challenge the norms that hold society back.view impact
Extending a hand of help to the elderly!
In the hustle and bustle of metro cities, a significant portion of senior citizens in India find themselves dependent, and alone, requiring essential assistance and support in their day-to-day lives. The Better India partnered with Maya Care Foundation to build a pan-India crew of volunteers dedicated to supporting and assisting our senior citizens.VIEW IMPACT
Giving comfort to labourers!
The Better India campaign intended to help labourers in Uttar Pradesh with a pair of slippers to enable them to brave the scorching ground as they work in the forests of Uttar Pradesh. These labourers earn through working in brick kilns and wood cutting. In order to help them, we partnered with women of the Green Army who assembled the slippers in their manufacturing unit. Impact: The campaign helped 6000 labourers with new slippers.
559
Donors
₹5,08,359
Worth Raised
Providing warmth for the homeless!
The Better India collaborated with Project Jeans, led by Nirvaan Somany, which distributes sleeping bags made of upcycled denim to people across India. This also cuts down on carbon emissions caused during the manufacturing of jeans. The campaign aimed to help people who are homeless with sleeping bags while also enabling the recycling of jeans. Impact: 133 sleeping bags were distributed to homeless people.
144
Donors
₹1,06,494
Worth Raised
Ensuring insurance for house helps!
The campaign was dedicated to bridging the digital and financial divide for domestic workers, by encouraging people to actively contribute to enhancing the skills and independence of their domestic helpers. The goal of the campaign was to empower domestic workers to become digitally and financially literate.VIEW IMPACT
Bringing girls back to school!
A campaign to bring to light the work of various organisations and individuals who are working towards bringing girls back to schools.The Better India helped in sponsoring the education of 32 students studying in government, semi government-aided and private schools.VIEW IMPACT
Spreading hugs of hope around Varanasi!
The Better India partnered with the Hope Foundation to bring warmth to homeless people on the ghats of Varanasi by distributing blankets made of upcycled cloth that is collected from the ghats. Impact: 1400 homeless people were provided with blankets.
531
Donors
₹4,87,686
Worth Raised
Creating a world where dreams have no limits!
The Better India helped sponsor the education of children from low-income backgrounds in Bengaluru. By collaborating with Dream School Foundation, we were able to sponsor 32 children studying in government, semi-government-aided and private schools.
32
Children
₹5Lakhs
Worth Raised
Lighting up Odisha with the Sun!
When The Better India got wind of children across 22 villages in Odisha — that were off the grid — facing a huge problem in their studies, we decided to do something about it. We were keen that these children not miss out on their education in the bargain. Our Diwali campaign urged our readers to donate solar lamps so they could continue their studies even after dark. Impact: Our 1,000 lamps were donated in a span of a week.VIEW IMPACT
Influencing policy shift in Ladakh!
There was a lot of conversation surrounding the Ladakh region which was facing a grave issue of non-biodegradable waste. In the hinterlands of Ladakh, there are no proper mechanisms to dispose of garbage. Following a story by The Better India that spotlighted the issue, the Leh district administration started an initiative towards sustainable waste management in rural and semi-rural areas of the district in December 2017.VIEW IMPACT
Giving wings to their dreams!
The Better India collaborated with Shivprabha Charitable Trust to ensure that children in Maharashtra's Yavatmal and Chandrapur districts could be helped with school kits and stationery. These children belong to farming families, where the income earned suffices their basic needs. A school bag is a luxury. The campaign attempted to help these children get access to school supplies. Impact: 1000 children were provided with school kits.
371
Donors
₹5,01,528
Worth Raised
Battling Prejudice!
Nakshatra was abandoned by her parents when she came out as transgender, sentencing her to a life on the streets of Bengaluru. Today, she provides shelter for those in need through her NGO, Nammane Summane, which houses people with disabilities, elderly individuals, and orphans. The campaign aimed to raise funds to help Nakshatra continue the good work.
64
Donors
₹1,02,375
Worth Raised
De-shaming stigma around acid attack victims!
The Better India wanted to highlight stories of acid attack survivors who chose to not let their scars define them. Through a series of social media posts that were first-hand accounts of the experiences that acid attack survivors had to endure, we created awareness about the subject, encouraging dialogue and activism against it.view impact
Taking innovation to classrooms across India!
Following an article published by The Better India about Eckovation — a social learning platform started by an IIT Delhi graduate with the aim of giving quality education to children from underprivileged backgrounds — it had a ripple effect; resulting in the launch of an education program that is impacting hundreds.VIEW IMPACT
Spreading hugs of hope around Delhi!
The Better India partnered with the 'Clothes Box Foundation', led by Sajan Veerr Abrol, to bring warmth to people on the streets by distributing 1400 upcycled blankets across Delhi. Each kg of fabric recycled saves up to 31 kg of CO2 equivalents, thus ensuring a reduction in the carbon footprint too. Impact: 1400 homeless people were provided with blankets.
569
Donors
₹5,76,900
Worth Raised
Ensuring food equity across India!
The Better India's #HappinessOnAPlate campaign helped hundreds of families across India celebrate Diwali with good food. We worked with five NGOs dedicated to fighting hunger and focused on five cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. The funds were channelled to purchase grocery kits for the underprivileged. 560 people were provided with food kits.
154
Donors
₹2,41,021
Worth Raised
Giving cancer patients back their voice!
In 2015, The Better India covered the story of Dr Vishal Rao, a Bangalore-based oncologist, who has developed a voice prosthesis that can help throat cancer patients speak after surgery. The video on the innovation garnered attention from healthcare and medical teams across India and the world. Many throat cancer victims reached out to Dr Vishal to avail of the innovation.VIEW IMPACT
Fulfilling a teenager's dream!
The Better India's video on Tarun, a young boy with HIV receiving care at Happy Feet Home, amassed great love from our audience. The video highlighted Tarun’s bucket list, on which his number one wish was to become a DJ. The video was viewed by many and this led to the True School of Music offering Tarun a free scholarship to learn DJ-ing skills!VIEW IMPACT
Every dream doesn't need a classroom!
The Better India along with Samarth Bharat Vyaspith, launched a campaign to identify families and children staying at Teen Hath Naka signal in Thane, Maharashtra. The goal was to raise awareness and funds for the Signal Shala school which strives to bring such children into the mainstream of society by addressing not only their educational needs but also their health and emotional well-being.
40
Children
₹6Lakhs
Worth Raised
Lighting up Pimpaldhara with the Sun!
Pimpaldhara, a village in Maharashtra, did not have electricity. The nearest water source was at least an hour’s walk away. The Better India ran a campaign that resonated with our readers and we managed to raise funds that were then used to install solar street lights, build a bore-well, and distribute solar lamps and cookers to each household. This has had a huge transformative effect on the villagers' lives!
40+
People supported
₹2.9Lakhs
Worth Raised
Gifting bulls to our farmers!
Following the story that The Better India shared of Vitthal Hari Mandole (Vithoba) of Khadki Budruk village, who tilled his land with a cot because he could not afford a plough and a pair of bulls, help poured in from our readers. Within five days of running the story, the incoming funds helped Vithoba with enough money to purchase a pair of bulls to till the land.VIEW IMPACT
Helping farmer widows reclaim their agency!
Every year, we are flooded with news of thousands of farmers from drought-prone regions of Maharashtra committing suicide due to rising debts. In the aftermath of these suicides, their families are left helpless. The Better India ran a campaign to help support the wives of these farmers. Impact: We helped 35 farmer widows set up their own sustainable businesses in just three days.VIEW IMPACT
Giving paati a home for her idea!
The Better India covered the story of Dhanam paati who runs a small home business where she serves idlis, chutney and sambhar. In order to continue running the business, paati needed funds to renovate her home which was crumbling and dilapidated. Impact: The article amassed great love and donations to the tune of Rs 1,00,000 poured in.view impact
Stimulating childrens' creativity!
The goal of the campaign was to unleash a child's creativity by encouraging them to get experimental with a box. The Better India invited NGOs, schools, startups, educators and parents to join the challenge and take it to communities across India. The idea was to give wings to the boundless creativity of children and foster imagination, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and sustainability.view impact
Digging up dreams in Tamil Nadu!
Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu was infamous for farmer suicides. The Better India ran a campaign, encouraging readers to donate to the cause and managed to raise over 11 lakhs. Impact: Two ponds were constructed over 7.5 acres of land, benefitting more than 20,000 villagers.
24,000
People supported
₹11Lakhs
Worth Raised
Conversations around menstruation!
The Better India collaborated with private schools in Bengaluru to raise awareness about the use of sustainable menstrual products. We believe that it is possible to change attitudes towards consumption and disposal on a large scale, by showing that sustainable alternatives are possible.VIEW IMPACT