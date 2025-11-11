This Village in Uttarakhand Teaches Kids To Live Sustainably: Now Is the Perfect Time To Visit the Place

In a world where screens are replacing the joy of watching sunsets, there is no better classroom than nature itself. Sustainability is a mindful concept, for which age is no bar. For families seeking to raise conscious, planet-loving kids, sustainable travel provides a perfect blend of adventure, learning, and purpose.

Tucked away in the Munisiyari region of Uttarakhand, Sarmoli village may be your perfect mountain getaway, practising sustainability as a way of life.

Set against the beauty of snow-clad Panchachuli peaks, there are approximately 15 community-led homestays present in the village. These are mostly run by women, and around 50 families are directly involved in hosting travellers, preparing local meals and providing guided experiences that reflect Sarmoli’s culture and commitment to sustainable living.

Here’s a five-day, family-friendly guide to show your kids that happiness can come from living simply and consciously.

Day 1- Arrive and settle into a Himalayan homestay

Start your day by checking into one of Sarmoli’s Kumaoni-style, women-led eco-homestays, built using local material and powered by community initiatives.

Offering warmth, comfort, and a traditional Himalayan lifestyle, you can relish the local delicacies with your kids, like bhang ki chutney (hemp seed dip), madua ke roti (local barley bread), pahadi rajma (local kidney beans), and many more.

Kids learn most from what they observe. At these homestays, kids can learn to understand sustainability through everyday tasks. From strolling around the village, they can learn about the local farming, enjoy cooking sessions, and learn to compost organic waste.

Empowered women of Sarmoli leading the way towards sustainable mountain living. Photograph: (Travel See Write)

Day 2- Walking through the woods and learning from the leaves

Sarmoli village is a getaway to some of the most amazing natural wonders. Known for its rich flora and fauna, you can join a guided forest walk around the alpine region and enjoy the sight of lush chestnut trees.

You can also trek to hidden waterfalls or explore nearby wonders like Milam Glacier and Nanda Devi National Park. Here, kids can learn more about sustainable practices, biodiversity conservation, and responsible waste management in the wild

Day 3- Sowing lessons with local farmers

Sarmoli village is known for its rich vegetation and organic produce. Children can spend a day with the local farmers and understand how locals preserve indigenous crops and traditional farming techniques.

Families can learn about sustainable farming techniques, composting and reforestation. As a family activity, they can plant a sapling, nurture it throughout the trip, and watch it grow into a lasting symbol of their commitment to the environment.

Day 4- Turning waste into wonder with composting workshops

Spend the day exploring the traditional art of wool weaving and bamboo crafting, where artisans teach skills passed down through generations. Kids can try their hands at spinning wool and making artefacts out of bamboo.

Day 5- Birdwatching and panoramic views of Panchachuli peaks

Begin your morning with a peaceful walk through Sarmoli’s trails, home to a diverse array of avian species, including Himalayan monals, eagles, and pheasants. As you spot these vibrant birds, the snow-clad Panchachuli peaks form a stunning backdrop for a perfect family selfie.

A glimpse of Sarmoli, where the mountains meet mindful living.

Photograph: (Rishikesh Day Tour)

This simple experience connects kids to nature’s rhythm — reminding us how mindful, low-impact travel helps preserve such mountain ecosystems.

Sustainability starts with the little choices that we make; it does not have to be taught in any classroom — it can be lived, felt, and celebrated through experiences like these.

How to reach Sarmoli village

By air

Fly into Pantnagar Airport (approx. 340 km away), the nearest airport.

From Pantnagar, take a taxi or bus to Munsiyari.

By train

Take a train to Kathgodam Railway Station (approx. 280 km away), the closest railway station.

From Kathgodam, hire a taxi or take a bus to Munsiyari.

By road

Drive or take a bus to Munsiyari from cities like Haldwani, Almora, or Pithoragarh.

From Munsiyari, Sarmoli is just a short local taxi or bus ride away.

Best time to visit Sarmoli village

March to June and September to February are the best times to visit Sarmoli Village in Uttarakhand.

