How Families Can Easily Turn Everyday Puja Waste into Nutrient-Rich Compost for Their Gardens

Puja celebrations fill our homes with colour, fragrance, and sacred offerings. From bright marigolds and jasmine garlands to banana leaves and food offerings, these rituals connect us to tradition and the natural world.

However, once the ceremonies end, much of this puja waste, including flowers, leaves, and leftover food, is often discarded, contributing unnecessarily to landfills and environmental pollution.

The good news is that families across the country are now turning this organic waste into compost, creating “garden gold” that enriches the soil, promotes healthy plants, and reduces household waste. With just a little effort and care, your family can easily adopt this eco-friendly habit.

How to compost your puja waste: Practical steps for families

1. Separate your puja waste immediately

Careful sorting of puja waste makes all the difference. Right after the puja, separate the biodegradable waste like fresh flowers, banana leaves, fruit peels, and leftover food from plastics, synthetic flowers, glitter, foil, and other non-biodegradable items. Only organic materials should go into your compost bin; synthetic decorations and plastics can contaminate the compost and hinder decomposition.

2. Choose the right composting setup for your home

Outdoor composting: If you have a garden or backyard, start a compost heap or use a compost bin with holes for aeration. It is an easy and effective way to recycle your waste.

Indoor or balcony composting: For those living in flats or with limited space, compact compost bins or vermicomposting systems are excellent options. These use worms to break down waste quickly, are odour-free, and perfect for puja waste combined with kitchen scraps.

3. Balance your ingredients: Greens and browns

Composting works best with a balance of:

Green materials (nitrogen-rich): Fresh flowers like marigold, hibiscus, jasmine; green leaves; small amounts of leftover cooked food.

Fresh flowers like marigold, hibiscus, jasmine; green leaves; small amounts of leftover cooked food. Brown materials (carbon-rich): Dried banana leaves, chopped coconut shells, dried leaves, cardboard, or paper (without plastic or ink).

For example, fragrant jasmine garlands mixed with dried banana leaves create an ideal compost blend, offering moisture, nitrogen, and carbon essential for microbial activity.

If you have a garden or backyard, start a compost heap or use a compost bin Photograph: (Agri Farming)

4. Prepare and layer your compost correctly

Chop large or tough items like banana leaves and coconut shells into smaller pieces. This increases surface area and speeds decomposition.

Alternate layers of green and brown waste to promote airflow and create the right environment for microbes.

Sprinkle garden soil or mature compost over the layers to introduce beneficial microorganisms.

If accessible, add natural additives like dried cow dung or neem leaves. These help repel pests and improve compost quality.

5. Care for your compost pile

Keep the compost moist but not waterlogged; it should feel like a wrung-out sponge.

Turn or aerate the compost every four to five days to provide oxygen, which accelerates the breakdown of organic matter.

Avoid adding plastics, synthetic decorations, or oily food waste, which can slow the process and attract pests.

If you notice pests or bad odours, add more dry leaves or neem leaves and check moisture levels.

6. Harvest and use your compost

After four to eight weeks, your compost will turn dark, crumbly, and earthy-smelling, a sign that it is ready to use. Sift through it to remove any large, undecomposed pieces.

This nutrient-rich compost can then be used to enrich flower beds, vegetable patches, or potted plants. It improves soil texture, moisture retention, and fertility, promoting lush, healthy growth without the need for chemical fertilisers.

Fragrant jasmine garlands mixed with dried banana leaves create an ideal compost blend Photograph: (Indian Biogas Association)

Handy tips for successful puja waste composting

Avoid synthetic flowers and foil, which do not decompose and spoil your compost.

Chop bulky waste into smaller pieces to speed up the process.

Add leftover cooked food sparingly to avoid attracting pests.

Turn composting into a family activity by involving children to teach sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Keep gloves, a garden fork, and a watering can handy for easy maintenance.

Composting puja waste connects cultural traditions with modern sustainability. By turning sacred offerings into fertile soil, families nurture their gardens and care for the planet. Small changes at home can have a big impact, proving that sustainability begins with us.