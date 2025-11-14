7 Indian Lakes That Magically Change Colour With the Season
14 November 2025
Ever seen a lake that changes its colour with the seasons? Across India’s high mountains and hidden valleys, nature paints its waters in shades of turquoise, emerald, pink, and silver — each more magical than the last.
At 14,270 ft in Ladakh, Pangong Tso is India’s most famous colour-changing lake, turning from turquoise mornings to deep navy evenings, nature’s very own mood ring.
Between May to September and from October to March, it transforms into a frozen wonder.
At 17,000 feet, Gurudongmar Lake is a sight of spiritual and natural magnificence, turning from milky white in winter to sapphire in summer. This lake never fully freezes.
April to June and September to October
Cradled in Spiti Valley at 14,000 feet, this “Moon Lake” shifts from crystal blue to emerald and deep inky hues as sunlight and mineral-rich glacial waters play their magic.
Between late June and September, when clear skies and open roads reveal Chandratal’s most stunning reflections.
Born from a meteor strike 50,000 years ago, Lonar Lake in Maharashtra shifts from greenish-blue to pink as microbes and algae dance with changing seasons, being a true cosmic wonder.
From October to March for birdwatching or late May to June to catch its rare pink colour phenomenon.
Kashmir’s jewel, Manasbal Lake, shifts from emerald in spring to cobalt in summer as algae bloom and sunlight reflects off chinar trees. Summer browns attract migratory birds, delighting nature lovers.
Between May and October, when the lake is at its most vibrant and the weather is pleasantly mild.
In Sikkim, Tsomgo Lake sits at 12,400 ft, shifting from silver ice in winter to aquamarine in spring, reflecting summer greens and blooming rhododendrons. Locals say its colours mirror the moods of the deities, adding to its mystique.
Visit between April to June for colourful reflections and between December to February to experience a frozen wonderland.
Northeast India’s largest freshwater lake dazzles with floating phumdis that shift from bluish monsoon waters to mossy green in winter, home to Keibul Lamjao and the endangered Sangai deer.
November to March for birdwatching and tranquil lake views.