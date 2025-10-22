Can Precision Farming Help India Feed 1.5 Billion People — With 80% Less Water?

India’s agricultural sector is at a critical juncture. With a population expected to surpass 1.5 billion by 2030, the country must produce about 70% more food than it does today to meet growing demands. However, agriculture consumes nearly 80% of India’s freshwater resources, putting immense pressure on already scarce water supplies. Additionally, small and fragmented landholdings averaging just 1.08 hectares make efficient farming challenging.

In this context, precision farming, using technology to optimise resource use and increase productivity, offers a promising solution to sustainably feed India’s growing population while conserving vital natural resources. By tailoring inputs such as water, fertiliser, and pesticides to the exact needs of different parts of a field, precision farming offers a more efficient, sustainable way forward.

This article explores the benefits of precision farming in India, as well as the hurdles that must be overcome for widespread adoption.

What is precision farming?

Precision farming uses technologies such as GPS, drones, soil sensors, and data analytics to monitor and manage crop production at a detailed level. Unlike traditional methods that treat entire fields uniformly, it allows farmers to apply inputs in a targeted way. This results in healthier crops, improved yields, and reduced waste.

By tailoring inputs such as water, fertiliser, and pesticides to the exact needs of different parts of a field, precision farming offers a more efficient way forward Photograph: (Aspirant IAS Academy)

Benefits of precision farming in India

1. Higher crop yields

By applying the right amount of water, nutrients, and pesticides exactly where they are needed, farmers can ensure crops receive optimal care. This targeted approach leads to healthier plants and higher yields. In many regions, adoption of these methods has already resulted in increased output, helping farmers meet growing food demands.

2. Efficient use of resources

Agriculture is India’s largest consumer of water, making conservation critical. Precision irrigation techniques such as drip and sprinkler systems, guided by soil moisture sensors, ensure crops receive just the right amount of water. Similarly, precise fertiliser application prevents overuse, reducing soil degradation and water pollution.

3. Lower production costs

While precision farming requires initial investment in technology, it reduces long-term costs by minimising waste and improving efficiency. Farmers save money on seeds, water, and chemicals, while automation and mechanisation lessen their dependence on manual labour — a growing concern in many rural areas.

4. Environmental sustainability

Excessive use of chemicals has long harmed soils and local ecosystems. Precision farming reduces chemical run-off and soil erosion, helping to restore soil health and protect biodiversity. This approach also aligns with India’s climate goals and environmental protection efforts.

Precision farming uses technologies such as GPS, drones, soil sensors, and data analytics to manage crop production Photograph: (Medium)

5. Enhanced risk management

Technologies such as weather forecasting, pest monitoring, and soil analysis enable farmers to anticipate problems and respond quickly. This reduces the risk of crop failure from unpredictable weather or pest outbreaks, making agriculture more resilient in the face of climate change.

Challenges Facing Precision Farming in India

High initial costs

Most Indian farmers operate on a small scale and lack the capital to invest in drones, sensors, or advanced machinery. Without financial support or subsidies, precision technologies remain out of reach for the majority.

Limited awareness and training

A major barrier to adoption is the lack of awareness and technical know-how. Comprehensive training programmes and advisory services are essential to help farmers understand and use these technologies effectively.

Precision farming reduces chemical run-off and soil erosion Photograph: (Techicy)

Infrastructure deficiencies

Many precision farming tools depend on reliable internet connectivity and electricity, which are still patchy in rural areas. These gaps limit real-time data collection and the smooth use of digital platforms.

Data management challenges

Precision farming generates large volumes of data. Analysing and interpreting this requires expertise and user-friendly platforms, which are often unavailable to small and marginal farmers. Without adequate support, the data remains underutilised.

The road ahead

Precision farming holds tremendous promise for Indian agriculture, offering the potential to increase yields, conserve precious resources, and promote environmental sustainability. But for it to reach its full potential, investments in technology, farmer training, and rural infrastructure are critical.

Collaboration between the government, private sector, and farming communities will be key to scaling adoption — ensuring that precision farming is not just a niche practice, but a mainstream solution for India’s agricultural future.

