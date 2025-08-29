Authors

About

WE ARE THE BETTER INDIA

India's Largest And Most Influencial Impact Driven Platform

We use the power of digital media and positive storytelling to showcase the journey of India's most inspiring individuals and institutions. We drive our audience to turn this inspiration into impact! We also partner with brands to drive campaigns that make a real difference on the ground. Its unique focus lies in uncovering the tales of everyday unsung heroes, community change-makers, groundbreaking innovations, and unparkable ideas often overlooked by mainstream media.

Smiling Children
Bright Futures Icon   Bright Futures
Smiling Faces Icon Smiling faces
Advertisment
Dhiman Parekh

From a Weekend Blog to a Positive  Movement

The Better India started as a blog back in 2008. Our co-founders, Dhimant Parekh, and Anuradha Kedia, would spend their weekends documenting positive news from in and around Bangalore. More than a decade later, we have grown into a funded company reaching over 500 million people every month!

The Better India - Play Icon Watch Full Video

THE BETTER INDIA REACH

INDIVIDUALS INSPIRED

200 MILLION

EVERY MONTH

POSITIVITY SPREAD TO

5000+

CITIES, ACROSS THE WORLD

TOTAL REACH

500 MILLION

ACROSS ALL LANGUAGES

TOTAL VIDEO VIEWS

2 BILLION

ACROSS ALL LANGUAGES AND PLATFORMS

MINUTES SPENT

12.5 MILLION

ENGAGING WITH OUR STORIES

HOURS SPENT

1.8 MILLION

WATCHING OUR VIDEOS

TOTAL VIDEO VIEWS

200 MILLION

ON ENGLISH WEBSITE

MONTHLY AVG. REACH

12 MILLION

ON ENGLISH WEBSITE

Regional Channels

Monthly Avg. Reach
Total Video Views
59M
Hindi
759M
5.91M
Gujarati
362M
5.52M
Bangla
460.4M
8.74M
Marathi
362.6M

Building upon the profound impact of storytelling, The Better India has evolved over the past 15 years into a repository of India's change agents. Skillfully harnessing the potency of storytelling, the platform has embarked on a steadfast mission: to empower every citizen to become a formidable force for positive change. With a robust presence across five languages, The Better India resonates with more than 200 million people each month. What sets it apart is its ability to unite communities, leveraging their collective strength to propel affirmative action and drive impactful transformations.

OUR VALUES

Ambition

AMBITION

Striving for audacious goals and relentless progress.

Empathy

EMPATHY

Understanding and caring for others' feelings and perspectives.

Ethics

ETHICS

Upholding principles of honesty,integrity and fairness in all actions.

Frugality

EXCELLENCE

Pursuing the highest standards quality and performance.

Frugality

FRUGALITY

Maximizing resources and minimizing waste with thoughtful efficiency.

Ownership

OWNERSHIP

Taking responsibility and accountability for outcomes and decisions.

Innovation

INNOVATION

Continuously seeking and embracing new ideas and solutions.

Advertisment

OUR JOURNEY SO FAR

2008

INCEPTION AS A BLOG:

The journey began with a humble blog, laying the foundation for what was to come.

2013

WEBSITE LAUNCH:

The official launch of our dedicated website marked a pivotal moment in our digital presence.

2015

ANGEL INVESTORS JOIN:

A turning point as passionate angel investors joined our mission, propelling us forward with newfound support.

2016

10M REACH, 4-MEMBER TEAM:

A major leap with stronger support and a growing team.

2018

40M REACH

We expanded our reach to 40 million, connecting with a broader audience.

2019

SERIES A FUNDING FROM ELEVAR:

Securing Series A funding to fuel our growth and impact.

2020

THE BETTER HOME & TBI HINDI LAUNCH:

We launched new verticals to diversify and reach wider audiences.

2021

150M REACH:

With our growing community, we hit 150 million in reach.

2022

ACQUISITION OF THE BETTER HOME BY GLOBAL BEES:

This milestone marked a strong strategic collaboration.

2024

TEAM OF 50+ WITH 250M REACH:

Our team continues to grow alongside our impact footprint.

OUR IMPACT

Following are some large-scale impact that The Better India has created through empowering and uplifting stories

Solar Lanterns

#TransformAVillage

Transformed the lives of villagers of Pimpaldhara by providing solar electricity and drinking water.

Farmer Widows

#Savefarmerfamilies

35 Farmer Widows set up their own sustainable businesses in just 3 days.

Signal Shala

#SignalShala

Identified families and children staying at Teen Hath Naka signal in Thane and raised awareness and funds for India’s...

AND MANY MORE...

Our Brand Campaigns

More than 300+ Brands have made the world a better place with The Better India

  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
  • brand-01.png
Partner with us
Advertisment

LOVED BY

It was a joy for me to discover The Better India, with its mission to shine a light on the good, rather than on scandal and sensation. By going against the grain and holding firm for over a decade now, TBI has shown that positive and inspiring coverage has a significant place in our day-to-day lives, and can reignite our belief that our country is full of people who want to impact their world and make it better.

testimonial 1

Anand Mahindra

One of the best changes I have noticed since the article was published on The Better India, is that there is more willingness to talk about mental health and eating disorders in the Indian society. People are coming out and discussing their struggles.

testimonial 2

Khushi Jain

It took this 'Better Indian' years to find The Better India. But I am glad I did because their stories are truly inspiring. I come from a humble, farming background and it's something that's in my heritage now. So I have always been aware of the issues farmers face at the ground level. Which is why I love how The Better India engages with them at the grassroots level, telling their stories and sharing solutions.

testimonial 3

Pankaj Tripathi

I wish The Better India all the very best. You bring in a ray of sunshine and a lot of incredible news into my world. We are living in times when we have negativity and lots of nastiness coming into our worlds. And for some reason, all of the media seems to highlight only this. You are doing a wonderful job in sharing stories of good people fighting the good fight and the incredible work they are doing at the grassroots level.

testimonial 4

Sona Mohapatra

Adil Hussain | The Better India
The Better India - Play Icon
Dia Mirza | The Better India
The Better India - Play Icon
Prime Minister of India : Narendra Modi | The Better India
The Better India - Play Icon
Nawazuddin Siddiqui | The Better India
The Better India - Play Icon

Recognized by

  • MANTHAN AWARD
  • RISING STAR OF TOMORROW'S INDIA
  • NOURISHERS OF CHANGE
  • ABBY
  • The Maddies
  • 9th India Digital Awards
  • vIDEA 2019
  • Drivers Of Digital 2018
  • Indian Digital Media Awards
  • mCube 2019
  • Sammies 2019
  • Spott Awards
  • Echo Awards
  • Indian Content Leadership
  • SEAC
  • Media 360
  • Asian Customer Engagement Forum
  • CIDCA

Backed by

Elevar Equity logo

Elevar Equity

Anand Mahindra image

Anand Mahindra

Mohandas Pai image

Mohandas Pai

i3N image

i3N

IPSMF logo

IPSMF

Advertisment

Our Team

Dhimant Parekh image

Dhimant Parekh

Founder

Anuradha Parekh image

Anuradha Parekh

Co-Founder

Anuradha Parekh image

Naru Radhakrishnan

CEO

Anuradha Parekh image

Sangeeta Nair

Chief Partnership Officer

Manabi Katoch image

Manabi Katoch

Chief Editor - Regional

Tanaya Singh image

Leila Badyari Castelino

Content Lead - English

Sanchari Pal image

Sanchari Pal

Associate Director - Content Strategy

Kiran Govindavajhula image

Kiran Govindavajhula

Senior Director - Content Studio

Sumi Borah image

Sumi Borah

Associate Director - People & Culture

Sunil Kumar Sharma image

Sunil Kumar Sharma

Senior Manager - Technology

Meghna Bhati image

Meghna Bhati

Product Manager

Nagarjuna N. image

Nagarjuna N

Senior Manager - Finance

JOIN THE BETTER INDIA TEAM
TBI Showcase