After 30 Years in the Army, Retired Colonel Returned to Manali to Grow 11 Tonnes of Organic Apples

What becomes of a soldier when the uniform is hung up for the last time? For some, retirement brings rest. For others, it opens a fresh chapter ripe with new purpose. Colonel Divya Thakur stands firmly in the second camp.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Instead of slowing down after retirement, he carried the same discipline and purpose into a new mission — tending to his family’s apple orchards in a Himalayan village near Manali. Among these slopes, he now works to revive tired, chemical-soaked soil and bring back the purity the land once knew.

Thakur’s progression from military officer to organic farmer might seem unusual, yet it is a story rooted in legacy and deeply held values. Born into a family with a proud martial heritage, his grandfather, Brigadier Rajinder Singh, was celebrated as the ‘Saviour of Kashmir’ for his valiant defence of the region in 1947. This ancestry instilled in Thakur a sense of duty for his country and for the land itself.

“My grandfather’s courage taught me that service is not confined to warfare. Protecting our nation includes safeguarding the soil and the health of its people. Organic farming is a new form of defence; it is a firm stand for sustainability,” Thakur tells The Better India.

After years of service marked by precision and discipline, Thakur got retired in 2019. The pause gave him time to think about what service meant beyond the army — and his answer lay in the soil. “Leaving the army did not mean stepping away from responsibility,” he says. “It was an invitation to apply my discipline in a completely different arena, the orchard.”

He reflects, “In the army, we learnt to respect every element of the battlefield, from terrain to weather. Farming demands the same reverence for nature’s nuances.”

The enchanting hills and the apple tradition

In a village near Manali, snugly nestled within the lush folds of the Kullu Valley, the air carries a fragrance that is part pine, part promise. This Himalayan hamlet, blessed with fertile soil and crystal-clear mountain springs, has long been home to apple growers. The crisp air, cool winters, and gentle summers create a balance that brings out the best flavour and texture in each apple — a fruit that reflects the purity of its birthplace.

Colonel Divya Thakur cultivates the Gala apple variety, which originates from Italy and is renowned for its sweet flavour.

“Here, apples are not just crops; they are a way of life,” the 65-year-old retired officer notes. “For generations, these hills have nourished not only fruit but stories and livelihoods.”

Over the years, however, the increased use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides dulled the soil’s vitality. “When I first tasted the apples, I sensed a certain void. It was as if the very soul of the orchard had been lost, and I was determined to restore it,” he explains.

Bringing army precision to the orchard

The family’s orchard, spread across two plots near Manali, lies at the heart of their heritage. “I live here with my father-in-law, Lieutenant General Bhupinder Singh Thakur, whose land this is,” the colonel explains. “The orchard I tend spans four acres in total, and I have currently begun my organic apple farming on two acres. This is where I cultivate the Gala apple variety, which originates from Italy and is renowned for its sweet, crisp flavour and vibrant hue,” he adds.

The second plot, about 7,500 feet above sea level and a few kilometres away from the village, is traditionally planted with Royal Delicious apples, a variety well-established in the region. “Although my immediate focus remains on the four-acre plot, with two acres under organic cultivation, I plan to eventually expand these sustainable practices to the other plot as well,” Thakur adds.

For years, the orchards had been leased out to contractors. “Since my father-in-law served in the army for four decades and retired in 2005, the orchards were managed externally. It was not feasible for the family to tend them directly,” he explains.

Now, residing alongside his father-in-law on the ancestral land, Thakur has embraced the mission to rejuvenate the family orchards. By integrating age-old Indian agricultural knowledge with modern organic techniques to restore both the land and its legacy. “Apart from farming, it is a revival of our heritage and a pledge to preserve it for future generations,” he states.

The family’s orchard, spread across two plots near Manali, lies at the heart of their heritage.

“We begin with the soil, it is the foundation,” the retired colonel says. “Without healthy soil, the rest is futile.” A central component of his farming method is jeevamrit, a traditional biofertiliser composed of cow dung, cow urine, jaggery, gram flour, and virgin forest soil. This potent concoction is fermented in a solar-powered biofermenter, infusing the earth with vital microorganisms and nutrients.

“The jaggery acts as a food source for microbes, while the forest soil introduces beneficial organisms. It is a living mixture that revitalises the soil naturally,” he explains.

The colonel stresses bridging the old and the new, “I have always believed that modern science and traditional knowledge complement each other. The biofertiliser process is proof.”

Water conservation is equally important in the mountains. The orchard uses drip irrigation controlled by soil moisture sensors, supported by rainwater harvesting tanks that collect monsoon rains. Solar fencing surrounds the farm, keeping crops safe without harming wandering animals.

“Water is revered here, and every drop is precious. Our irrigation system makes sure the trees receive moisture exactly when they require it. I have installed a 15,000-litre tank to harvest and store rainwater for this purpose,” he explains.

A soldier’s defence strategy for his trees

Rejecting chemical pesticides outright, Thakur relies on natural alternatives such as neem oil and horticultural mineral oil, along with microbial allies such as Bacillus thuringiensis, Beauveria bassiana, and Trichoderma fungi to combat harmful insects and diseases.

“I will rather accept some loss than poison the earth,” he asserts. “It is about respecting the orchard as a living entity.”

Thakur relies on natural alternatives such as neem oil to deter pests.

Beneficial insects like nematodes and Trichogramma wasps are introduced to control pest populations. Sticky traps and pheromone lures allow real-time monitoring, helping him take timely and minimal actions.

“It is a fusion of technology and intuition. Soil moisture and temperature sensors give me data, but the correct understanding comes from watching the trees daily, how their leaves curl and the colour of their blossoms,” Thakur explains.

The farmer who never stopped learning

His commitment to mastering the art and science of apple cultivation is evident in his methodical approach to learning. “The School of Modern Apple Farming is a one-year programme, quite comprehensive with over a hundred instructional videos and weekly webinars,” he explains. “I enrolled in July 2022, completed it in 2023, and have since renewed my membership. To my knowledge, it is the only certified apple farming course available in India at present.”

In addition to this, he pursued further training in sustainable agriculture. “I also completed a three-month online course in natural farming from the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management — commonly known as MANAGE — in Hyderabad. This institute is certified by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare and specialises in agricultural extension services. I scored 91% in that course and received a formal certificate,” he says.

Thakur’s humility shines through as he reflects, “The army taught me to value training and knowledge. Farming demands the same dedication.”

To multiply his impact, he became an active member of the Jujurana Farmer Producer Company (FPO), which was formed in 2021, initially gathering 200 farmers dedicated to organic and natural methods. Today, the FPO encompasses over 550 farmers, creating a lively community focused on sustainable agriculture.

By integrating age-old Indian agricultural knowledge with modern organic techniques, Thakur is growing apples in Manali.

“The FPO is a lifeline for small farmers,” he says. “It offers collective bargaining power, knowledge-sharing, and access to certified markets.”

Within the FPO, two key divisions have flourished: a beekeeping wing of 60 members producing the celebrated ‘Manali Honey’ and a natural farming group of 16 members collaborating to promote eco-friendly practices.

Harvesting the fruits of patience

July 2025 marked a turning point. The orchard’s first full organic harvest produced 11 tonnes of apples, sorted into 1,100 ten-kilogram boxes. Of these, around 175 boxes were sold directly to customers, while the rest reached certified organic markets in Delhi and beyond. The revenue more than doubled from the previous year.

Looking forward, Thakur plans to launch an e-commerce platform featuring QR-coded packaging, allowing customers to trace their apples’ journey from orchard to table. Collaborations with logistics companies will help expand the reach.

“Consumers today demand transparency and authenticity. We want to provide that connection, building trust through the apples we are producing,” he says.

The brand under which they are promoting this venture is called ‘Tanks2Trees’. As Thakur explains, “My grandfather and I both served in armoured regiments; tanks have been woven into the fabric of our family legacy. Now, transitioning from commanding tanks to nurturing trees feels like a natural progression, while wholeheartedly embracing a sustainable future.”

The orchard is officially registered under the Government of India’s MSME scheme as D’Lite Orchards, named after the family’s land. For marketing and public outreach, they promote their produce under the Tanks2Trees banner.

Colonel Divya Thakur completed a three-month online course in natural farming from the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management.

‘The flavour is rich but delicate’

The quality of Thakur’s apples is best illustrated by those who have savoured them.

Krishna Chaythanya K V, a research engineer from Bengaluru, says, “These apples were a revelation. They are crisp, naturally sweet, and completely free from artificial residues. Knowing that they come from someone as disciplined as the colonel adds confidence.”

Dr Yella Shekhar, a surgeon from Navi Mumbai, shares, “The aroma was exquisite, the flavour rich but delicate. My children, who often react to chemicals, ate these apples without any problems. That speaks volumes about the care involved.”

Colonel V C Katoch (Retd) of Greater Noida adds, “These apples possess a depth of flavour missing in commercial varieties. The Colonel’s commitment to organic practices shines through every bite; he applies military discipline to farming with inspiring results.”

‘Farming is the oldest form of service’

Thakur’s reflections reveal a philosophy as steady as the mountains around him.

“Farming is the oldest form of service,” he says. “As soldiers defend our borders, farmers defend our health and food security.”

Thakur plans to launch an e-commerce platform featuring QR-coded packaging, allowing customers to trace their apples’ journey.

He adds, “The patience and precision instilled by the army are invaluable in organic farming. Nature operates on its own timetable. Respect and humility are prerequisites.”

In the silent heights of the Himalayas, where cold winds pass through apple blossoms, this veteran has planted the seeds of an uprising — not with weapons, but with soil, sweat, and conviction.

All pictures courtesy Colonel Divya Thakur