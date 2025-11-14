7 Indian Lakes That Magically Change Colour With the Season

14 November 2025

Photo Credit : Thrillophillia

Ever seen a lake that changes its colour with the seasons? Across India’s high mountains and hidden valleys, nature paints its waters in shades of turquoise, emerald, pink, and silver — each more magical than the last.

Photo Credit : Tripsavvy

Pangong Lake, Ladakh

At 14,270 ft in Ladakh, Pangong Tso is India’s most famous colour-changing lake, turning from turquoise mornings to deep navy evenings, nature’s very own mood ring.

Photo Credit : Unsplash

Best time to visit

Between May to September and from October to March, it transforms into a frozen wonder.

Photo Credit : Travelling camera

Gurudongmar Lake, Sikkim

At 17,000 feet, Gurudongmar Lake is a sight of spiritual and natural magnificence, turning from milky white in winter to sapphire in summer. This lake never fully freezes.

Photo Credit : Travel Sikkim

Best time to visit

April to June and September to October

Photo Credit : Tripoto

Chandratal Lake, Himachal Pradesh

Cradled in Spiti Valley at 14,000 feet, this “Moon Lake” shifts from crystal blue to emerald and deep inky hues as sunlight and mineral-rich glacial waters play their magic.

Photo Credit : NIT Worldwide Holiday

Best time to visit

Between late June and September, when clear skies and open roads reveal Chandratal’s most stunning reflections.

Photo Credit : Raid De Himalaya

Lonar Crater Lake, Maharashtra

Born from a meteor strike 50,000 years ago, Lonar Lake in Maharashtra shifts from greenish-blue to pink as microbes and algae dance with changing seasons, being a true cosmic wonder.

Photo Credit : Incredible India

Best time to visit

From October to March for birdwatching or late May to June to catch its rare pink colour phenomenon.

Photo Credit : Incredible India

Manasbal Lake, Jammu & Kashmir

Kashmir’s jewel, Manasbal Lake, shifts from emerald in spring to cobalt in summer as algae bloom and sunlight reflects off chinar trees. Summer browns attract migratory birds, delighting nature lovers.

Photo Credit : Brown Chinar Kashmir

Best time to visit

Between May and October, when the lake is at its most vibrant and the weather is pleasantly mild.

Photo Credit : Trip XL

Tsongmo Lake, Sikkim

In Sikkim, Tsomgo Lake sits at 12,400 ft, shifting from silver ice in winter to aquamarine in spring, reflecting summer greens and blooming rhododendrons. Locals say its colours mirror the moods of the deities, adding to its mystique.

Photo Credit : Trawell.in

Best time to visit

Visit between April to June for colourful reflections and between December to February to experience a frozen wonderland.

Photo Credit : Wikipedia

Loktak Lake, Manipur

Northeast India’s largest freshwater lake dazzles with floating phumdis that shift from bluish monsoon waters to mossy green in winter, home to Keibul Lamjao and the endangered Sangai deer.

Photo Credit : 30 Stades

Best time to visit

November to March for birdwatching and tranquil lake views.

Photo Credit : Savaari