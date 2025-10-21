Off-Grid Escapes: India’s Most Serene & Secret Waterfalls for the Curious Traveller

21 October 2025

Beyond the crowded hill stations and Instagram-worthy viewpoints lie waterfalls that remain untouched and untamed. These hidden treasures are waiting to be explored by travellers seeking solitude and raw natural beauty.

Photo Credit : Digit Insurance

1. Agaya Gangai Falls, Tamil Nadu

Located in the Kolli Hills of Namakkal, this 300-foot fall is reached by climbing down 1,196 steps behind the ancient Arapaleeswarar temple.

Why visit?

It plunges into a jungle gorge surrounded by sacred caves, medicinal herbs, and the mystique of the Eastern Ghats. It is wild, spiritual, and unforgettable.

Photo Credit : Cranium Bolts

2. Thommankuthu Falls, Kerala

Near Thodupuzha in Idukki, a scenic drive from Kochi or Munnar, a forest trek leads to seven cascading tiers and natural rock pools.

Photo Credit : Incredible India

Why visit?

The layered streams, cool pools, and misty woods make it an ideal escape for nature walks and birdwatching. Unlike Kerala’s busier attractions, it offers a peaceful retreat.

Photo Credit : Travel and Leisure Asia

3. Kudlu Theertha Falls, Karnataka

It’s hidden in the Western Ghats near Hebri, Udupi. A 3 km rainforest trek with streams and a rope bridge leads you there.

Photo Credit : Karnataka.com

Why visit?

Plunging 300 feet into a serene pool, this sacred waterfall is surrounded by lush, untouched forest. The calm and solitude make it a rare gem.

Photo Credit : Macro Trekking Team

4. Bandaje Falls, Karnataka

Bandaje Falls is situated in Charmadi Ghat, Dakshina Kannada, and reaching it requires a long trek from Ballalarayana Durga Fort through grasslands and Shola forest. You will need a forest permit.

Photo Credit : Monks on Wheels

Why visit?

This 200-foot waterfall appears to drop straight from the sky. With green ridges all around and only silence for company, it is a trekker’s dream, especially in the monsoon or winter.

Photo Credit : The India

5. Marmala Falls, Kerala

It is located near Teekoy in Kottayam district. A rough drive through rubber plantations is followed by a two-kilometre forest hike to reach this hidden spot.

Photo Credit : Manorama Online

Why visit?

The waterfall tumbles 60 metres into a natural pool surrounded by misty air and dense greenery. It is perfect for travellers seeking beauty and solitude.

Photo Credit : DTPC kottayam

6. Hebbe Falls, Karnataka

This waterfall can be found near Kemmangundi in Chikkamagaluru. A rugged jeep ride through coffee estates, followed by a short trek through thick woodland, brings you to this dramatic cascade.

Photo Credit : Thrillophilia

Why visit?

Twin streams, Dodda and Chikka Hebbe, plunge through dense forest into wild pools, creating a raw, off-grid experience in the heart of coffee country.

Photo Credit : Karnataka.com

7. Devaragundi Falls, Karnataka

Devaragundi is close to Thodikana in Kodagu (Coorg). Starting from the Mallikarjuna Temple, you trek uphill for about one and a half kilometres through farmland and forest paths.

Photo Credit : Tripadvisor

Why visit?

This hidden sanctuary rests in a secluded forest clearing. Surrounded by nothing but greenery and birdsong, it is a place where nature feels completely undisturbed.

Photo Credit : Holidify