Farmers Call Them the 'Safe Crops' — Here’s Why They’re Growing Fast This November

As the calendar turns to November, the agricultural landscape changes. With unpredictable weather patterns and fluctuating temperatures becoming the norm, planting climate-resilient crops has never been more essential.

These crops not only withstand environmental stresses like erratic rainfall and temperature extremes but also confirm food security and sustained income for farmers.

Selecting the right crops and understanding their cultivation methods can make all the difference this season. Here is a guide to the best climate-resilient crops to plant in November and how to grow them effectively.

1. Barley

Why choose barley:

Barley is known for its tolerance to drought and frost, making it ideal for erratic weather conditions. It has a short growing season and can be harvested within 90 to 120 days.

How to grow:

Soil requirements: Prefers sandy loam soils with good drainage. Barley can grow even in marginal soils.

Sowing: Broadcast or drill seeds in November at a spacing of 20 to 25 cm between rows. Seed depth should be around two to four centimetres.

Irrigation: Minimal water is required after establishment, though consistent moisture during germination boosts growth.

Fertilisation: Apply nitrogen at sowing and additional doses during tillering to encourage growth.

Pest control: Keep an eye out for aphids and leaf blight; neem-based sprays or biocontrol agents are effective.

Barley is known for its tolerance to drought and frost. Photograph: (Agri Farming)

2. Chickpeas

Why choose chickpeas:

Chickpeas are highly drought-tolerant legumes that improve soil fertility through nitrogen fixation. They are well-suited to areas with limited rainfall and can grow in slightly acidic to neutral soils.

How to grow:

Soil preparation: Loosen the soil and remove weeds. Chickpeas prefer light and well-drained soil.

Sowing: Sow seeds four to five centimetres deep with a spacing of 30 cm between plants. November planting helps the crop avoid extreme cold and moisture stress.

Irrigation: Chickpeas require minimal watering; over-irrigation can lead to root rot.

Fertilisation: Chickpeas benefit from phosphorus-rich fertilisers at sowing.

Pest Management: Watch for pod borer and aphids. Crop rotation and natural predators help reduce infestations.

3. Mustard

Why choose mustard:

Mustard is a versatile oilseed crop that withstands low temperatures and fluctuating rainfall. Its short life cycle allows farmers to harvest quickly and prepare for the next crop.

Mustard is a versatile oilseed crop that withstands low temperatures. Photograph: (Agri Farming)

How to grow:

Soil: Mustard grows well in fertile and well-drained soils with a pH ranging from six to seven.

Sowing: Plant seeds one to two centimetres deep in rows 30 cm apart. November sowing allows optimal vegetative growth.

Watering: Provide moderate irrigation, especially during flowering and pod development.

Fertilisation: Use nitrogen and phosphorus at sowing and apply potassium before flowering.

Pests and diseases: Keep an eye out for aphids, white rust, and downy mildew. Organic sprays and resistant varieties help manage risks.

4. Spinach and leafy greens

Why choose leafy greens:

Leafy vegetables like spinach grow quickly, are nutrient-dense, and can tolerate cooler temperatures. They also provide a quick turnover, ideal for small-scale and kitchen gardens.

Leafy vegetables like spinach grow quickly and can tolerate cold temperature Photograph: (Krishi Jagran)

How to grow: