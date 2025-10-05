5 National Parks in Kerala You Can Explore for Free This Wildlife Week

Kerala, renowned for its rich wildlife and lush green sanctuaries, is also the perfect setting to celebrate Wildlife Week, observed across India from 2 to 8 October 2025 to raise awareness about conservation.

This year, Kerala is marking the occasion in a truly inclusive way — announcing free entry to all national parks, tiger reserves, and wildlife sanctuaries to encourage people to step into the wild and reconnect with nature.

Adding to the excitement, winners of special competitions will receive a unique reward: free access for themselves and up to five family members to all protected areas in Kerala for an entire year, starting 8 October 2025.

If you’re looking to explore the state’s rich wilderness, here are five national parks in Kerala that every nature lover must add to their travel list:

1. Periyar National Park

This park in Thekkady derives its name from the Periyar River, Kerala’s longest. Known for its elephant herds, Periyar Park offers boat rides along scenic waters, where visitors can spot elephants, deer, and even the occasional tiger on the shoreline.

The park is also home to bison, sambar deer, and a rich variety of bird species. For a more immersive experience, visitors can embark on guided treks or bamboo rafting trips.

Periyar Park offers boat rides along scenic waters, where visitors can spot elephants, deer, and occasionally even tigers. Photograph: (Periyar National Park Online)

2. Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary

Nestled in the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, Wayanad Sanctuary is a vast landscape of moist deciduous and evergreen forests. Divided into four ranges — Muthanga, Tholpetty, Sulthan Bathery, and Kurichiat — each offers a diverse paradise for wildlife enthusiasts.

Plantations of teak, rosewood, eucalyptus, and silver oak cover approximately one-third of the area. The sanctuary is a thriving habitat where elephant herds, spotted deer, and gaurs are common sights.

3. Eravikulam National Park

Set in the rolling hills of Munnar, this high-altitude park is best known as the home of the endangered Nilgiri Tahr. Its vast grasslands draw visitors from around the world when the rare Neelakurinji flower blooms once every 12 years, carpeting the hills in blue. The park also offers stunning views of Anamudi Peak, the highest in South India.

Earlier this month, the Eravikulam National Park was ranked the best in the country under the Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) 2020–25 conducted by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Eravikulam National Park is famous as a sanctuary for the endangered Nilgiri Tahr and for the Neelakurinji flowers, which bloom once every 12 years. Photograph: (Kerala Tourism)

4. Silent Valley National Park

Known as one of the last unspoiled tracts of tropical evergreen forest, Silent Valley is a biodiversity hotspot. The park’s unique ecosystem supports endangered species such as the lion-tailed macaque.

A paradise for bird watchers, the park has over 200 species of birds, including the great Indian hornbill, Nilgiri wood pigeon, and several species of eagles and owls. Its dense greenery, pristine streams, and serene silence make it an ideal escape for those seeking solitude and raw natural beauty.

Silent Valley's unique ecosystem supports endangered species such as the lion-tailed macaque. Photograph: (Incredible India)

5. Mathikettan Shola National Park

Smaller compared to Kerala’s other national parks, Mathikettan Shola is a gem for wildlife photographers. Trekkers love the scenic trails and the chance to spot unique flora and fauna.

Myth has it that travellers often “lose their way” (Mathikettan) in its dense greenery, which explains its name.

