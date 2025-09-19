The Better India Showcase 2025 Winners Announced: Meet 9 Changemakers Who Moved Millions

On 18 September 2025, Optum Presents The Better India Showcase, supported by the M3M Foundation, honoured nine extraordinary changemakers across diverse fields — and left the audience inspired by countless more.

This Showcase is India’s largest celebration of changemakers. Held at The Ashok Hotel in New Delhi, the evening was not just about honouring changemakers — it was a standing ovation for compassion, shared tears for resilience, and the electric hope that change is possible.

And that feeling doesn’t fade when the lights go down. It becomes a call to kindness in everyday life, to courage in difficult moments, and to being part of the change we wish to see.

The Showcase was never just about applause. It has always been about ignition — sparking a movement where every act, big or small, adds up to a brighter, better India.

Here are the icons of change — the stars of The Better India Showcase. Nine visionaries. Millions of lives transformed.

The Better India Showcase 2025 may have concluded, but the movement it sparked has only just begun. On 18 September, we didn’t just honour nine individuals — we amplified nine revolutions.

The applause may have faded, but their stories still echo. Now it’s your turn to carry them forward — to find your cause, take action, and contribute.

Explore the inspiring journeys of the changemakers celebrated at Optum Presents The Better India Showcase 2025, supported by the M3M Foundation.

To follow their impact, click here.

(Edited by Pranita Bhat)