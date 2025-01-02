10 Incredible Places in India To Watch Migratory Birds This Winter

Each winter, from November to February, India’s wetlands, lakes, and rivers come alive with migratory birds from as far as Siberia and the Arctic. The country’s diverse landscapes — ranging from the vast deserts to fertile wetlands — provide the perfect habitat for over 350 species of birds, offering them a warm stopover during their long journey south to escape the harsh northern winters.

Many birds travel thousands of kilometres, braving extreme weather conditions and navigating by instinct, with some using the stars and Earth’s magnetic field to find their way. During this period, India’s skies and wetlands come alive with the sounds of birds in flight, their songs and rustling wings filling the air.

Birds like the Siberian crane, painted stork, and flamingo find refuge in these vital ecosystems, where they can rest, feed, and breed. After spending a few months in the warmth of India, the birds head back to their breeding grounds in spring.

If you're planning to catch a glimpse of these incredible migratory birds, here are some of the best spots across India.

1. Keoladeo National Park (Bharatpur)

Arguably the most famous bird sanctuary in Rajasthan, Keoladeo National Park, also known as Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the best places to witness migratory birds. Located about 200 kilometres from Jaipur, this park attracts thousands of birds every winter, especially from late November to February.



The Oriental darter (Anhinga melanogaster) spotted at Keoladeo (Image courtesy Flickr)

The park is home to over 370 species of birds, including the rare Siberian crane, which migrates to this sanctuary to spend the winter. Other notable species include the Indian cormorant, painted stork, and the bar-headed goose. Birdwatchers can explore the park on foot, by cycle rickshaw, or on a guided tour, and may spot these stunning birds among the marshes, reeds, and open water bodies.

Best Time to Visit: November to February

What to Look Out For: Siberian cranes, painted storks, Indian cormorants, and more.

2. Sambhar Salt Lake

Known for its vast expanse of salt flats, the Sambhar Salt Lake, located around 80 kilometres southwest of Jaipur, is another great destination to see migratory birds. The salt lake, India’s largest, turns into a birdwatcher’s paradise in winter. From November to February, the lake plays host to a range of waterfowl, including flamingos, pelicans, and various species of ducks. The sight of flocks of flamingos taking flight against the backdrop of Rajasthan’s desert landscape is a truly mesmerising experience.



Tens of thousands of flamingos migrate to Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan during the winter

Best Time to Visit: December to February

What to Look Out For: Flamingos, pelicans, and numerous species of ducks and waders.

3. Rajasthan Wetlands

The Rajasthan Wetlands, spread across the state, are vital stopovers for many migratory bird species. The wetlands are teeming with waterfowl, from the common Eurasian wigeon to the rare lesser whistling duck. Some of the well-known wetlands where you can spot migratory birds include the Ramgarh Vishdhari Sanctuary and the Ghaggar-Hakra river system.



The wetlands of Rajasthan are an aerial hotspot from November to February (Image courtesy Animalia)

The wetlands provide perfect conditions for birds to forage and rest during their long migration. The surrounding landscapes, rich with dry grasslands and semi-arid terrain, create a stunning contrast to the lush wetlands. Birdwatchers can also enjoy observing the local fauna and flora while soaking in the beauty of these remote wetlands.

Best Time to Visit: November to February

What to Look Out For: Eurasian wigeon, lesser whistling duck, and various waterfowl species.

4. Mount Abu

Nestled in the Aravalli Range, Mount Abu is known for its cool climate and serene surroundings. While this hill station is more famous for its scenic views and temples, it’s also a hidden gem for birdwatchers. The Nakki Lake and surrounding forests of Mount Abu attract a number of migratory birds, especially during the winter months. You may spot the long-legged buzzard, the Indian eagle owl, and a variety of waterfowl along the lake.



Mount Abu sees migratory birds flocking inwards every year.

Best Time to Visit: December to February

What to Look Out For: Long-legged buzzard, Indian eagle owl, and other migratory waterfowl.

5. Chambal River & National Sanctuary

The Chambal River, which flows through the border regions of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, is another important site for bird migration. The Chambal River Sanctuary, located near Kota, is home to several endangered species, including the Gangetic dolphin and the Indian skimmer. In winter, the river and its surrounding wetlands become a haven for migratory water birds, including the ruddy shelduck and various species of terns and waders.



The India Skimmer (Image courtesy Flickr)

Best Time to Visit: December to February

What to Look Out For: Ruddy shelduck, Indian skimmer, and terns.

6. Kolleru Lake (Andhra Pradesh)

Kolleru Lake, located near the Krishna and Godavari deltas, is one of the largest freshwater lakes in India and a haven for migratory birds. The lake hosts a variety of waterfowl species, including grey herons, black-winged stilts, and the white-bellied sea eagle. Between November and February, the lake becomes an important feeding and resting ground for birds travelling from Siberia and Central Asia.



The White-Bellied Sea Eagle (Image courtesy Animalia)

Best Time to Visit: December to February

What to Look Out For: Grey herons, Black-winged stilts, and white-bellied sea eagles.

7. Chilika Lake (Odisha)

Chilika Lake, Asia's largest brackish water lagoon, is renowned for its migratory bird population. Every winter, thousands of birds, including the endangered Irrawaddy Dolphin, flock to this coastal paradise. Migrants like the lesser flamingo, bar-headed goose, and various species of waders arrive to feed and rest in its rich waters. The surrounding areas also support a wide range of flora and fauna, making it a birdwatcher’s haven.



Lesser Flamingos (Image Courtesy Animalia)

Best Time to Visit: November to February

What to Look Out For: Lesser flamingo, bar-headed goose, and Irrawaddy dolphins.

8. Rann of Kutch (Gujarat)

The Rann of Kutch, known for its vast salt marshes, is another popular birding destination in India, especially during the winter. The area plays host to large flocks of flamingos, along with the critically endangered great Indian bustard. From December to February, migratory waterfowl like the northern shoveler and the gadwall can be spotted amidst the marshes and mudflats.



The Great Indian Bustard (Image courtesy Flickr)

Best Time to Visit: December to February

What to Look Out For: Flamingos, northern shoveler, great Indian bustard.

9. Sultanpur National Park (Haryana)

Located near Gurgaon, Sultanpur National Park is one of the most accessible birdwatching spots for Delhiites. Migrant species like the demoiselle crane, Eurasian wigeon, and Indian roller flock to the park’s serene wetlands during winter. The park is perfect for a quick weekend getaway to experience the beauty of migratory birds without travelling too far.



Eurasian Wigeon (Image courtesy Flickr)

Best Time to Visit: November to February

What to Look Out For: Demoiselle cranes, Eurasian wigeon, Indian roller.

10. Point Calimere Wildlife Sanctuary (Tamil Nadu)

Point Calimere, located in Tamil Nadu, is directly on the migratory path of birds, making it a prime location for birdwatching. The sanctuary is known for attracting a range of species, including the lesser flamingo, bar-headed goose, and migratory ducks.



Lesser Flamingos

Best Time to Visit: November to February

What to Look Out For: Lesser flamingos, bar-headed geese, and migratory ducks.

How to experience it?

While our country offers plenty of opportunities for birdwatching, it’s important to be respectful of these delicate ecosystems. If you’re planning to visit, make sure you carry binoculars, a camera with a good zoom lens, and appropriate gear for walking through marshlands. It’s best to visit with a local guide or join a birdwatching tour to get the most out of your experience.

Edited by Arunava Banerjee