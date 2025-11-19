From Munsiyari to Mechuka: 10 Offbeat Snow Havens To Visit This Winter

Nishtha Kawrani
Nov 19, 2025, 04:00 PM
From snow-kissed valleys to peaceful white hamlets, these hidden winter escapes show a side of India you’ve never seen — calm, breathtaking, and waiting to be explored.

1. Munsiyari, Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand’s very own Little Kashmir, Munsiyari, offers stunning views of the Panchachuli peaks, glacier treks, hot springs, and the serene Nanda Devi temple, a true snow lover’s haven.

2. Panghot, Uttrakhand

Near Nainital, Pangot transforms into a snowy retreat wrapped in oak and pine forests, a peaceful haven for birdwatchers, trekkers, and winter wanderers alike.

3. Mechuka, Arunachal Pradesh

Tucked in Arunachal’s Shi Yomi district, Mechuka, India’s own Shangri-La, transforms into a snowy wonderland each winter with white-roofed homes, frozen streams, and peaceful monastery trails.

4. Lachung and Lachen, Sikkim

High in North Sikkim, the twin villages of Lachen and Lachung offer snow-draped peaks, frozen rivers, and routes to Gurudongmar Lake and the magical Yumthang Valley of Snow.

5. Twang, Arunachal Pradesh

Perched high in Arunachal’s Himalayas, Tawang dazzles with snow-clad monasteries, frozen lakes, and rich Buddhist culture. Home to Asia’s second-largest monastery, it’s winter serenity at its best.

6. Barot Valley, Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal’s Mandi district, Barot Valley rests by the Uhl River, blanketed in snow each winter. Once a hydro project site, it’s now a serene escape for trout fishing and forest walks.

7. Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh

A hidden gem in Arunachal’s Kameng district, Bomdila charms with snow-clad Himalayan peaks, Tibetan monasteries, and blooming apple orchards, offering a peaceful mix of nature and culture.

8. Thirthan valley, Himachal Pradesh

Tucked in Himachal’s Great Himalayan National Park, Tirthan Valley offers a serene winter escape — snow-clad riversides, forest trails, and cosy homestays amid majestic peaks.

9. Theog, Himachal Pradesh

Just 30 km from Shimla, Theog is a charming hill town framed by snow-laced forests and apple orchards, a quiet winter retreat for travellers heading toward Spiti.

10. Jibhi, Himachal Pradesh

Tucked in Himachal’s Banjar Valley, Jibhi, often called Mini Thailand, charms with treehouses, jungle trails, and snowy natural pools, offering a peaceful winter escape far from Manali’s bustle.

