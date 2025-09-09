The Questions Every Parent & Teacher Has About Suicide — Answered by an Expert

Trigger warning: mentions of suicide. This feature discusses suicide, suicidal thoughts, and mental health challenges. Please read with care, and take a break if you need to. If you or someone you know is struggling, we encourage you to reach out for support.

“Mujhse nahi ho paya (I couldn’t do it). I am sorry, Papa.”

Advertisment

These were the last words of Himanshu Kashyap, a 24-year-old MBBS student from Chhattisgarh who recently died by suicide in a hostel amid exam stress.

In another case, a young doctor from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, ended his life after failing to clear his postgraduate medical entrance exam. He allegedly died from a gunshot wound from his father’s licensed gun.

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, a 13-year-old schoolgirl attempted suicide by jumping from the first floor of her school building. She sustained minor fractures on her arms and legs.

Advertisment

Many times, we come across such stories in newspapers or other media platforms.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, students account for 7.6 percent of India’s suicide deaths, nearly 13,000 young lives every year.

A recent government report was even starker: suicide has overtaken road accidents and disease as the leading cause of death among Indians aged between 15 and 29, with self-harm being the major cause.

Advertisment

Parents, teachers, and peers are often the first to notice changes; however, many don’t know how to help.

We spoke with Dr Aninda Sidhana, a Rajasthan-based psychiatrist and assistant secretary general of the Indian Psychiatric Society (Northern Zone), to develop a practical, empathetic, evidence-based Suicide Prevention Toolkit.

Dr Aninda emphasises the urgent need for a suicide prevention toolkit to address the rising crisis of youth suicide in India.

Advertisment

Designed for families, educators, and peers, it can become both a shield and a lifeline. Because behind every percentage point is not just data, but a young life waiting to be saved.

Here are excerpts from the interview with Dr Aninda.

What makes Indian youth particularly vulnerable to suicide?

Indian youth often navigate a difficult mix of cultural expectations, academic pressures, and personal struggles. Parents and society sometimes dictate career choices, making marks and achievements a matter of family pride.

Many students live away from home for their studies, which can lead to feelings of loneliness, cultural shock, and adjustment issues.

Advertisment

While mental stress is part of the picture, the roots run deeper: rigid academic and career pipelines, social isolation, and a lack of safe spaces for vulnerability.

Stigma remains a huge barrier. Seeking help is often equated with weakness — “boys don’t cry” or “going to a psychiatrist means you’re mad”.

Hierarchy in the family also discourages many youngsters from opening up to parents, fearing they will either be dismissed or cause their parents stress. Rapid modernisation and a growing generation gap also play a role.

Advertisment

Young people may adopt global ideas and lifestyles that parents struggle to accept, creating conflict and further isolation.

Are warning signs different in teenagers compared to college students?



Yes. In teenagers, red flags often include academic decline, isolation, irritability, and sudden shifts in behaviour. Among college students, signs may overlap but also involve substance use, withdrawal from peer activities, and harmful comparisons fuelled by social media or financial pressures.

How can parents or teachers distinguish normal teenage mood swings from concerning behaviour?

Advertisment

Mood swings are normal in adolescence. But concerning patterns emerge when changes persist for weeks and affect social or academic life. Warning signs include:

Withdrawing from friends or family



Declining grades



Expressions of hopelessness



Loss of interest in activities once enjoyed



If these persist, it’s time to step in.

What is the best way to start a conversation if suicide is suspected?

First, build trust. Parents should strive to be friends before disciplinarians. Children open up when they feel safe, not judged. Reassure them that their worth is not tied to marks or achievements.

For teachers, it’s important to create an approachable environment: open doors, no judgment. “I’ve noticed you seem quieter lately. Is something bothering you?” Then listen, without interruption. Many times, a patient’s ear saves a life. Because no one wants to end their life; the main reason for suicide is a cry for help to end the pain.

Dr Aninda suggests asking open-ended questions in a comforting tone, without dismissing the individual’s feelings or resorting to comparisons.

The golden rule is to be empathetic, avoid judgement, instil hope, and encourage professional help. If concerns are serious, inform parents and authorities immediately.

How can classmates responsibly support friends in distress?



Peers play a powerful role. Support can look like:

Simply being present and listening without dismissing their feelings



Sharing contacts for helplines or campus counselling



Checking in regularly with messages or coffee invites



Respecting boundaries while making it clear you are available



Sometimes, a small gesture — a hello, a conversation, a shared walk — can make someone feel less alone.

What should adults avoid saying to distressed youth?

Certain phrases deepen shame and isolation. Avoid:

“Snap out of it.”



“It’s all in your head.”



“When I was your age, I managed fine.”



“Look at Sharmaji’s son, he scored better.”



“We’ve given you everything, what’s there to cry about?”



These invalidate emotions. Instead, show compassion and curiosity.

What role should schools and colleges play?

Institutions are critical in suicide prevention. Every school and college should:

Employ counsellors and ensure psychiatrist visits



Assign mentors for students



Hold regular awareness and literacy sessions



Encourage peer-led groups and anonymous reporting channels



Develop clear policies on suicide prevention and crisis response



How can teachers spot silent struggles in students who don’t speak up?

Awareness programmes should run regularly, not just during crises. Teachers can undergo gatekeeper training like QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer). While not all are psychiatrists, every educator can be a mental health advocate. Empathy, vigilance, and normalised conversations are key.

Students should be sensitised to signs like prolonged sadness, hopelessness, or withdrawal. Peer-awareness programmes help them recognise red flags and know when to encourage friends to seek help.

When is urgent professional help or hospitalisation needed?



Immediate escalation is required when there are:

Active suicidal thoughts or planning



Social withdrawal is so severe that it disrupts daily functioning



Access to means such as drugs or weapons



At this point, professional intervention is lifesaving.

How can parents overcome stigma and encourage help-seeking?

Stigma reduction starts at home but must extend to society. Media and cinema have power; portrayals like Shah Rukh Khan’s discussions of mental illness helped normalise conversations.

Dr Aninda is an award winning psychiatrist. In 2024, she was honoured with the IPS Women Resilience Award in New Delhi.

Platforms like The Better India play a crucial role by sharing real stories, showing young people that seeking help is a strength, not a weakness.

What protective factors prevent suicides, and what therapies work best for Indian youth?



Strong friendships and peer bonds



Supportive family ties



Access to mentors or confidants in schools



Extracurricular activities that provide joy and purpose



Even small rituals, like “parked car conversations” with a friend, can be deeply protective.

Moreover, evidence-based approaches like Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), crisis intervention, and brief therapy have shown strong results. Importantly, therapy should be accessible, stigma-free, and tailored to cultural realities.

How can resilience be built without adding pressure?

Resilience should not mean “toughen up”. It grows through emotional regulation, safe outlets, and unconditional support. Schools can introduce mindfulness, journaling, or creative arts. Parents and teachers should celebrate effort, not just outcomes, helping youth see failure as part of growth.

What role does social media play?

Social media is a double-edged sword. The Papageno effect (which prevents people from suicide by promoting positive examples of suicidal crisis management) shows that hearing recovery stories online can inspire hope.

But irresponsible coverage of suicides, like the Werther effect (exposure to media stories in which identifiable people take their lives), can increase risk. Oversharing methods or glamorising deaths must be avoided. At the same time, social media can connect young people to support networks if used responsibly.

If someone is in immediate crisis, what should be done first?

Treat suicidal thoughts like a heart attack: an emergency!

Do not leave the person alone



Remove potential means of harm



Contact a professional or emergency service immediately



In India, call toll-free numbers 14416 or 1-800 891 4416 (Government’s Tele Manas mental health helpline) or 9152987821 (Sneha Suicide Prevention Helpline)



Speak calmly: “I’m here with you. We’ll get help right now.”



This moment is not about solving everything. It’s about ensuring safety until professional help arrives.

Suicide is not a desire to die; it is a desperate attempt to end unbearable pain. A child’s worth is never tied to marks or achievements. What they need most is kindness, acceptance, and the knowledge that they are loved unconditionally.

Sources:

''Mujhse nahi ho paya': MBBS student dies by suicide at Chhattisgarh hostel over exam pressure': By HT News Desk for Hindustan Times, Published on 6 September 2025.

'Suicide is now the top cause of death among Indians aged 15 to 29': By Barkha Mathur for Business Standard, Published on 8 September 2025.