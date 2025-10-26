7 Beautiful Indian Festivals That Celebrate Nature, Animals & the Bond Between Humans & Earth

India’s relationship with nature runs deep — not only through conservation efforts but also through everyday traditions that honour the environment. Across the country, communities come together every year to celebrate animals, rivers, trees, and natural cycles through vibrant festivals.

These celebrations are living traditions that remind us of the interconnectedness between people, wildlife, and the planet. Each festival, whether rooted in ancient practice or adapted to the present day, reinforces the idea that humans are caretakers, not masters, of nature.

Here are seven Indian festivals that celebrate the natural world, its abundance, and the spirit of gratitude it inspires.

1. Govardhan Puja

Part of the Diwali festivities, Govardhan Puja is observed across North India to mark humanity’s bond with the Earth. Many families create small hill replicas using soil or cow dung, decorating them with grass and twigs to represent greenery. Traditionally, cows are also honoured — a reminder of how closely human life depends on nature for food, shelter, and balance.

2. Tihar

Tihar, also known as Deepawali in Nepal, is a five-day festival celebrated in parts of Sikkim and West Bengal, especially in towns like Darjeeling and Kalimpong. I first witnessed this festival five years ago when I moved to Siliguri. What struck me most was how it celebrates not just light and abundance, but also honours the many animals that play a vital role in human life.

Each day highlights a different companion — crows for communication, dogs for loyalty, cows for nurturing, and oxen for their strength in farming. Delicacies are offered to these animals as a mark of love and gratitude.

Tihar reflects a rare reverence for animals not just as symbols, but as partners in existence.

3. Chhath Puja

Observed mainly in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal, Chhath Puja is one of India’s most eco-conscious festivals. People gather by rivers, ponds, and lakes to offer thanks to the natural elements that support life. The rituals involve standing in water during sunrise and sunset, and offering fruits, sugarcane, and earthen lamps in bamboo baskets — all biodegradable and locally sourced.



Chhath stands out for its emphasis on purity, sustainable practices, and respect for the energy that nurtures life on Earth.

4. Sarhul

Celebrated by tribal communities in Jharkhand and parts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh, Sarhul marks the arrival of spring. The word ‘Sarhul’ means “worship of the sal tree”.

People offer sal flowers to village deities, thank the Earth for its bounty, and pray for a good harvest. Traditional songs and dances fill the air, turning the day into a joyful expression of community and ecological gratitude.

5. Pongal

In Tamil Nadu, the four-day Pongal festival in January is dedicated to the harvest season and the forces of nature that make it possible.

On the second day, called Mattu Pongal, cows and bulls — vital partners in farming — are bathed, decorated, and celebrated for their contribution to agriculture. Their painted horns and floral garlands add colour to villages, reflecting the spirit of gratitude and renewal.

6. Onam

Kerala’s ten-day Onam festival coincides with the monsoon harvest and celebrates abundance, unity, and harmony with nature. Homes are adorned with pookalam (flower carpets), grand feasts are served on banana leaves, and vallam kali (boat races) energise Kerala’s backwaters. Deeply rooted in agrarian life, Onam honours the balance between people and the environment that sustains them.

Onam marks the end of the rice harvest season in Kerala, and the celebrations include expressions of gratitude for a bountiful harvest. | Photograph: (Kerala Tourism)

7. Bihu

Assam’s Bihu is a vibrant series of festivals that reflect the rhythm of rural life and agriculture. Bonfires, songs, and feasts mark the change of seasons, while cattle and crops are honoured as essential to livelihood and community wellbeing.

Bihu celebrates both the land and the labour that nourish it, making it one of India’s most grounded cultural observances.