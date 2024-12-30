‘Invest Once, Reap Profits for 35 Yrs’: How a Techie’s Dragon Fruit Biz Earns Rs 20 Lakh/Yr

Originally reported and written in December 2024, this story has been republished as part of our archival content.

While pursuing engineering in computer science in Chennai, Anshul Mishra (28) aspired to return to his roots and become a farmer — an unconventional dream among his peers. During his third year of college, Anshul began exploring agriculture, engaging in lengthy discussions with his father, Aditya Mishra, a teacher by profession.

Anshul’s father shares that he has no regrets about his son choosing to stay in the village despite pursuing engineering. “I feel it is better to do something of your own instead of relying on an unstable city job. Anshul now stays with us, which is also a support for us as we are ageing.”

In 2018, Anshul returned to his village Chilaua in Western Uttar Pradesh with the hope of transforming his aspiration into reality.

Before him lay two things: a one-acre plot of land that had been barren for as long as he could remember, and an opportunity to prove himself. “The piece of land was devoid of any agricultural productivity. Kids used to play cricket on it,” he recalls.



Anshul has built a loyal customer base for dragon fruits in Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Farrukhabad, and Hardoi districts.

This was when Anshul embarked on a remarkable journey of transformation, determined to breathe life into the neglected land. “I ploughed the land and enriched the soil by adding quintals of cow dung to it. I planted trees like gram, which naturally enhance the soil’s nitrogen content,” he explains.

While working to rejuvenate the land, Anshul began researching alternative crops that could thrive on the enriched soil and offer better returns. It was during this search that he stumbled upon a YouTube video highlighting the benefits of dragon fruit farming. “I learnt that with a one-time investment, we could harvest its fruits up to seven times a year,” he shares.

“Unlike wheat and paddy crops that require re-sowing every six months, dragon fruit plants yield fruit for 30 to 35 years,” Anshul explains.

Intrigued by the crop’s potential for high yields and long-term profitability, he decided to introduce dragon fruit farming to Uttar Pradesh — a bold move in a region dominated by traditional crops, such as wheat and paddy.

Thereafter, Anshul sourced 1,600 saplings from Solapur district in Maharashtra and planted them on his one-acre land. To his delight, the first fruits appeared after 18 months, in 2020.



Anshul harvests 25 to 30 quintals of fruit per acre, which he sells at Rs 250 per kilogram.

Since then, there has been no looking back. Over six years, Anshul expanded his cultivation to five acres and now reaps dual benefits — selling dragon fruits and running a nursery.

With an average yield of 25 to 30 quintals per acre, Anshul’s farm generates impressive profits. He estimates earnings of around Rs 4-5 lakh per acre from fruit sales alone and an additional Rs 18 lakh annually from his nursery.

Maximising space with multi-layer dragon fruit farming

Anshul started by erecting cement and plastic poles on his field to support dragon fruit plants.

He then purchased 1,600 saplings of the Red Moroccan variety at Rs 50 each. “It is a self-pollinating plant that yields fruits for 30 to 35 years, compared to the white and yellow varieties, which have a lifespan of about 15 to 18 years. It also tastes sweeter and has high demand in India,” he shares.

To maximise space, Anshul adopted innovative techniques like wall farming, inspired by Israeli farmers who grow crops by creating multiple layers on walls. He creatively named his approach the ‘Chilaua Model’ after his village.

“This involves planting dragon fruits on the ground, on overhangs seven feet above the ground, and even on terraces, effectively utilising the vertical space of a single wall. To prevent excessive weight on walls, I used thick plastic pipes as pots, planting two saplings in each of the 50 pots,” he explains.

Dragon fruit farming requires less irrigation compared to traditional crops like paddy. “I irrigate the field once every 20 days in October and November, once every 30 days in December and January, once a week in February and March, and three times a week from April to June. I do not have to water them during the monsoon season,” he explains.



Anshul adopted innovative techniques like wall farming to maximise yield.

Besides, dragon fruits can withstand temperatures between 10 and 40 degrees Celsius. During the fruiting season, which spans May to December, the plants yield fruits approximately every 45 days. On average, Anshul harvests 25 to 30 quintals of fruit per acre, which he sells at Rs 250 per kilogram. This generates annual profits of up to Rs 10 lakh.

Building a loyal market for exotic fruits

Anshul has built a loyal customer base for this exotic fruit in his hometown of Shahjahanpur as well as in the nearby districts of Bareilly, Farrukhabad, and Hardoi. “Our dragon fruits are in high demand here,” he says.

“Since it's an exotic fruit, rural residents often use it as a gift. Panchayat officials, including the pradhan, buy it to gift to the Block Development Officer (BDO). The Sub-Divisional Officer (SDM) purchases it to present to the District Magistrate, and newlyweds buy it for their in-laws,” Anshul says.

He also got the opportunity to meet Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel during an event. “I gifted dragon fruits from my farm to her,” he shares. “She appreciated my work, and it was really encouraging.”

Anshul says that dragon fruit farming has proven to be a lucrative venture for him, especially since he established a nursery alongside selling the fruits.

“Farmers can establish a nursery after their plants get two to three years old. This allows you to earn income from fruit sales for seven months and generate revenue throughout the year by selling saplings,” he shares.

Overall, he earns Rs up to Rs 20 lakh annually from the business. “If you only sell fruits, you can earn up to four to five lakh rupees per acre,” he adds.

Anshul also points out that dragon fruit farming requires only a one-time investment of Rs 3 lakh per acre. “We use homemade jeevamrit (natural liquid fertiliser made from cow dung) to boost fruit size and soil fertility. Using natural fertilisers can significantly reduce your input costs as well,” he adds.

Anshul’s model showcases the potential for sustainable and profitable farming. He emphasises the importance of taking risks in agriculture, drawing parallels with historical figures like Vasco da Gama and Columbus.

“If they had not ventured into the unknown, we may not have discovered the sea route to India and discovered America. My father also says, ‘If you fear taking risks, you will not be able to achieve success’,” he shares.

Aditya, Anshul’s father, quips, “My son has proved that if you are dedicated and consistent in your efforts, you’ll achieve success.”

“Farmers fear taking risks and continue to toil in the field by growing crops that they are comfortable with, even though they are unprofitable. Remember that if you sell one sack (50 kg) of wheat, you earn the same amount by selling just two kg of dragon fruits. So, you can reap substantial rewards now, especially in a changing climate that poses challenges to traditional crops,” he adds.

Edited by Khushi Arora; All photos courtesy: Anshul Mishra