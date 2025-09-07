How 3 Million Trees Brought Back Punjab’s Forests, Revived Wildlife & Created Jobs for Thousands

“There is something different in the air now,” says Inderjit Singh, a 79-year-old farmer from Rajinder Nagar in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib district.

“It feels cleaner. Birds sing all day, and when I walk through the trees I planted, it feels like a forest that belongs to all of us.” His voice carries the pride of a man who has watched life return to land once left barren.

Not far from his village, in Lang, 32-year-old Romanpreet Singh shares a similar experience. “We never imagined anything could grow on that patch of land near the crematorium. It was dry and forgotten. Now it is buzzing with butterflies and birds, and it has created jobs for women and youth. It brought our village together.”

These reflections capture a larger transformation taking root across rural Punjab. It is a movement of ecological renewal and communal healing, driven by a growing network of native forests that are reviving ecosystems, replenishing groundwater, and restoring dignity to those who care for them.

One man’s love letter to Punjab – The vision behind the movement

The force behind this change is the Roundglass Foundation, led by its founder, Gurpreet Sunny Singh, whose lifelong bond with Punjab fuels his vision of environmental and social renewal. He speaks of the land with reverence:



The Billion Tree Project (TBTP) was started in March 2019 to promote planting trees in Punjab villages

“Punjab is not just a state to me; it is a breathing heritage. The environmental challenges we face are not isolated; they are symptoms of a larger disconnect between communities and nature. Our work is about restoring that bond, nurturing both land and life,” he tells The Better India.

For him, it is not just about planting trees but about cultivating a future where nature, culture, and community grow in unison.

Guiding the foundation’s afforestation efforts is Vishal Chowla, leader of Roundglass Foundation and heading The Billion Tree Project (TBTP), an initiative to rebuild Punjab’s green cover by reintroducing native tree species to depleted landscapes. He recalls the early days vividly:

“When I first visited these villages, the soil was exhausted and the air heavy with pollution. We knew planting trees was essential, but the real challenge was to plant hope, livelihoods, and a sense of ownership among the people.”

That seed of hope was first sown in March 2019, when the foundation planted saplings on government land in Badaushi Kalan village. It was a modest start, but rooted in the idea of reviving Punjab’s biodiversity with native species like desi beri, dhaak, phulai, and farah. These hardy trees, once central to the state’s natural identity, restore soil and water systems, support wildlife habitats, and withstand climate extremes.



Roundglass Foundation encourages and educates the youth to plant native trees in their villages, so that the initiative continues

From that single pilot, the project has spread like the roots of a forest, reaching over 1,600 villages with more than three million native trees planted. The model is as much social as it is environmental. TBTP stresses not only planting but also long-term care. Saplings are nurtured for up to 30 months, creating steady employment for local residents — especially women and youth, who make up 70% of the caregiving workforce.

What happens after planting? The work that matters

“Planting is only the start. The real effort is in the care — watering, pruning, and protecting — until the trees can stand on their own,” says Vishal. Gurpreet adds, “Empowering youth through this work is important. It is about instilling purpose, building self-reliance, and reshaping how communities view their future. When young people become guardians of these forests, they don’t just protect the environment, they lead their communities towards change.”

For Inderjit and many others, this change has become deeply personal. A seasoned cultivator, he had long watched his soil decline. He offered a kanal of his private land to the project with cautious optimism. “I was sceptical at first,” he admits. “I had tried planting before, but the trees didn’t survive. When Roundglass came, they stayed, cared for the saplings, and involved us in the process.”

Today, his land hosts a flourishing mini forest of nearly three kanals with over 700 trees from more than 100 varieties, including peepal, neem, and jhand. The impact has been striking. “It is a diverse forest, resilient and alive. Birds have returned, and my crops have improved because they eat the pests naturally. I’ve reduced chemical sprays, and the soil feels richer. It is a gift to the next generation,” he says, his voice heavy with emotion. “People once questioned why I was so involved in The Billion Tree Project. Now, they come and sit in the forest. It is peaceful and has united the whole village.”

Birdsong and biodiversity – When nature returns

In Lang, Romanpreet tells a similar story of renewal. “The dry patch near the crematorium was lifeless,” he says. “When TBTP came to our village, it didn’t just plant trees. It brought work — especially for women and youth — who watered, tended, and protected the saplings. It gave us purpose and pride.”



The foundation has planted around three million native trees so far in the villages

Over time, what was barren became green and alive. “Now we see prinias, kingfishers, coucals, purple sunbirds, and sparrows all the time. The ecosystem is healing,” he adds.

These mini forests are not isolated patches but part of a wider ecological strategy. Beyond shade and beauty, native trees conserve water, regenerate soil health, and support biodiversity. Vishal explains, “Trees improve soil moisture, reduce evaporation, and create micro-channels that hold rainwater. An acre of forest can save over 12 million litres of water annually compared to conventional paddy fields.”

Gurpreet reinforces the connection: “Water and trees are intertwined. By protecting one, we safeguard the other. Punjab’s future depends on this balance.”

Who owns a mini forest? The power of local pride

This balance is being rebuilt not through imposition but collaboration. Much of the land is government-owned, but when individuals like Inderjit offer private land, it fosters co-ownership and responsibility. “Villages take ownership, and that is why survival rates of trees are so high,” says Vishal.

In many places, schools are involved, turning forests into living classrooms where children learn about ecology and conservation. “Children see the trees grow and learn to respect nature,” Inderjit smiles. “It plants seeds of awareness that will last generations.”

From planting a few saplings in one village, The Billion Tree Project has grown into a statewide movement spanning 17 districts. Each of the three million trees has been carefully tracked, with survival rates monitored through rigorous documentation and local engagement.



The native trees help to use water wisely and improve the health of the soil

“We don’t just plant and walk away,” says Vishal. “We map each site using KML Polygons — satellite-based tools that log the exact coordinates of every mini forest. This lets us maintain a digital record, verify locations, and track growth.”

How forests are feeding families

The project’s social impact matches its ecological gains. Beyond trees, it has become a source of livelihood for thousands in rural Punjab. Around 120 people work at its nurseries, and the initiative collaborates with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to scale up plantations.

By the end of 2024, TBTP had generated more than 15,000 jobs through MGNREGA, most filled by women and young people. These roles extend beyond wages, involving environmental custodianship from land preparation to sapling care.

“MGNREGA has been instrumental in bringing in local workers who not only earn but also develop a sense of responsibility towards the land. When someone helps raise a forest from scratch, it becomes personal,” says Vishal.

He has watched young people grow into community leaders through this work. “They educate their neighbours, advocate for conservation, and carry the torch forward,” he adds.

As the sun sets over Rajinder Nagar, Inderjit walks slowly through his forest. “This is the Punjab I remember as a child — lush, vibrant, alive. It is coming back,” he says. In Lang, Romanpreet watches butterflies flit through the branches.



The Billion Tree Project helps to plant trees and is a consistent source of livelihood for many villagers, especially women

Ultimately, The Billion Tree Project is not only about greening land but about rekindling identity, reviving community, and reimagining a future in harmony with nature. Gurpreet puts it aptly:

“Planting a tree is an act of faith in the future. It is a promise that we care, that we will nurture, and that we believe in the resilience of this land and its people.”

All pictures courtesy Roundglass Foundation