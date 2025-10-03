Just 5 Hours From Bengaluru: How To Explore Chikkamagaluru Solo for 4 Days on Just Rs 6600

Sometimes, all you need is a short escape, to breathe and think better again. Chikkamagaluru, a gem nestled in the Western Ghats of Karnataka, offers exactly that.

A haven of rolling coffee estates, mist-clad hills, and silent sunrises, it is where the chaos of Bengaluru fades into the background and the rhythm of nature takes over. For the solo traveller, it is not just a destination; it is a dialogue with solitude, freedom, and self-discovery.

What makes Chikkamagaluru even more inviting is how affordable it is. Just a few hours away from the city, it is possible to experience its serene beauty, hearty local cuisine, and hilltop adventures without straining your wallet.

Here is a thoughtfully crafted four-day solo itinerary that blends nature, culture, and budget-friendly travel, proving that the best journeys do not always come with a heavy price tag.

Day 1: From city buzz to hill calm

Your journey begins early in the morning from Bengaluru’s Majestic Bus Station. Opt for a KSRTC Rajahamsa or Karnataka Sarige bus, both reliable and budget-friendly options that cost between Rs 350 and Rs 500. The six-to-seven-hour ride winds through Karnataka’s changing landscape, from buzzing highways to lush green stretches that hint at the hills to come.

Chikkamagaluru is a haven of rolling coffee estates, mist-clad hills, and silent sunrises Photograph: (Shanthi Kunnj)

Once in Chikkamagaluru, check into a hostel or homestay that suits your budget.

Zostel Chikkamagaluru and The Hosteller are popular among solo travellers, offering dorm beds from Rs 500 per night and private rooms for about Rs 1,200. These spaces often include vibrant common areas, Wi-Fi, and even bonfire nights, making it easy to meet fellow travellers.

Spend your first evening stretching your legs around the town centre. Grab a steaming cup of fresh filter coffee at Coffee Barn Cafe (Rs 30), and then head to MG Road for some relaxed people-watching and a taste of local life.

For dinner, walk into Town Canteen, a legendary eatery serving authentic South Indian meals under Rs 150. Try their iconic benne dosa, it is crisp, buttery, and unforgettable.

Day 2: Coffee, calm and a lakeside sunset

Wake up early and fuel up with a quick breakfast, a plate of idlisand vadas, and coffee at Sri Krishna Bhavan (Rs 60 - Rs 80) should do the trick.

Then, join a guided coffee estate tour, which most homestays and hostels can arrange for Rs 200 to Rs 300. You will walk through sun-dappled estates under silver oaks, learn how coffee is grown, processed, and brewed, and of course, sample some freshly roasted magic.

Once in Chikkamagaluru, check into a hostel or homestay that suits your budget Photograph: (The Humble World)

In the afternoon, hop in an auto-rickshaw (Rs 150 to Rs 200 round trip) to Hirekolale Lake, a peaceful spot about 10 km away. It is the perfect place to journal, read, or just take in the vast sky mirrored in the water.

As the sun sets behind the hills, you will understand why Chikkamagaluru is such a favourite among nature lovers.

Back in town, treat yourself to a simple but hearty dinner, perhaps a bowl of steaming bisi bele bath or curd rice with pickles, at Mayura Deluxe Hotel, with meals under Rs 120. Return to your stay for a relaxed night under the stars, sharing travel stories with other backpackers.

Day 3: To the top - Trekking Mullayanagiri

It is time for some altitude. Wake up early and grab a breakfast before heading towards Mullayanagiri, Karnataka’s highest peak. You can split a jeep ride with others (Rs 300 to Rs 400 per person) or negotiate a round-trip auto-rickshaw for Rs 600 to Rs 800.

The last few kilometres to the summit involve a moderately challenging trek up a stone pathway, entirely doable even for beginners.

You can split a jeep ride with others or negotiate a round-trip auto-rickshaw to reach Mullayanagiri Photograph: (Chikmagalur Tourism)

At the top, you are rewarded with sweeping views of the Western Ghats, with clouds drifting between the valleys and wind whispering through the grass. It is one of those places where words fall short and silence says it all.

Return to town by early afternoon and relax with lunch, a piping hot bowl of thuppa dosa or upma at a local eatery (Rs 80 to Rs 100). Spend your evening exploring Mahatma Gandhi Park or wandering through Chikkamagaluru’s local markets. Pick up some aromatic coffee powder or handmade soaps as souvenirs.

Dinner can be something light, like a plate of momo or a masala dosa, and an early night is ideal to prepare for the final day’s exploration.

Day 4: Baba Budangiri and departure

Your last morning is for one final adventure, a half-day trip to Baba Budangiri, a sacred and scenic hill located about 35 km from Chikkamagaluru.

Shared jeeps or cabs arranged via your stay cost between Rs 300 to Rs 500. Known for its mystical caves and panoramic views, this spot carries spiritual energy and also rewards hikers with peaceful trails and cooler air.

Your last morning is for one final adventure, a half-day trip to Baba Budangiri, a scenic hill located about 35 km from Chikkamagaluru Photograph: (Thrillophilia)

On your way back, stop briefly at Manikyadhara Falls if time allows. This small but charming waterfall offers a refreshing break, especially during the monsoon months.

Back in town, enjoy a final meal and then catch your bus back to Bengaluru by late afternoon or early evening. Most buses depart around 4 to 6 PM, giving you plenty of time to reflect on your solo journey and the joy of having done it all on your own.

Total budget breakdown for four days (solo traveller)

Transport (round-trip bus + local travel): Rs 1,200 - Rs 1,800

Accommodation (three nights in dorm/private hostel stay): Rs 1,500 - Rs 2,100

Food (local meals, snacks, coffee): Rs 800 - Rs 1,200

Sightseeing and experiences (plantation tour, Mullayanagiri, Baba Budangiri): Rs 700 - Rs 1,000

Miscellaneous (souvenirs, water, tips): Rs 300 - Rs 500

You can enjoy a trip to Chikkamagaluru within a budget of Rs 6,600 Photograph: (Gudlu Resorts)

Total estimated budget: Rs 4,500 to Rs 6,600

Travelling solo is not just about the destination; it is about enjoying your pace, your preferences, and sometimes, even a new version of yourself.