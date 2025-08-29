Childhood Dialogues
#ChildhoodDialogues is a collaboration between EkStep Foundation and The Better India to raise awareness and facilitate conversations about the importance of early childhood development in India. Through this initiative, we aim to foster a better understanding of the early childhood ecosystem and its impact on society as a whole.
#OneForOurPlanet
Pernod Ricard India has collaborated with The Better India to launch the #OneForOurPlanet campaign, which aims to inspire consumers to make environmentally conscious purchases and reduce waste by reducing secondary packaging
Aarohan Social Innovation Awards
Shining a spotlight on India’s best minds, The Better India is amplifying Infosys Foundation’s initiative to recognise and reward brilliant social innovations in the fields of education, women empowerment, and healthcare.
Amazon Tools for tomorrow
Amazon India has partnered with The Better India to launch Tools for Tomorrow, a series featuring compelling stories of social change and impact made in the lives of teachers, students, and other enablers– who have benefitted from Amazon Future Engineer program. Amazon Future Engineer is Amazon’s signature computer science education program designed to offer young people the chance to build their best future, inspiring and educating millions of students globally. The program helps students from underrepresented communities explore computer science through school curriculum and project- based learning and use code to make music, program robots, and solve problems.
School of Hope & Empowerment
School of Hope and Empowerment (SHE) is a multi-media, multi-stakeholder impact communication initiative that leverages the power of digital connectivity to support women from hard-to-reach geographies. It is an ecosystem meant to empower women to establish themselves as entrepreneurs and leaders in their communities — using inspiration, education and mentorship.
Dash The Imbalance
The Better India and Accenture are joining hands to help you create #EqualityForAll at your workplace. Our areas of focus include gender, ethnicity, disabilities and mental health & wellness.
#NewRealities
#NewRealities The India Chapter is a campaign co-created by Lenovo and The Better India to showcase women who have leveraged technology to create quantifiable social impact. From education solutions to women led networks — these changemakers are doing it all.
#PathWithPurpose
#PathwithPurpose is a campaign co-created by Accenture and The Better India to feature stories of organisations that are committed to responsible and ethical business practices the ones that benefit society in several unique ways.
#Dettol Salutes
Dettol India partnered with The Better India to launch #DettolSalutes, a campaign that honours the remarkable work of over 100 Protectors across the country. We are highlighting the extraordinary stories of people who risked their lives to protect others, went that extra mile to help those in need, and displayed exemplary selflessness in India’s fight against the pandemic.
UN Volunteers India
United Nations Volunteers (UNV) is the nodal UN agency that contributes to peace and development worldwide through volunteerism. UNV believes in ‘Volunteerism for Development’. UNV India is inspired by the conviction that volunteerism can transform the pace and nature of development, and by the idea that everyone can contribute their time and energy towards peace and development.
KnowYourPalm 2.0
An initiative to make a conscious choice to demand for products, which are made using sustainably sourced palm oil. The Better India in collaboration with the Roundtable Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) encourages consumers, businesses and relevant stakeholders to transition to sustainable palm oil.
Prompthernow
Did you know? In India, 10 million girls are at the risk of dropping out of schools because of the impact of COVID-19? With millions who have already dropped out, this pandemic has had an enormous effect on the education of girls. #PromptHerNow is a campaign launched by The Better India, alongside Population Foundation of India (PFI), to address socio-cultural factors contributing to an increased dropout rate and to highlight the work of those who are fighting to reverse this situation.
Work For Humankind
Work for Humankind is a bold initiative in partnership with Island Conservation and the Robinson Crusoe Island community that calls on volunteers from around the world to take part in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: to experience first-hand how to make a long-lasting difference with a remote island community. All this while working from one of the most remote offices in the world enabled by tech.
Pledge 1-1-1
Salesforce.org leverages technology, people, and resources to improve communities throughout the world. They call their integrated philanthropic approach the 1-1-1 model. The 1-1-1 philanthropy model was designed to create a positive impact in the communities we work and live in: donating 1% of our time, equity, and product each year. The 1-1-1 model has also turned into a movement beyond their employees. Today more than 12K companies, from over 100 countries have pledged 1% to make a positive impact on the world.
Handmade Dil Se
Handmade Dil Se is Habba’s attempt to bring back the demand for handmade in India and revive the livelihoods of artisans and weavers. Habba has curated surprise hampers from across India for you.
#NokiaC3ForChange
#NokiaC3forChange is an initiative where we handpicked 20 changemakers across India. These changemakers and their communities were given smartphones to use in their change endeavours – farming, education, building a business, saving endangered birds, etc. – and share the impact that technology helped them make. These stories have been recorded after the communities used the phones for a month. While we’re sure long-term use of technology will make for an even bigger impact, here is what the communities were able to accomplish in just 30-days.
#NotInstaWorthy
DBS Bank and The Better India have come together to launch Mission Zero Food Waste — an initiative to make ‘conscious food choices’ a norm in people’s lives and to make it easy for all to manage food waste. In a world where memorable eating experiences are judged based on how ‘Instaworthy’ the photos or videos are, we are bringing to you #NotInstaWorthy, a challenge aimed at turning the tables by urging people to share pictures of food that would not, otherwise, make it to their insta pages.
Changemakers - Season 3
The Better India and MG Motor India come together to co-create MGChangemakers Season 3, recognising and commemorating heroes who are using innovation for social change. MGChangemakers are a courageous set of pioneers from across the country, from various cultural backgrounds and age groups — who have a common goal of improving the lives of their fellow citizens. On this platform, meet the changemakers, watch, read and listen to their stories, and most importantly, be a part of their journeys of change.
Teachers of Tomorrow
Dell Aarambh & The Better India come together to celebrate ‘Teachers of Tomorrow’ – educators across the country who have leveraged the use of technology to drive social change. These individuals are working tirelessly to make education accessible to all through innovative and inclusive approaches.
KnowYourPalm
An initiative to make a conscious choice to demand for products, which are made using sustainably sourced palm oil. The Better India in collaboration with the Roundtable Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) encourages consumers, businesses and relevant stakeholders to transition to sustainable palm oil.
MGChangemakers Season 2
MG changemakers is back for second year! We believe large scale social change happens when individuals curate meaningful experiences.
#MGChangemakers
The 2018 Edition of MG Changemakers is a series that aims to recognize India’s women who are breaking a new ground every day, and making a difference in the lives of countless others through sheer courage, determination and grit.
HCL Digital Concerts
The conservation and promotion of India’s art and cultural heritage is very close to HCL’s heart. To this end, for the past 22 years it has been running several initiatives dedicated to identifying, nurturing and promoting talent rooted in the glorious heritage of Indian classical performing arts.
Honouring Gandhian Warriors
The Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation which was established in 1977, instituted four Awards. The annual awards is the Foundation’s gratifying felicitation to those men and women involved at the grassroots level who are committed to inclusive development working in line with Mahatma Gandhi’s constructive work program
Innovating For Society
A story series featuring entrepreneurs, startups and organizations that are using emerging technologies to solve some of the most complex problems facing our society.
Skills To Succeed
SkillsToSucceed Artisans from the town of toys, Channapatna, who had earlier abandoned their craft are now back to innovating new designs for new markets! Accenture in India
Tech For Good
A series of stories on organisations that have leveraged the use of latest technology to create social impact. Be it healthcare, education or clean energy, entrepreneurs across sectors are amplifying their reach and impact with the use of technology like Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, Blockchain, Automation, Virtual Reality, Digital and more.
Evolution Of Solutions
‘Evolution of Solutions’ is a futuristic dialogue on how technology can be used to tackle today and proactively solve tomorrow’s challenges. Watch out for stories of innovators, opinions by experts, and thought provoking discussions that pave the path for a better tomorrow.
New is doing good. New is making a difference
New is Doing Good is a series that showcases how skills training helps increase employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for individuals.
Sustainable Development Goals
Where does India stand with regards to meeting UN’s Sustainable Development Goal of eradicating extreme poverty by 2030 and what can we do to ensure that we uplift most Indians out of poverty in the next 10 years?
Sanitation For All
We present stories of those who are driving change holistically in the space of sanitation with innovation & perseverance and making ‘Sanitation For All’ a reality in India.
Indigood™ Project
‘Indigood™ Project’ is an initiative to recognize and bring to light the stories of individuals who are working relentlessly to solve the water crisis that the country is facing.
Shiv Nadar Foundation
The Shiv Nadar Foundation was established in 1994 by Shiv Nadar, Founder – HCL. The foundation is committed to the creation of a more equitable, merit-based society.
#EducationWithPurpose
MREI offers quality education across genres with institutions like Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, Manav Rachna University, and more. Social work and innovation are synonymous to Manav Rachna’s culture and every associated member there is responsible for contributing to society in their own ways.
Change that matters
Exxon Mobil and The Better India have come together to showcase stories of individuals who are enabling change through mobility. ‘Change that matters’ is a tribute to these passionate individual who are going beyond their reach to make the world a better place.
The happy furniture projects
‘Happy Furniture Projects’ is an impact initiative by The Better India & Pepperfry that aims to recognize NGOs that are building bridges to narrow the gap between individuals and opportunities.
Fulfilling Dreams
This International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Amazon and The Better India have come together to showcase stories of individuals whose unwavering determination, hard work, and courage have proven time and again that no disability can stop them from achieving their dreams and goals.
Chhattisgarh Diaries
Chhattisgarh Diaries’ will help you uncover some of Chhattisgarh’s best kept secrets and will also help decide where to engrave your mark as soon as you enter this mesmerising state.
Drive Safe India
A special series to create consciousness among road users about road safety, professional driving training and its positive impact on society.As part of India’s effort to make roads safe and bring down accidents and fatalities, Maruti Suzuki contributes to all the 4Es of road safety.
True Heroes
Over 6500 underprivileged people have been aided with daily necessities, 56 orphan kids have seen the light of education, thanks to one Hyderabad organisation founded by this true hero! Neurobion #HelpingTrueHeroes
India Innovates
Season 1 of India Innovates was watched by over 100 million people across 15 countries worldwide! We are now ready to launch Season 2 – which will focus on innovations that are truly transformational.
Reach For Better
In life, you’re always striving for more. But the question really is, how do you turn ambition into achievement? Franklin Templeton Investments and The Better India will showcase extraordinary stories that answer this very question.
Breaking Barriers
Breaking Barriers is a 5 part web-series based on real life stories from different corners of India that inspire togetherness.The Better India & Brooke Bond Red Label have joined hands to celebrate the spirit of togetherness with true stories of inclusivity.
ATL Tinkering Innovation Marathon
Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog & The Better India have come together to further India’s spirit of innovation by recognising ideas developed by young Indians to solve some of the country’s most pressing challenges.