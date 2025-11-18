This Delhi Teen Is Helping 42 Mothers Grow Organic Vegetables to Fight Child Malnutrition

‘The kids who once bought a Rs 10 packet of chips to learn football now bring a banana as a snack.’

This is the story of 84 children across four bastis in Delhi — and how their idea of a healthy lifestyle changed completely over the last nine months. All thanks to a simple yet powerful initiative called ‘Gardens of Hope’, started by 17-year-old Raghav Rai.

Back in 2023, Raghav was just 14 and deeply passionate about social work. He would visit Delhi’s Nizamuddin basti to teach children football as part of an initiative by the Delhi-based NGO ‘More Than Play’, which uses sports to teach life skills and promote education.

But what Raghav noticed off the field was far more striking than what happened on it.

“The kids came for practice, but looked weak and tired. Their diets were full of cheap junk food — whatever they could afford,” recalls Raghav. He soon realised the issue wasn’t just poverty, but also a lack of awareness about nutrition.

Determined to change this, Raghav teamed up with Jaideep Bhatia (51), the founder of More Than Play. The duo spent weeks meeting, researching, and brainstorming — until one idea stood out: What if the answer to malnutrition could be grown, not bought?

And that’s how Gardens of Hope took root.

From idea to impact in the basti

Raghav, along with Jaideep, arrived at a simple yet powerful idea — to set up kitchen gardens in bastihomes so every child could have a nutritious meal.

“We were quite sure that when it came to the health and nutrition of a family, it was the mothers who made those decisions,” says Jaideep. “By helping them grow their own vegetables, we wanted to give them the power to choose what they offer their children — instead of settling for cheap, unhealthy food from the market.”

Julie stepped in. With her calm presence and years of experience, she guided the women.

Raghav had the idea and plan ready, and the NGO was willing to fund it. But the real challenge came when the mothers in the bastiwere hesitant to believe in the teenager.

That’s when Raghav reached out to Julie, a 44-year-old urban farming consultant with over a decade of experience in setting up kitchen gardens. “I’ve known Raghav for five years — I actually helped his mother start her kitchen garden,” she smiles.

“When he approached me with this idea, I was immediately on board. I knew it would create an impact quickly and help children in more ways than one,” shares Julie.

‘The mothers were unsure at first’

With just a football in hand and a dream to convince the mothers, Raghav, Julie, and Jaideep began visiting every home in the basti, urging women to start their own kitchen gardens.

At first, the idea was met with hesitation. “The mothers would smile but didn’t think it would work,” recalls Raghav. “Many had never grown vegetables before. They had little space, little time, and no belief that anything meaningful could grow there.”

That’s when Julie stepped in. With her calm presence and years of experience, she guided the women — showing them how to reuse old crates, prepare compost, sow seeds, and care for plants.

The first five families who came on board turned their

homes into small hubs of learning.

After multiple visits, patient conversations, and even showing videos of home gardens, the trio finally convinced the first five mothers in Nizamuddin basti to give it a try.

“We also explained how gardening could involve children — sparking their curiosity and helping them understand the value of a nutritious meal,” says Julie.

And that’s how Gardens of Hope finally took shape in January 2025.

From 5 to 42: The story of how roots became harvests

“Once the mothers saw the first sprouts of palak(spinach) and mooli(radish), everything changed,” says Raghav.

The first five families who came on board turned their homes into small hubs of learning. “Two of their terraces became classrooms for workshops where women learned to plant, water, and harvest,” shares Julie. “Jaideep’s NGO provided everything — seeds, compost, and crates — all designed to be reusable.”

From those five families, the movement has now grown to 42 families across Nizamuddin basti, Sarai Kale Khan, Kusumpur Pahadi, and Ali Village.

The initiative wasn’t just for the mothers. The kids joined in too. “I teach the mothers gardening and also conduct sessions for the children,” says Julie. “They sow, water, harvest, and even take part in quiz sessions to learn about different seeds and plant varieties.”

After nine months of training and teamwork, the Gardens of Hope team recently witnessed a heartwarming sight — a little girl helping her mother harvest methi, turning it into paranthas, and proudly enjoying a healthy, homegrown meal.

A weekend gardener, a student dreamer

Raghav is still in Class 12. Between school, exams, and football practice, his time is stretched — but his resolve isn’t.

“Weekdays are tough,” he admits. “So I visit the bastimostly on weekends. During exams, I take a break, but once they’re done, I’m back. That’s my favourite part of the week.”

Whenever he visits, the mothers welcome him with warmth and excitement. “Sometimes they even offer me vegetables from their harvest — that’s been the best feeling so far,” he smiles.

Raghav’s bond with nature began early. “I was eight when I fell in love with plants,” he recalls. “I used to photograph leaves, trees, fruits — anything green or colourful. I didn’t know much about gardening then, but I was curious. I still am, and I’m learning every day.”

Even today, he spends hours in his home garden, observing and understanding what each plant needs.

What began as a response to malnutrition has now grown into a quiet movement of self-reliance and community.

“I’ve known Raghav since 2022,” says Jaideep. “He’s always loved nature. He photographs everything natural — and lately, he’s even been selling his pictures to financially support the Gardens of Hope mothers.”

The mothers who make it happen

For Afroz Jamala, who has lived in Nizamuddin for 35 years, the garden has been life-changing.

“We first met Raghav when he came for football coaching,” she recalls. “One day he told us, ‘Let’s grow our own vegetables!’ I thought he was joking.”

Today, her terrace blooms with mooli, choulai (amaranthus), and palak. “Earlier, we only grew flowers. We didn’t know how to grow vegetables. But since March, we’ve been harvesting organic produce for our children. What used to cost so much, we now grow for free — and it’s so fresh,” she says.

“When my first vegetable grew, it felt like my own child. I was so happy.”

For 49-year-old Nishayera Alvi, the garden is both nourishment and joy. “I feel blessed to pluck fresh vegetables from my own garden and feed my son,” she smiles. “I don’t have to buy anything from outside, and I’m feeding him organic food.”

“I grow choulai, palak, and baingan (brinjal). Just yesterday, my neighbour shared choulai with me — it was so tasty! We share vegetables, we talk more, we laugh. It’s brought us together.”

A garden that feeds more than hunger

What began as a response to malnutrition has now grown into a quiet movement of self-reliance and community.

From compost to crates, everything in these gardens is designed to be sustainable. The women grow seasonal vegetables, share their produce with neighbours, and inspire others to start their own little farms.

In the process, they’ve discovered something deeper — confidence.

“When I visit them now,” says Raghav, “they offer me chai or food. They’re so warm. Seeing their excitement when they pluck their first vegetable — that’s what keeps me going.”

As Raghav beautifully puts it, “Think global, act local. Sometimes, the smallest gardens can grow the biggest hope.”