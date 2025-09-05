How Growing a Rangoli Garden at Home Teaches Kids the Joy of Sustainability

Rangoli is a traditional art form where vibrant patterns are created on the ground to celebrate festivals and special occasions. More than just decoration, it is an expression of beauty, culture, and creativity.

While many households today rely on store-bought powders for convenience, there is a growing movement to return to nature by cultivating a rangoli garden at home.

This practical approach brings children closer to age-old traditions while teaching them about sustainability, gardening, and the natural sources of colour.

Why choose natural colours?

Natural colours are a safe, non-toxic alternative to synthetic powders, making them ideal for children. They are kind to the environment and reconnect us with traditional ways of living, when colours for rangoli were commonly derived from flowers, roots, leaves, and seeds.

By growing plants for natural dyes, children learn to observe plant life cycles, understand how colours are extracted, and take part in the creative process from seed to celebration. It is an enriching activity that combines science, art, and nature in one joyful experience.

Plants to grow in your rangoli garden

These plants are easy to grow, widely available, and offer a beautiful variety of colours. Most thrive in home gardens or even in pots, making them accessible for families with limited space.

1. Marigold – Yellow and orange

Marigolds are among the most popular flowering plants in home gardens. They grow best in full sunlight and well-drained soil, requiring minimal care. Their bright yellow and orange petals are rich in natural pigment and can be dried and ground into a fine powder.



Marigolds have bright yellow and orange petals that are rich in natural pigment and can be dried and ground into a fine powder; Picture source: Agri Planting

In addition to their vibrant colour, marigolds are beneficial for the garden as they repel pests and attract pollinators. The flowers bloom generously, making them perfect for regular harvesting.

2. Hibiscus – Red and pink

Hibiscus is a hardy, tropical shrub known for its large and striking blooms in shades of red, pink, and occasionally white or yellow. It flowers throughout the year in warmer climates and prefers well-watered soil and plenty of sunlight.

To make rangoli powder, the petals should be dried in the shade to preserve their colour before being ground to a fine consistency. Hibiscus flowers also attract butterflies and bees, turning the garden into a lively and colourful space.

3. Turmeric – Bright yellow

Turmeric is a traditional root crop that grows from rhizomes and thrives in warm, humid weather with partial shade. It takes around seven to nine months to mature, but the wait is worth it.

Once harvested, the roots can be sliced, sun-dried, and ground into a rich yellow powder with a warm, earthy tone. Turmeric is also widely used in cooking and medicine, making it a practical and rewarding addition to any rangoli garden.

4. Beetroot – Purple and deep pink

Beetroot is a cool-season vegetable that grows well in soft, well-aerated soil. It can be easily grown from seed and reaches maturity in just a few months.



Even the peel and leafy tops of the beetroot plant contain colour, so you can use them; Picture source: myBageecha

The deep red-purple root yields a strong natural dye when juiced. This juice can be dried or mixed with flour to create a bold rangoli pigment. Even the peel and leafy tops contain colour. Since beetroot is edible, it offers both nutritional and artistic value.

5. Indigo – Blue

Indigo is a traditional dye plant that has been used for centuries, particularly for textile colouring. While a little more demanding to grow, it flourishes in warm climates with well-drained soil and full sunlight.

To extract the colour, the leaves are soaked in water and fermented, triggering a chemical reaction that releases a strong blue pigment. This process can be a fascinating natural science experiment for older children. Indigo remains one of the few reliable natural sources of true blue.

6. Spinach – Green

Spinach is a fast-growing leafy vegetable that thrives in cool to moderate temperatures and prefers partial shade. The leaves can be dried and crushed to make a gentle green powder, or juiced and mixed with flour to create a smoother texture.



The leaves of a spinach plant can be dried and crushed to make a gentle green powder; Picture source: Gardener's Path

Although the green from spinach is softer than synthetic dyes, it adds a subtle, earthy tone to your rangoli. Other leafy greens, such as coriander or moringa, can also be used to create varying shades of green.

How to prepare the colours

Once you have harvested your flowers, leaves, or roots, follow these simple steps to create your natural rangoli powders:

Dry the plant material in a well-ventilated and shaded area to preserve colour and fragrance.



Grind the dried materials using a traditional mortar and pestle, or a dry mixer or blender.



Store the powders in airtight containers to maintain freshness and prevent moisture.



You can use these powders directly, or mix them with rice flour or semolina to increase volume and improve texture. This process is safe for children and offers a sensory experience that builds patience, care, and creativity.



Growing a rangoli garden with your kids will help you to bond better with them; Picture source: GreenDNA

More than a festive project

A rangoli garden is more than a seasonal activity; it is a meaningful journey that brings families together. As children dig in the soil, water their plants, and wait for blooms to appear, they learn about growth, responsibility, and the rhythms of nature.

By turning gardening into a cultural and creative pursuit, families can celebrate festivals in a way that is joyful, eco-friendly, and deeply rooted in tradition.