Kerala Vet Runs ICU for Exotic Birds — Treats Macaws, Hornbills & Flamingoes

In a lively home in Alappuzha, filled with 23 cats, 15 dogs, pigeons, and later macaws and conures, Dr Rani Maria Thomas grew up surrounded by animals who were more than just companions. “They were my siblings, my world,” she says. That bond shaped her life’s calling.

Today, Dr Rani runs an ICU for exotic birds in India. But her journey began with heartbreak. “One time my macaw fell sick — and no one could guide me. I tried everything but he didn’t survive. That moment changed my life,” the doctor explains. The helplessness she felt became the foundation of a mission to care for animals often overlooked in Indian veterinary practice.

Though she had secured an MBBS rank, her father encouraged her to pursue her true passion.

“He saw the lack of vets for these creatures in India,” she says. Choosing veterinary medicine, she devoted herself to a field few dared to explore. “I studied day and night — the only student borrowing books from the library on avian medicine,” she adds.

Her commitment led her to train at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital, where she witnessed “world-class care for raptors” and dreamt of bringing those standards to India. Upon returning, she founded Sara’s Birds and Exotic Animal Hospital, a 2,000 sq ft facility equipped with an ICU, endoscopy, X-ray, and grooming services.

“Today, I treat macaws, cockatoos, hornbills, flamingoes, vultures, and other exotic species from across India,” she explains. Though international opportunities beckon, she remains rooted. “My goal is to grow this field, train more vets, and provide world-class care here in India,” she adds.

“And I am on a mission to revolutionise exotic animal and bird care in India — inspiring more vets to specialise in it and learn from the unconditional love of every creature I treat,” the doctor concludes.