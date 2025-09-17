Beekeeping offers a sustainable, profitable alternative for farmers and urbanites alike. With just a one-time investment, it enriches biodiversity and supports food security. Anyone over 15 can start with minimal space and time.
Chandrashekhar Mandal started Digital Labour Chowk to support daily wage labourers by connecting them with employers through an online platform. Inspired by the struggles of blue-collar workers in his family and hometown, he aims to provide them with dignity, identity, and a steady income.
From breakfast ideas to sweets to end your meal with an Indian dessert, these seven grandmothers in India turned their love for cooking into successful food businesses. By sharing their cherished dishes and secret recipes, they show how senior citizens can start new ventures and thrive.