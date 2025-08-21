7 Dragon Fruit Farming Tips That Helped Farmers Earn up To Rs 2 Crore Annually

In recent years, dragon fruit farming has emerged as a promising venture for many farmers in India. This exotic fruit, once unfamiliar to most, has gained immense popularity for its unique appearance and touted health benefits.

Embracing this emerging market, farmers nationwide are cultivating dragon fruit with innovative techniques and a focus on sustainability. Here are some valuable insights from such farmers.

1. One-time investment, long-term returns

Anshul Mishra, a 28-year-old farmer from Chilaua, Uttar Pradesh, transformed a barren one-acre plot into a thriving dragon fruit farm after returning from his engineering studies. Over six years, he expanded his farm to five acres and now earns up to Rs 20 lakh annually through fruit sales and a nursery.



With dragon fruit farming, Mahesh Asabe has made agriculture a profit-making sector in the dry region.

“Dragon fruit farming requires only a one-time investment of Rs 3 lakh per acre. This initial cost covers saplings, infrastructure, and soil preparation. Once established, the plants yield fruit for 30 to 35 years, providing long-term profitability without the need for replanting every season,” he advises.

2. Be prepared for initial challenges

Mahesh Asabe, a 27-year-old innovative farmer from Akola village in Maharashtra, has turned agriculture into a profitable venture in one of the driest regions of the state. With his expertise in dragon fruit cultivation, he now earns Rs 2 crore annually from his 20-acre farm.

He emphasises that new ventures come with risks and setbacks. “I was very young and questioned my decision to cultivate dragon fruit. When we got zero returns in the first year, I started feeling depressed. We didn’t even have any other business to survive on.” He advises others to stay resilient, as success often takes time.

3. Educate others and build awareness

Mahesh believes that building awareness is crucial for the success of unconventional crops like dragon fruit.



Anshul Mishra says dragon fruit farming provides long-term profitability

“Nobody knew what dragon fruit was. After we managed to get some produce, we took it to the market. People doubted whether it would even sell. I opened a YouTube channel to make farmers aware of the perks of dragon fruit farming, which in turn led to a rise in consumption of the fruit,” he says.

By sharing knowledge and educating farmers and consumers, he was able to create demand and help others realise the potential of dragon fruit farming.

4. Experiment with soilless planting methods

Remabhai S, a 58-year-old retired headmistress from Kollam, Kerala, took up dragon fruit farming after her retirement in 2022. Today, she harvests 500 kg of dragon fruit a month, earning Rs 1 lakh monthly.

“I did not have enough vacant land. Also, growing dragon fruit on the terrace required a lot of soil to be transported. I couldn’t carry soil to the terrace on my own, so I decided to follow a soilless planting method,” she says.

She advises farmers to explore soilless cultivation techniques, especially when space is limited. Her method, which uses plastic barrels filled with compost, rice peel, and organic material, has proven to be an effective and sustainable way of growing dragon fruit without the need for large amounts of soil.

5. Create your own organic fertiliser

“I take 1 kg of fish, prawns, crab shells, and an equal quantity of jaggery. I mix them with tender papaya peel. Keeping it under shade, the fertiliser is ready for use in about three months. It’s a very good source of calcium and phosphorus. These minerals are very useful for the growth of the dragon fruit plant,” Remabhai shares.



Remabhai also runs a YouTube channel, ‘JC’s World’, to share her expertise in dragon fruit cultivation.

She encourages aspiring farmers to make their own organic fertilisers using natural ingredients, as they provide essential nutrients, promote accelerated growth, and are cost-effective.

6. Create the right environment for growth

Lohith Shetty, a 42-year-old farmer from Kadaba in Karnataka’s Mangaluru, has built a successful business in exotic fruit farming, earning over Rs 1 crore annually. He grows rambutan on 12 acres, has 500 dragon fruit plants, and uses mangosteen as an intercrop with areca nut.

He stresses the importance of creating an optimal environment for dragon fruit cultivation. “Dragon fruit and rambutan don’t grow in shade. You need to create the perfect environment for them,” he explains.

Ensuring that the plants receive enough sunlight and water is key to achieving a good harvest.

7. Understand watering needs



Remabhai grows 100 plants of dragon fruit in 50 large plastic barrels.

According to Lohith, the right amount of water is essential for the plants. For dragon fruit, consistent and controlled watering is crucial to ensure the plants yield fruit three years after being planted.

He employs drip irrigation and fertigation to provide the correct amount of water and fertiliser for each plant.

Edited by Arunava Banerjee