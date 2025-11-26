The Startup Giving 5000 Seniors a Second Innings of Travel, Fun & Freedom

Picture this: a group of grandparents skydiving over vast landscapes, scuba diving in turquoise waters, learning art and dance, and exploring new countries with laughter that feels decades younger. This is not a movie; it’s the everyday magic created by SeniorWorld, a startup redefining how India sees ageing.

In a country where the 55 plus age group often gets sidelined in the travel industry, Senior World is giving them exactly what they deserve — adventure, purpose, and joy.

Second innings filled with possibilities

When MP Deepu and Rahul Gupta realised that India’s seniors were being treated as a forgotten market, especially in travel, they decided to rewrite the narrative.

In 2015, the duo envisioned a world where age wasn’t a limitation but a passport to experiences that had long been postponed.

Senior World startup now curates special travel experiences for seniors aged 55 to 95, designing itineraries that prioritise comfort, community, and confidence.

These aren’t slow, passive tours — they are journeys filled with exploration, learning, and moments that remind people that life can begin again at any age.

Adventures Don’t Retire

Whether it's scuba diving, water sports, international travel, or learning new skills like tech, music, art, and dance, Senior World encourages seniors to break stereotypes with every new step they take.

Seniors discovering the world, one adventure at a time with SeniorWorld Photograph: (Travel and Leisure Asia)

Over the years, the team has taken groups of senior travellers to 20 countries, including the US, UK, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Vietnam, and Thailand. More than 5,000 seniors have travelled with them — each returning with stories of courage, friendship, and rediscovered joy.

Creating a new chapter for India’s seniors

Senior World isn't just a travel startup; it is a movement that brings dignity, excitement, and community into the lives of older adults.

By helping seniors travel with freedom, discover new passions, and step outside their comfort zones.

Senior World is proving one thing loud and clear: that ageing isn’t a limitation; it’s freedom renewed, shaped entirely by you.