5 Amazing 'Before & After' Stories Show How Local Action Can Change Everyday Problems

Across India, everyday problems like overflowing garbage, polluted land lying unused, and streets designed only for cars often feel permanent. For years, these issues shaped daily life with little hope of change.

However, over the last few months, individuals, communities, and local governments have shown that the story doesn’t have to end there.

In many places, progress began with a simple shift in thinking: What if we did things differently? With community involvement, these ideas moved from plans to visible outcomes.

Here are five before-and-after stories that show how familiar problems were reimagined, and what changed when people chose action over acceptance.

1. From dirty streets to daily clean-ups in Gurugram

Before:

Several streets in Gurugram were routinely littered with plastic waste and mixed garbage. Waste segregation was rarely followed, and overflowing bins became part of the city’s everyday landscape. Over time, many residents and passersby learned to live around the mess rather than question it.

The cleanup drive at Gurugram's Guru Dronacharya metro station Photograph: (Lazar Jankovic)

After:

A Serbian national living in India decided to respond with action instead of frustration. Armed with nothing more than a broom and determination, he began cleaning the streets himself, day after day.

His visible, consistent effort sparked conversations around civic responsibility and shared ownership of public spaces. Gradually, volunteers joined in, and what began as a personal effort evolved into a small but powerful community-driven cleanliness movement.

2. From toxic ash to thriving bamboo forests in Maharashtra

Before:

In parts of Maharashtra, villages located near thermal power plants lived with the constant presence of fly ash. This fine, powdery waste settled over farmland, water bodies, and homes, affecting air quality and making agriculture increasingly difficult.

For many residents, the polluted land felt unusable, and the damage seemed permanent, with few affordable solutions in sight.

Bamboo turned fly ash–covered land in Maharashtra into green, breathable fields. Photograph: (Dr Lal Singh)

After:

A scientist turned to bamboo as a natural solution to this complex problem. Bamboo plantations were introduced on fly ash–affected land, where the plant helped stabilise the soil and absorb pollutants. Over time, grey, ash-covered stretches began transforming into green belts.

The change improved air quality, restored degraded land, and created new livelihood opportunities, showing how ecological solutions can slowly but effectively reverse industrial damage.

3. From dumping ground to football field in Kerala

Before:

The dumping ground in Eloor municipality stood as a symbol of long-neglected waste management. Piled-up garbage made the area unsafe, unhygienic, and inaccessible.

Neglected landfill was turned into a public football field through scientific waste management and community action. Photograph: (Indian Express)

After:

The local municipality stepped in to reclaim the land, systematically clearing the waste and restoring the site. In its place emerged a football field, open for community use and local sports activities.

The place which was once avoided became a lively, shared space, proving that even heavily polluted land can be brought back to life with sustained effort.

4. From broken footpaths to walkable streets in Kochi

Before:

For many parts in Kochi, walking meant navigating uneven footpaths cluttered with parked vehicles, encroachments, and broken slabs. Pedestrians were often forced onto busy roads, sharing space with fast-moving traffic.

Even short walks to markets, schools, or bus stops felt unsafe, particularly for children, senior citizens, and people with disabilities.

The Walkable Kochi initiative audited pedestrian infrastructure across all 74 wards. Photograph: (The Hindu)

After:

The Walkable Kochi initiative was launched to change this by putting pedestrians at the centre of street planning. Led by the Kochi Municipal Corporation with support from GIZ India and the Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development, the project audited pedestrian infrastructure across all 74 wards.

By identifying key walking routes that connect schools, markets, and transit points, the city is now focusing on fixing broken footpaths and missing crossings. These changes are gradually making walking safer for everyday commuters.

5. From traffic chaos to a green, safer road in Gurugram

Before:

One of Gurugram’s busy roads was marked by speeding vehicles, unsafe crossings, and limited pedestrian space. Despite being lined with mature trees, the street felt unsafe to anyone not in a car, discouraging walking and increasing the risk of accidents.

From unsafe to walkable and inclusive, Gurugram's Sanath Road shows the power of thoughtful urban design. Photograph: (The Better India)

After:

Raahgiri Foundation came together with municipal authorities to re-plan the street without cutting a single tree. Using people-centric road planning, they turned a chaotic road into a dual-use street that balanced smooth traffic flow with pedestrian safety.

Small fixes, big signals for the future

From littered streets to clean roads, polluted land to community spaces, and broken footpaths to safe walking routes, each before-and-after example proves that when people act, even longstanding problems can be turned into lasting improvements.

