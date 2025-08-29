Prompthernow

Did you know? In India, 10 million girls are at the risk of dropping out of schools because of the impact of COVID-19? With millions who have already dropped out, this pandemic has had an enormous effect on the education of girls. #PromptHerNow is a campaign launched by The Better India, alongside Population Foundation of India (PFI), to address socio-cultural factors contributing to an increased dropout rate and to highlight the work of those who are fighting to reverse this situation.