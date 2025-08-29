WE ARE THE BETTER INDIA
We use the power of digital media and positive storytelling to showcase the journey of India's most inspiring individuals and institutions. We drive our audience to turn this inspiration into impact! We also partner with brands to drive campaigns that make a real difference on the ground. Its unique focus lies in uncovering the tales of everyday unsung heroes, community change-makers, groundbreaking innovations, and unparkable ideas often overlooked by mainstream media.
From a Weekend Blog to a Positive Movement
The Better India started as a blog back in 2008. Our co-founders, Dhimant Parekh, and Anuradha Kedia, would spend their weekends documenting positive news from in and around Bangalore. More than a decade later, we have grown into a funded company reaching over 500 million people every month!Watch Full Video
THE BETTER INDIA REACH
INDIVIDUALS INSPIRED
200 MILLIONEVERY MONTH
POSITIVITY SPREAD TO
5000+CITIES, ACROSS THE WORLD
TOTAL REACH
500 MILLIONACROSS ALL LANGUAGES
TOTAL VIDEO VIEWS
2 BILLIONACROSS ALL LANGUAGES AND PLATFORMS
MINUTES SPENT
12.5 MILLIONENGAGING WITH OUR STORIES
HOURS SPENT
1.8 MILLIONWATCHING OUR VIDEOS
TOTAL VIDEO VIEWS
200 MILLIONON ENGLISH WEBSITE
MONTHLY AVG. REACH
12 MILLIONON ENGLISH WEBSITE
Regional Channels
Building upon the profound impact of storytelling, The Better India has evolved over the past 15 years into a repository of India's change agents. Skillfully harnessing the potency of storytelling, the platform has embarked on a steadfast mission: to empower every citizen to become a formidable force for positive change. With a robust presence across five languages, The Better India resonates with more than 200 million people each month. What sets it apart is its ability to unite communities, leveraging their collective strength to propel affirmative action and drive impactful transformations.
OUR VALUES
AMBITION
Striving for audacious goals and relentless progress.
EMPATHY
Understanding and caring for others' feelings and perspectives.
ETHICS
Upholding principles of honesty,integrity and fairness in all actions.
EXCELLENCE
Pursuing the highest standards quality and performance.
FRUGALITY
Maximizing resources and minimizing waste with thoughtful efficiency.
OWNERSHIP
Taking responsibility and accountability for outcomes and decisions.
INNOVATION
Continuously seeking and embracing new ideas and solutions.
OUR JOURNEY SO FAR
INCEPTION AS A BLOG:
The journey began with a humble blog, laying the foundation for what was to come.
WEBSITE LAUNCH:
The official launch of our dedicated website marked a pivotal moment in our digital presence.
ANGEL INVESTORS JOIN:
A turning point as passionate angel investors joined our mission, propelling us forward with newfound support.
10M REACH, 4-MEMBER TEAM:
A major leap with stronger support and a growing team.
40M REACH
We expanded our reach to 40 million, connecting with a broader audience.
SERIES A FUNDING FROM ELEVAR:
Securing Series A funding to fuel our growth and impact.
THE BETTER HOME & TBI HINDI LAUNCH:
We launched new verticals to diversify and reach wider audiences.
150M REACH:
With our growing community, we hit 150 million in reach.
ACQUISITION OF THE BETTER HOME BY GLOBAL BEES:
This milestone marked a strong strategic collaboration.
TEAM OF 50+ WITH 250M REACH:
Our team continues to grow alongside our impact footprint.
OUR IMPACT
Following are some large-scale impact that The Better India has created through empowering and uplifting stories
#TransformAVillage
Transformed the lives of villagers of Pimpaldhara by providing solar electricity and drinking water.
Our Brand Campaigns
More than 300+ Brands have made the world a better place with The Better India
LOVED BY
It was a joy for me to discover The Better India, with its mission to shine a light on the good, rather than on scandal and sensation. By going against the grain and holding firm for over a decade now, TBI has shown that positive and inspiring coverage has a significant place in our day-to-day lives, and can reignite our belief that our country is full of people who want to impact their world and make it better.
Anand Mahindra
One of the best changes I have noticed since the article was published on The Better India, is that there is more willingness to talk about mental health and eating disorders in the Indian society. People are coming out and discussing their struggles.
Khushi Jain
It took this 'Better Indian' years to find The Better India. But I am glad I did because their stories are truly inspiring. I come from a humble, farming background and it's something that's in my heritage now. So I have always been aware of the issues farmers face at the ground level. Which is why I love how The Better India engages with them at the grassroots level, telling their stories and sharing solutions.
Pankaj Tripathi
I wish The Better India all the very best. You bring in a ray of sunshine and a lot of incredible news into my world. We are living in times when we have negativity and lots of nastiness coming into our worlds. And for some reason, all of the media seems to highlight only this. You are doing a wonderful job in sharing stories of good people fighting the good fight and the incredible work they are doing at the grassroots level.
Sona Mohapatra
Recognized by
Backed by
Elevar Equity
Anand Mahindra
Mohandas Pai
i3N
IPSMF
