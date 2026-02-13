How A 50-Acre Park For Women Will Support Women Entrepreneurs In Karnataka

In a step towards supporting women in manufacturing and industry, the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) Bengaluru has officially opened a 50-acre industrial park in Gauribidanur, a town in the Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka.

This initiative is among the first of its kind in the state, aimed at providing women entrepreneurs with the resources and environment they need to survive in sectors traditionally led by men.

The project, backed by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board and Karnataka Udyog Mitra, is designed to do more than simply provide land. Its mission is to create a comprehensive ecosystem that eases the path for women to establish and expand manufacturing ventures. From approvals and financing guidance to business planning support, the park seeks to remove barriers that often discourage first-time industrialists.

A support system tailored for women entrepreneurs

Beyond the land itself, the park offers a thoroughly designed ecosystem of facilities and support to help women entrepreneurs succeed. It includes facilities for skill development and capacity building, research and development spaces, and even creches to allow women to balance family responsibilities with business demands. Such amenities are intended to give women the confidence and practical means to pursue industrial projects without facing the logistical and social challenges that can often be limiting.

The park offers a thoroughly designed ecosystem of facilities and support to help women entrepreneurs succeed. Photograph: (Uttarakhand Stories)

The focus is not solely on business growth; it is equally on promoting a community of women who can collaborate, share knowledge, and mentor one another. By combining professional guidance with peer support, the park aims to improve the way women engage with industry, encouraging innovation and resilience.

Spreading industrial opportunity beyond the big cities

The choice of Gauribidanur was strategic. The town offers good connectivity and infrastructure while avoiding the congestion and high costs of Bengaluru and other metropolitan industrial zones. By situating the park in a smaller town, the initiative hopes to generate local employment, stimulate regional economic growth, and prove that substantial industrial development can take root outside major urban centres.

Leaders involved in the project emphasise that this industrial park represents a shift in perception. Women are not just industry participants; they are leaders capable of driving enterprise, shaping regional economies, and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs. The Gauribidanur park, therefore, is both a physical space and a symbol of opportunity, signalling a new chapter in women-led enterprise in India.

