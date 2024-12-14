From Ladakh to Uttarakhand: Exploring India’s Most Overlooked Winter Festivals

While the winter chill might tempt you to hibernate, there's a world of warmth and wonder waiting to be discovered. India's winter festivals offer a glimpse into the country's rich cultural heritage, where traditions blend with modernity to create unforgettable experiences.

From the serene beauty of the Hemis Festival to the vibrant colours of the Lohri celebration, these lesser-known winter traditions are sure to ignite your spirit and awaken your senses.

1. The Tibetan new year in Ladakh and Spiti Valley

Celebrated by the Tibetan community in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh, Losar marks the beginning of the new year according to the Tibetan lunar calendar. The festivities last for 15 days, with prayers, dances, and songs honouring the Ibex.



The festivities feature prayers, dances, and songs honouring the Ibex, Picture source: Lchang Nang Retreat

On the first day, dough models of the Ibex, Sun, and Moon are made, and lucky symbols are painted on kitchen walls. The third day celebrates the sighting of the first moon with prayers for a bountiful harvest. While Losar is widely recognised in Tibet, its celebration in India is relatively unknown outside of the regions where Tibetan culture thrives.

Starting from 20 December 2025, you can experience the festival in Leh-Ladakh, where the Namgyal Monastery hosts Cham dance performances. In Sikkim, the Rumtek Monastery hosts Lama dances and Gutor Cham, while Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh celebrates with 15 days of festivities.

2. The mask festival of Himachal Pradesh

In the remote regions of Himachal Pradesh, particularly in Kullu and Chamba valleys, Fagli is also known as the mask festival of India. To be celebrated from 3 March 2026, Fagli marks the beginning of the harvest season and is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and protection against evil spirits.



Fagli is believed to bring peace and prosperity, Picture Source: BhigaSa Himachal Pradesh

The festival is unique in that it involves a dramatic mix of religious rites, folk dances, and lots of dhol and nati. Villagers dress in traditional costumes, wear elaborate masks, and perform ritual dances around the fire. This is believed to ward off evil and bring good fortune to the community.

You can take part in the festivities in the Yangpa village of Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district and Tirthan Valley, both of which offer authentic and vibrant celebrations of Fagli.

3. A regional variation of the harvest festival

Lohri is traditionally associated with Punjab, but in Kashmir, the festival takes on a distinct character. Known as the “Kashmiri Lohri", this winter festival celebrates the harvest of saffron and the beginning of the cold season. Bonfires are lit in the evening, and traditional Kashmiri sweets like kehwa (a spiced tea) are prepared to ward off the cold.



Kashmiri Lohri celebrates the beginning of winters, Picture source: Traveleva

In the evenings, families gather around the fire, singing traditional songs, dancing the chajja dance, and offering grains to the flames as a gesture of thanksgiving to the gods for a bountiful harvest. You can experience the festival in all its glory in Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir on 13 January 2025.

4. A spiritual journey on the banks of the Ganges

While Kumbh Mela often steals the limelight, Magh Mela, celebrated during the month of Magh (mid-January to mid-February) in Prayagraj, is a quieter yet no less important spiritual event. The Magh Mela is a religious gathering that takes place on the banks of the Ganges, where devotees gather to take a holy dip, purifying themselves before the gods. It is believed that performing the ritual during these cold winter months brings spiritual benefits, washing away sins accumulated during the past year.



As part of the Magh Mela, devotees gather to take a holy dip on the banks of the Ganges, Picture source: Ixigo

Pilgrims camp along the riverbanks, filling the atmosphere with devotional hymns, incense, and community bonfires. Local priests perform rituals throughout the month, while bhandaras serve food to visitors.

Magh Mela will be held from 3 January to 15 February 2026, beginning with paush purnima snan and concluding with shahi snan.

5. A celebration of Bonda traditions in Odisha's Eastern Ghats

The Sume Gelirak Festival, celebrated by the Bonda community in the Koraput region of Odisha, is a beautiful display of tribal tradition. Taking place on the first full moon day of the Magh month, the Bondas make offerings and sacrifices to their deities, hoping to ensure the tribe’s well-being and prosperity. The event also serves as an opportunity for the Bondas to strengthen their bonds within the community and interact with neighbouring tribes.



Vibrant dance performances light up the Sume Gelirak Festival, Picture source: Travel India

The festival is filled with joyful music and dance performances, which express the tribe’s happiness and respect for their gods. Rituals are performed to honour these deities, keeping ancient traditions alive. The festival offers a rare chance to experience the authentic way of life of the Bonda people. The festival takes place over 10 days in January each year, although specific dates vary annually and are announced locally within Koraput district.

Edited by Arunava Banerjee