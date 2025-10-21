Off-Grid Escapes: India’s Most Serene & Secret Waterfalls for the Curious Traveller
21 October 2025
Beyond the crowded hill stations and Instagram-worthy viewpoints lie waterfalls that remain untouched and untamed. These hidden treasures are waiting to be explored by travellers seeking solitude and raw natural beauty.
Located in the Kolli Hills of Namakkal, this 300-foot fall is reached by climbing down 1,196 steps behind the ancient Arapaleeswarar temple.
It plunges into a jungle gorge surrounded by sacred caves, medicinal herbs, and the mystique of the Eastern Ghats. It is wild, spiritual, and unforgettable.
Near Thodupuzha in Idukki, a scenic drive from Kochi or Munnar, a forest trek leads to seven cascading tiers and natural rock pools.
The layered streams, cool pools, and misty woods make it an ideal escape for nature walks and birdwatching. Unlike Kerala’s busier attractions, it offers a peaceful retreat.
It’s hidden in the Western Ghats near Hebri, Udupi. A 3 km rainforest trek with streams and a rope bridge leads you there.
Plunging 300 feet into a serene pool, this sacred waterfall is surrounded by lush, untouched forest. The calm and solitude make it a rare gem.
Bandaje Falls is situated in Charmadi Ghat, Dakshina Kannada, and reaching it requires a long trek from Ballalarayana Durga Fort through grasslands and Shola forest. You will need a forest permit.
This 200-foot waterfall appears to drop straight from the sky. With green ridges all around and only silence for company, it is a trekker’s dream, especially in the monsoon or winter.
It is located near Teekoy in Kottayam district. A rough drive through rubber plantations is followed by a two-kilometre forest hike to reach this hidden spot.
The waterfall tumbles 60 metres into a natural pool surrounded by misty air and dense greenery. It is perfect for travellers seeking beauty and solitude.
This waterfall can be found near Kemmangundi in Chikkamagaluru. A rugged jeep ride through coffee estates, followed by a short trek through thick woodland, brings you to this dramatic cascade.
Twin streams, Dodda and Chikka Hebbe, plunge through dense forest into wild pools, creating a raw, off-grid experience in the heart of coffee country.
Devaragundi is close to Thodikana in Kodagu (Coorg). Starting from the Mallikarjuna Temple, you trek uphill for about one and a half kilometres through farmland and forest paths.
This hidden sanctuary rests in a secluded forest clearing. Surrounded by nothing but greenery and birdsong, it is a place where nature feels completely undisturbed.