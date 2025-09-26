Meet TBI Showcase ‘Creator for Good’ Who Challenged Food Giants & Decoded Nutrition Labels for Millions of Indians

What if the secret to better health was hidden right there on the back of your food packet — if only you knew how to read it? Meet Revant Himatsingka, aka ‘FoodPharmer’, who traded his high-flying Wall Street career for a mission to decode the labyrinth of food labels and expose the truths behind India’s packaged food industry.

His crusade is not just about ingredients; it is about helping millions of Indians to reclaim control over their health by reading labels.

Shining the spotlight on Revant Himatsingka

Winner of the ‘Creator for Good’ at the Optum Presents The Better India Showcase, supported by the M3M Foundation, Revant’s story is as inspiring as it is unexpected.

He once commanded a lucrative Rs 2 crore annual salary on Wall Street. Yet, amid the whirlwind of finance, he saw a silent epidemic, which is rising lifestyle diseases, propelled by processed foods marketed with clever but misleading claims.

In April 2023, his breakthrough came with a video analysing the sugar content in Bournvita, a popular health drink long considered wholesome. The video ignited a national conversation, went viral, and despite a legal notice from the brand’s parent company, led to a change.

Cadbury reduced the quantity of added sugar in Bournvita by 14.4 percent in December 2023, validating the content creator’s efforts.

The impact of the innovation

Revant's influence extends far beyond social media:

He commands a following of three million on Instagram, educating consumers daily on food labels, additives, and nutrition facts.

His advocacy persuaded ‘Maggi rich tomato ketchup’ to cut its sugar content by 22 percent, demonstrating the power of informed consumer pressure.

His work has penetrated school curricula, helping children develop food literacy from a young age.

Thousands of families now shop with newfound awareness, empowered to make healthier choices.

The fact that sets this content creator apart is his commitment to authenticity. He has declined all forms of commercial sponsorship from food companies and refuses to endorse products or supplements. This independence lends credibility to his message, which blends scientific rigour with relatable storytelling, making nutrition education accessible and compelling.

While Revant Himatsingka was among the winners at Optum Presents The Better India Showcase, supported by the M3M Foundation, we believe true recognition is what comes even after the applause. And so, we will be highlighting stories of the winners across categories for the next few weeks.

