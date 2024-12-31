India’s Winter Wonderland Awaits: 5 Snow Adventures To Try in Kashmir, Ladakh & Beyond

Imagine soaring effortlessly across the icy expanse of a Kashmiri lake, surrounded by snow-capped peaks that pierce the sky. Or feel the rush of adrenaline as you engage in a high-speed ice hockey match in the rugged beauty of Ladakh.

With their harsh winters, places like Kashmir and Ladakh transform into breathtaking winter wonderlands. These regions offer a unique canvas for sports that thrive in freezing temperatures.

Let’s dive into the rich history and thrilling future of some Indian winter sports, and experience the magic of these icy playgrounds.

1. Ice skating

The history of ice skating in Kashmir dates back to the colonial era when British officials, yearning for familiar sports from home, introduced skating to the region. During the biting cold months, when lakes like Dal freeze, the conditions become ideal for ice skating.

Whether on the natural ice of Pahalgam’s frozen rivers, or the meticulously maintained rinks of Gulmarg, the sport has found a fervent following. The best time to experience ice skating in Kashmir is from December to March when the chill in the air creates the perfect conditions for thick, stable ice.

2. Ice skiing

Gulmarg is renowned as one of India’s premier skiing destinations. The origins of skiing in Gulmarg trace back to 1927, when it was established by British Army officers, Major Metcarp and Major Hadow, who founded the Ski Club of India.

During the pre-independence era, skiing in Gulmarg gained considerable popularity, with the area hosting significant skiing events during Christmas and Easter. The skiing season in Gulmarg generally begins before Christmas and continues until mid-April.



India provides a memorable winter sports experience set against the breathtaking backdrop of snow-capped Kashmir, Ladakh, and more. (Representational image)

3. Sledging

Another popular sport to try out in Gulmarg is sledging. Kongdori, particularly, is a popular destination for snow sledging, where locally handcrafted sledges enhance the experience.

Other places where snow sledging can be experienced include Solang Valley in Himachal Pradesh and Auli in Uttarakhand.

4. Ice hockey

The origins of Ice hockey in Ladakh date back to the 1970s when the Ladakh Scouts Battalion, stationed in the region, innovatively crafted their hockey gear. Using makeshift equipment fashioned from army boots and rubber soles, they laid the foundation for what would become a beloved local tradition.

In Ladakh, ice hockey began with army boots and rubber soles. Today, it unites entire communities on frozen rinks each winter.

Established in 1985, the Ladakh Winter Sports Club formalised the sport, organising tournaments and bringing structure to the enthusiastic community. Today, hockey is more than just a game in Ladakh; it is a spectacle that draws men, women, and children onto the ice.

5. Speed skating

Ladakh is also known for its ice skating. A Bird Group enterprise called iSKATE in partnership with The Hockey Foundation (THF), a New York-based non-profit, operates the ice rink in the Chibra Kargyam village situated at an altitude of 14,350 feet above sea level. This 60mx30m ice rink is the ‘highest’ ice rink in the world. The ideal time for skating starts from late December to early February.

So, what are you waiting for? Get ready for an unforgettable adventure this winter!

Edited by Aruanava Banerjee