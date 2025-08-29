Cooling the tribal hamlets in Pune's Mulshi!

For years, Pune's tribal communities in Mulshi lived without electricity. While Mission Urja, headed by Tanveer Inamdar, ensured the installation of solar power systems in their homes, these families still did not have a fan. During summer, the heat was unbearable. To escape the heat in the home, most people choose to sit outside their homes, where an occasional breeze will ease their plight. But the village shares ground with scorpions, snakes, and insects, which makes this option a dangerous one. The Better India collaborated with Mission Urja to raise funds that were directed to distributing solar fans to 500 families across Mulshi. Through this campaign, we ensured that Mulshi stays breezy during the summer, giving these families hope and respite.