A Rs 200 Crore Opportunity: Is Seaweed Farming the Future of Coastal India?

Seaweed farming is the cultivation of marine algae in coastal waters, usually using floating rafts, ropes, or other structures. Unlike traditional agriculture, it requires no fertilisers, freshwater, or arable land, making it an environmentally friendly and low-cost venture.

Seaweed is in high demand globally for its diverse uses in food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, biofuels, and even as a sustainable alternative to plastic. Given its high market value of around Rs 200 crores annually in India and the growing focus on eco-friendly industries, seaweed farming presents an excellent opportunity for coastal communities, entrepreneurs, and investors looking for a sustainable and profitable business.

India’s untapped potential of seaweed

India is blessed with a coastline rich in seaweed biodiversity, with over 800 species identified. The potential yield is estimated at more than 0.26 million tonnes of wet biomass, yet only about 20,000 tonnes are harvested annually from the wild. This underutilisation provides a tangible opportunity for expansion through organised seaweed farming.

The primary regions involved in seaweed cultivation include Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Odisha, and the Union Territories of Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Tamil Nadu, in particular, has seen successful commercial farming of Kappaphycus alvarezii, a red algae species valued for its carrageenan content.



The bamboo raft method has been successful for seaweed farmers. Picture source: Reuters

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has been supportive of developing seaweed farming among other coastal towns and promoting cultivation techniques, such as the bamboo raft method, to enhance production efficiency.

Recognising the sector's potential, the Indian Government launched the ‘Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana’ (PMMSY) in 2020, aiming to boost fish and seaweed production. This initiative provides financial assistance for establishing seaweed culture rafts, planting materials, and post-harvest infrastructure, reducing the initial investment burden on farmers.

Additionally, in 2023, the Central Government also made plans to set up a multi-purpose seaweed park in Tamil Nadu involving 136 coastal fishing villagers to promote seaweed cultivation and entrepreneurship.

A booming global market

The global demand for seaweed is on the rise, driven by its applications in food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and agriculture. South Asian countries like Japan, China, and South Korea have a high demand for various seaweed products, primarily for food.

By adopting sustainable farming practices and leveraging government support, India can enhance its seaweed output, meeting domestic needs and tapping into export markets, which in turn increases revenue.

Seaweed farming in India presents a unique opportunity to harness coastal resources sustainably. With supportive government policies, expanding markets, and the ecological advantages of seaweed cultivation, now is the right time to explore this promising sector while supporting coastal communities.

