Modern Farming Techniques To Grow More Rice With Less Water

For generations, rice farming has followed familiar routines, passed down through experience rather than written instruction. Today, however, farmers face new realities. The weather has become less predictable, input costs continue to rise, and expectations from the land are higher than ever.

In this changing environment, improving productivity is no longer about working harder, but about working smarter. Modern approaches to rice cultivation offer practical ways to improve results while respecting the limits of natural resources.

1. Give each plant enough space to grow well

Planting fewer seedlings and leaving proper space between them helps rice plants grow stronger from the start. When plants are overcrowded, they compete for nutrients, sunlight and moisture, which limits growth.

With wider spacing, roots spread more deeply, and tillers develop fully. Better air circulation around the plants also reduces the risk of disease, leading to healthier crops and improved grain formation.

Modern technique to apply:

Use precision planting tools or seedling transplanters to plant seedlings at the optimal distance. This guarantees every plant has enough room to grow strong and healthy, saving labour and improving productivity.

Planting fewer seedlings and leaving proper space between them helps rice plants grow stronger. Photograph: (iStock)

2. Use water carefully instead of flooding constantly

Rice needs moisture, but it does not need to stand in water at all times. Allowing the field to dry slightly between irrigations improves oxygen movement in the soil, which supports stronger root development.

This practice reduces water use and encourages more efficient nutrient uptake. Supplying water at important growth stages guarantees the crop remains productive without unnecessary wastage.

Modern technique to apply:

Implement alternate wetting and drying (AWD) with soil moisture sensors. This method waters the crop only when necessary, preventing water wastage, supporting healthy root growth, and maintaining high productivity.

3. Level the land for even Crop Growth

Uneven fields lead to uneven crops. Some areas may remain waterlogged while others dry too quickly. Proper land levelling helps water spread evenly across the field, creating uniform growing conditions. This supports better plant establishment, reduces stress and contributes to consistent growth throughout the season.

Modern technique to apply:

Apply laser land levelling to create a smooth and even field. This confirms water spreads uniformly, helping all plants grow consistently and making irrigation, fertilisation, and weed control more efficient.

Rice needs moisture, but it does not need to stand in water at all times. Photograph: (Dialogue Earth)

4. Strengthen the soil with balanced nutrition

Soil quality has a direct impact on rice yield. Adding organic matter such as compost or farmyard manure improves soil structure and increases its ability to retain moisture and nutrients. When organic inputs are combined with suitable fertilisers, nutrients become available steadily, supporting healthy plant growth and improved grain filling.

Modern technique to apply:

Conduct soil testing and apply nutrients according to soil needs (site-specific nutrient management). This makes sure plants get the right nutrients at the right time, improving growth and reducing fertiliser waste.

5. Apply fertilisers in stages for steady growth

Rice plants require nutrients at different stages of development. Applying fertilisers in smaller amounts at the right time helps plants use them efficiently. This approach supports strong early growth, healthy tiller development and proper grain formation, while also reducing nutrient loss and unnecessary expense.

Modern technique to apply:

Use fertiliser deep placement or slow-release fertilisers. Nutrients are delivered gradually where roots can easily absorb them, supporting steady growth and reducing losses.

6. Choose varieties suited to local conditions

Selecting an appropriate rice variety is important for good yields. Improved varieties are developed to produce more grain and cope better with pests, diseases and environmental stress. Many also mature earlier, allowing timely harvest and reducing the risk of crop damage due to late-season weather.

Modern technique to apply:

Use high-yielding and stress-tolerant hybrid varieties developed for your region. Farmers can also use marker-assisted selection (MAS) varieties, which are developed using modern breeding techniques to guarantee the plants carry specific traits like disease resistance or improved grain quality.

Soil quality has a direct impact on rice yield. Photograph: (Kubota Corporation)

7. Reduce labour pressure with direct seeding

Direct seeding involves sowing rice seeds straight into the field rather than transplanting seedlings. This method reduces labour demand and shortens the growing period. With good field preparation and effective weed control, direct seeding can deliver reliable yields while keeping costs under control.

Modern rice cultivation is built on thoughtful management rather than major changes. When farmers adopt these practical techniques, they can improve yield, reduce losses and make better use of available resources. Together, these methods support a more productive and resilient rice crop suited to present-day farming conditions.

Modern technique to apply:

Use mechanised direct seeders or drone-assisted sowing. Seeds are placed at the right depth and spacing, saving labour and time while promoting uniform plant growth and higher yields.