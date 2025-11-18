Winter’s Bloom: 9 Indian Flowers That Add Colour to the Cold

Nishtha Kawrani
Nov 18, 2025, 03:11 PM

On a cold winter morning, when most plants rest, a few blooms still open with colour and cheer. From golden marigolds to soft jasmines on misty balconies, these flowers keep the season bright.

Photo Credit : Birds and blossoms

Marigold

A winter favourite across India, marigolds bring sunshine to gardens with their golden-orange blooms. Hardy and easy to grow, they thrive in full sun and cool temperatures.

Photo Credit : Wikipedia

Petunias

The trumpet-shaped flowers add a burst of colour to balconies and borders in winter. Blooming in pink, purple, and white, they thrive best in sunny spots with regular watering.

Photo Credit : Picture this

Pansy

Known for their “smiling faces”, pansies brighten up the winter chill with shades of violet, yellow, and blue. They love cool weather and bloom continuously through the season.

Photo Credit : Organic bazaar

Calendula

Cheerful orange and yellow calendulas are perfect for balconies. They bloom all winter, grow well in mild sunlight and moist soil, and are long-lasting and easy to care for.

Photo Credit : Yates Australia

Dahlia

The showstoppers of winter gardens, dahlias bloom in nearly every shade except blue. Bold and vibrant, they thrive in sunlight and well-drained soil, brightening homes and gardens.

Photo Credit : Urban plants

Sweet Alyssum

Delicate clusters of white or purple blooms fill the air with a gentle honey scent. Thriving in bright sunlight and well-drained soil, Sweet Alyssum adds charm to winter gardens and balcony baskets.

Photo Credit : Proven Winners

Aster

Star-shaped asters bloom in shades of purple, pink, and white through late winter. They attract butterflies and bring a graceful burst of colour to gardens and pots alike.

Photo Credit : HGTV

Snapdragon

Loved for their dragon-shaped blooms, snapdragons flower in vibrant hues from yellow to crimson. Perfect for Indian winters, they thrive in cool air and full sunlight.

Photo Credit : Westmount Florist

Winter Jasmine

Winter jasmine brightens the cold months with cheerful yellow blooms. Ideal for balconies or trellises, its climbing vines add warmth and colour when most plants rest.

Photo Credit : Gardening Know How