Meet the Father-Kids Trio That Turned 20 Acres of Wasteland Into a Lush Eco-Farm With 1500 Trees

The interviews and reporting for this story were conducted in August 2025.



In the quiet lap of Maharashtra’s Malshej Ghat, a couple sits, soaking in the evening sun, with two cups of chai for company. The view — a sprawling 20-acre farmland — makes for a compelling accompaniment. Not too long ago, the land was denuded. But today, the montage of colour; fruit and vegetable trees contribute to the canvas, blurring the perimeter. This makes the couple smile.

“The little saplings we planted have grown so tall, they block our view now,” Ajit Mishra (66) explains. The brains and heart behind this project, Ajit sees ‘Nehamrit Farms’ as the realisation of a long-harboured dream. And, in this conversation with The Better India, he relives it for us.

At Nehamrit Farms, one can relax by the poolside café with a good book, or savour an authentic Maharashtrian meal.

A self-proclaimed ‘nomad’ — Ajit was in a managerial post at the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, the transferable nature of the job meant postings across the country — the farm stay was his attempt at seeking ‘relaxation’, a retirement home if you will.

As for his reasoning behind this pick, which boasted no elaborate potential at the time, he takes us back to 2016 to a trip he made through Maharashtra’s ghats. “I spotted this piece of land, it was the monsoons and the landscape was lush and green. I was amazed.”



Nehamrit Farms in Maharashtra's Malshej Ghat is an eco-stay that provides city dwellers an escape form the routine hustle.

Resorts were never Ajit’s cup of tea. Claiming to have always cherished a primal relationship with nature — he credits his farmer grandfather for this — he sensed potential in the land. And, the engineer tasked himself with a new challenge: to uncover these hidden prospects.

Becoming a farmer and the journey to building Nehamrit Farms

The metaphors of roots, connection, and cosmos feature in the narrative at Nehamrit Farms. For around three years, Ajit recalls assuming the role of an understudy of nature, learning the finer nuances of agriculture. And never did he look at this as work; instead, the adventure thrilled him.



Nehamrit Farms is situated on a 20-acre piece of farmland that was once a barren ground.

His children Neha (39) and Amrit (31) — also the namesakes of the farm stay — have always admired their father’s gutsy antics. “We wouldn’t have expected anything less adventurous of him,” Neha chips in. “Growing up, Amrit and I were two little brats who spent most of our time in the car backseat as our parents jetted off to a new place. Dad ensured he always tagged us along, intent on making us an equal part of the adventure.”

On some days, the family would be heading to the outskirts of Nepal to Ajit’s new workstation, on other days they found themselves prepping for a bonfire in their backyard.



Bhaskar (L) is an integral part of the support team at Nehamrit Farms and is engaged in taking care of the homestay and farm activities.

“There was never a dull moment,” Neha smiles. “There was always something to look forward to.” And the farm stay too is a collective joy for the four.

Putting into perspective how their father summoned a sort of alchemy to his role as a farmer, the siblings point out that it wasn’t the easiest of roles. When starting out, the ‘farmer’ did not have a grasp on how intense this project would prove to be. But, ask him his secret and he credits perseverance.

Whether it was initial worry at the deadening inertia of the land, which was proving to be unyielding and stubborn, or weathering the storms (literal and metaphorical), a steady passion helped him. “When I started, I was looking at rocky soil. This wasn’t conducive to growing plants and I had to consult with different experts on the best way forward.” Every time someone would lend Ajit a piece of advice, he’d inculcate it.



Ajit Mishra carried out a lot of experimentation in farming before arriving at the plant varieties that were sustainable to grow.

Recalling these anecdotes, he shares, “Someone told me Kesar mangoes would thrive on the newly fertile soil, so I brought in a truckload of the variety from Junagadh, Gujarat. We did the same with guavas from Allahabad and Prayagraj, and lychees from Muzaffarpur.”

Today, one can see a plantation of teak demarcating the perimeter. “Plus minus 600 teak trees,” Ajit boasts. The process was extensive. “We needed to ensure the roots could sustain, so we formed a pith, filled it with cow dung and manure, and planted the saplings in the soil. I replicated the process for each teak tree and mango tree.”

Consistent rejuvenation and reviving eventually culminated in the thriving paradise that Nehamrit Farms is. The land is now suite to over 600 mango trees (Alphonso and Kesar varieties), 1,000 guava trees, and a range of other fruit-bearing and indigenous trees — including chikoo, gooseberry, sandalwood, coconut, and sweet lime.



The rooms at Nehamrit Farms boast modern luxuries and are comfortable while also giving people the chance to experience a stay amid nature.

But Ajit refrains from taking credit. “It’s still a work in progress,” he says, recalling the oddities that crop up every now and then.

For instance when, how, just at the cusp of flowering, the vegetable plants suddenly died, or when an entire batch of his beloved fruiting varieties were affected by a fungus and rotted instantly. Now gazing at his mini-forest in bloom, he says getting to this point was only possible because of imbuing every lesson he learnt.

Sowing the seeds of an agrotourism model

A stay at Nehamrit Farms comes with many perks.

For one, you’ll be regaled with a tour of the property by Ajit who has befriended the plants and knows them by name. The relationship is reciprocal. You’ll get a chance to feast on Maharashtrian delicacies — credit goes to the farm-to-table concept, which celebrates locally sourced, fresh ingredients, grown on the farm’s organic plots.

The popularity of this is evident from the compliments received for snacks like bhindi kurkure (a fried snack made of lady’s finger), lauki kofta (bottle gourd chunks in curry), and potato pakoras (fried and battered snacks with potato filling).



Ajit Mishra was joined by his children Neha and Amrit in this sustainable endeavour.

When you aren’t letting your palate run amock, let your village-loving side do it. The farm stay boasts an operational cowshed, a lively hen pen, rainwater harvesting, and tented stays. “Guests are welcome to learn more about animal care, milk the cows, or even collect fresh eggs from the hen pen. It’s an ideal way for families and children to interact with animals, learn about sustainable farming, and gain an appreciation for farm-fresh products,” says Ajit.



The farm stay also boasts a rainwater harvesting system, a cowshed, and a hen pen which lets people get a sense of living an authentic rural life.

As for the transition from the farm model to an agro-tourism one, he says, it had its roots in a realisation in 2019. “City people don’t recognise plants anymore; they are naive sometimes. I wanted to share my knowledge about crop behaviours and the plants that sustain well. I wanted people to come here and learn firsthand about a farming lifestyle and how a farmer sustains himself.”

He credits his children for steering this arm of the idea.

Today their efforts are reflected in the four Balinese villas and five Swiss glamping tents, which host guests from around the world. “No trees were cut down to make room for the stays,” Amrit emphasises.

He explains that while the glamping tents were inspired by a similar concept near Jaisalmer, the Balinese villas drew inspiration from a trip his father took. “Dad had travelled to Bali a few years ago. He loved the stays and so we revisited the idea while designing Nehamrit Farms. It perfectly tied in with the theme of the farm stay.” The rustic elements render authenticity to the place.



The tented stays at Nehamrit Farms include four Balinese villas and five Swiss glamping tents.

While at the farm stay, one can relax by the poolside café with a good book, or savour an authentic Maharashtrian meal at a nearby farmer’s home; there’s something for everyone. For the adventurous, treks to local landmarks like Naneghat and Shivneri Fort await, adding an element of exploration to the experience.

Living a collective green dream

Each time Neha’s gaze drifts to the cow shed on the land, she is reminded of how at one point in time that was the only element on the farm. It was in a deplorable state, she notes. The beauty of the winding road to the present thriving dairy is not lost on her. For Neha and her brother Amrit, the land transcends a plot of green. It has, in every sense, enjoyed the privileges of the third child of the family — the favourite one, they laugh.



The farm stay prides itself on its farm-to-table meals that are prepared from local produce.

But in all sincerity, Neha smiles, “As a child, it’s a beautiful feeling to have watched your parents create something of this magnitude. When I look at the trees, I don’t see them as plants; I see my father in each one of them, because of how he has invested himself in them.”

Her mother and Ajit’s wife Anita (62) too echo this sentiment. Having stood rock solid by her husband’s dreams, Anita laughs to think of how she could never imagine living in such solitude. “After the city, this felt too quiet. All that noise and hustle has been replaced with the morning call of the rooster, the chirping of the birds, and the cows mooing. All this feels so much more dynamic and full of life. Not sure the definition of hustle for me is still what it used to be.”



The farm stay is home to more than 1500 trees including fruiting and vegetable varieties.

But to that, she adds how the joy of watching and nurturing any form of life is unparalleled. “It’s just something you have to be invested in for it to matter to you. At the same time, it also feels outrageous and overwhelming. But the highs and lows make it a true ride.”

But the beauty of Nehamrit Farms extends beyond the green pastures. It’s in the little details that are the family’s endeavour to reach out to the community. A walk around the property will lead you to a pond encircled by the well. Like everything at Nehamrit farms, it has a story.

Neha obliges. “When Dad acquired the land, there was only one tiny water source available. So, he decided to build a well around it. At the time, there was no electricity, and solar was the only way we could source water from there.” To date, solar powers the motor, ensuring the entire family and guests have a constant supply of fresh drinking water. The water also meets the agricultural requirements. Meanwhile, a supplementary rainwater harvesting system has a capacity of two lakh litres.

Dusk is settling on Malshej Ghat and Ajit watches the cascading blue shadows reflect on the land. He is filled with gratitude. The ‘nomad’ has lived across the length and breadth of India — Kolkata, Port Blair, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Guwahati — but it is this 20-acre patch of land where he truly feels home.

All images courtesy Neha Mishra