She’s 74, Drives 11 Heavy Vehicles & Runs a Driving School — Meet Kerala’s Most Fearless Woman Driver

On most mornings in Kerala, the sight of a bus or crane being driven by a woman still makes people stop and stare. Behind the wheel is 74-year-old Mani Amma, her hands steady, her gaze fixed on the road ahead.

Once hesitant to even touch a steering wheel, she now manoeuvres heavy vehicles with ease — showing that strength can look calm, focused, and quietly fearless.

From early responsibilities to the driver’s seat



Hailing from a small village in Kerala, Mani Amma was born into a middle-class family where her father worked with coir and coconuts. Married while still in Class 10, she took on family responsibilities early in life but remained determined to carve her own path.

Her journey as a driver began out of necessity, but it soon turned into a mission — to prove that no job should be out of reach for women.

From fear to freedom on the road

Learning to drive was far from easy. In 1981, Mani Amma remembers being terrified that she might lose control or injure someone. But with regular practice sessions and encouragement from her husband, she slowly gained confidence behind the wheel.

Over time, she mastered the art of driving and went on to earn 11 heavy vehicle driving licences — an achievement that few can claim. Her dedication earned her a place in the Indian Book of Records, and in 2022, she was honoured as the Inspirational Personality of the Year by the Yellow Dot Awards.

Today, at 74, she drives buses, cranes, and excavators with the same focus she had when she first began. Alongside her husband, she has also set up a driving school, named ‘A2Z Driving Institute’, to train others, ensuring more people — especially women — gain the confidence to take control of their own journeys.

Her story is a reminder that neither age nor fear can hold back someone determined to move forward. With every vehicle she drives, Mani Amma inspires others to take the wheel and steer their own story of courage and change.

‘Meet Kerala's Trailblazer: At 71, Radhamani Amma Owns 11 Licences’: by Pavi Vyas for She The People, Published on 9 March 2024.





