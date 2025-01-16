The Woman Who Travelled India on Zero Budget — With Just Two Sarees and a Tent

The story was originally published in January 2025

Have you ever felt the pull of the open road but held yourself back? Perhaps you’ve imagined standing on a mountaintop, exploring a quaint village, or finding peace in a serene temple, but the thought of travelling solo seemed daunting.

You’re not alone in this. Concerns about safety, societal expectations, or simply stepping out of your comfort zone can feel overwhelming. Yet, the world is full of women who dared to take the leap — and found freedom, strength, and unforgettable experiences along the way.

Saraswati Iyer's story is a testament to courage, resourcefulness, and a passion for exploration. Armed with just two sarees, a camping tent, and a power bank, this young woman decided to quit her job two years ago to embark on an ambitious yet extraordinary journey: exploring India on a zero budget.

The decision stemmed from a strong desire to explore life beyond daily routines. Since then, Saraswati has crisscrossed the entire country without spending a single rupee on food, accommodation, or transport.

Her strategy? Walking, hitchhiking, and exchanging labour for meals and shelter. She camps in safe spots like temple grounds and mountains and stays in dharmshalas and ashrams.

Saraswati’s minimalist lifestyle has opened doors to deep experiences and important lessons. She has embraced different cultures, found hidden treasures, and made lasting friendships with strangers.



Saraswati shows that trusting the right people can make your solo trip soulful and easier; Picture source: Facebook

Her journey is more than travel — it’s a message that solo trips are not only possible for women but also life-changing. "Don’t let go of that dream," she says, encouraging others to explore, to trust, and to push boundaries.

Through her Instagram handle, ‘Safe Ladki’, Saraswati shows that adventure doesn’t require luxury or money.

So, how long until you take your first step? After all, all incredible journeys start with a single small step.