Leave the Rush Behind & Plan a 5-Day Budget Getaway to Kasauli

Visualise a hill town where mist drifts through pine forests, colonial-era buildings stand frozen in time, and the air carries the gentle scent of cedar and fresh mountain breeze. This place is Kasauli, a charming cantonment town tucked away in the Shivalik range of Himachal Pradesh.

Known for its calm atmosphere, scenic walking trails, and old-world charm, it is an ideal getaway for couples seeking peace, romance, and nature without the rush of over-commercialised hill stations.

What makes it even more appealing is that Kasauli can be explored comfortably on a modest budget. With affordable stays, simple local food, and walkable attractions, a romantic escape here does not demand extravagant spending.

This thoughtfully planned five-day itinerary is designed for couples who want to experience the essence of the destination at a relaxed pace while keeping expenses under control.

Day 1: Arrival in Kasauli - Settling into the hills

Your journey begins with arrival at Kalka Railway Station, the nearest railhead, located about 25 kilometres from Kasauli. It is well-connected to major cities like Delhi and Chandigarh. From Kalka, shared taxis and local cabs are easily available, typically costing Rs 400 to Rs 600 per person for the one-hour uphill drive through winding forest roads.

Upon reaching Kasauli, check into a budget-friendly hotel or homestay. Reliable options such as Hotel Ros Common, Hotel Pine View, or local homestays near Dharampur offer clean and comfortable rooms starting from Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,800 per night.

After resting, take a gentle walk along the Upper Mall Road, the heart of Kasauli. Lined with small cafes, bakeries, and souvenir shops, it is perfect for soaking in the town’s slow pace. Enjoy simple snacks like bun samosas or pastries from local bakeries for Rs 40 to Rs 80.

As evening sets in, head to Sunset Point, one of the most romantic spots. Watching the sun dip behind the distant hills while hand in hand makes for a perfect first evening. Return to your stay for a restful night.

Day 2: Monkey Point and local heritage

Begin your second day with a visit to Monkey Point, the highest point in Kasauli at about 1,927 metres. Located within the Air Force Station, entry is regulated but permitted for tourists with valid identification. Shared taxis or local cabs cost around Rs 150 to Rs 200 per person.

Monkey Point offers sweeping views of the surrounding valleys and, on clear days, even glimpses of the Sutlej River. The peaceful atmosphere and cool breeze make it a lovely spot for couples to spend time together.

Later, visit Christ Church, one of the oldest churches in Himachal Pradesh, built during the British era. Its neo-Gothic architecture and serene surroundings reflect the town’s colonial past.

For lunch, consider a modest local eatery serving North Indian meals, such as rajma-chawal or thalis, typically priced between Rs 120 and Rs 180 per person. Spend the rest of the afternoon exploring nearby lanes or relaxing at your homestay.

Day 3: Gilbert Trail - Nature and peaceful moments

The third day is dedicated to one of Kasauli’s most loved walking paths, the Gilbert Trail. This scenic nature trail begins near the Lower Mall Road and winds through dense pine and oak forests. Entry is free, making it ideal for budget travellers.

The trail is easy to walk and ideal for couples who enjoy slow and meaningful conversations surrounded by birdsong and mountain views. You can spend a couple of hours here, stopping occasionally to admire the valley below.

In the afternoon, enjoy tea and snacks at a small cafe overlooking the hills. Even a relaxed cafe visit rarely exceeds Rs 150 per person. The rest of the day can be spent reading, journaling, or simply enjoying each other’s company amidst the calm surroundings.

Day 4: Dagshai village and leisure time

On the fourth day, take a short excursion to Dagshai, a small hill cantonment town about 14 kilometres from Kasauli. Shared taxis charge approximately Rs 200 to Rs 250 per person.

Dagshai is known for its gentle lanes, old colonial buildings, and the Dagshai Jail Museum, which offers insights into India’s freedom struggle for a minimal entry fee of around Rs 30. The peaceful environment here makes it a refreshing change from tourist-heavy spots.

Return to Kasauli by afternoon and enjoy a leisurely walk along the Mall Road. You may also visit the Kasauli Brewery area (from outside), as the historic brewery itself is not open to the public, but its legacy is closely associated with the town.

Day 5: Markets and farewell

Your final day is perfect for unhurried exploration. Visit the local Kasauli market to pick up souvenirs such as handmade candles, jams, local honey, and woollen items. These make thoughtful keepsakes and are reasonably priced.

After breakfast, begin your return journey to Kalka Railway Station using a shared taxi. As you descend from the hills, the charm of the place stays with you, leaving behind memories of misty mornings, forest walks, and peaceful moments shared.

A five-day trip to Kasauli for a couple can be comfortably managed within Rs 14,000 to Rs 18,000, including budget accommodation, shared transport, modest meals, and sightseeing.