How to Grow Salad Greens at Home This Winter & Enjoy Fresh Leaves All Season

As temperatures cool and days grow shorter, many gardeners assume that fresh salad leaves belong to summer. In truth, winter is one of the best times to grow hardy, nutrient-rich greens at home.

Crisp, radiant leaves can brighten winter meals while providing a steady source of vitamins and minerals. With the right varieties and a little extra care, you can enjoy homegrown salads all through the season.

What and how to grow winter greens

Not all salad greens survive in cooler weather, so selecting frost-tolerant or cold-hardy varieties is key. Here are some of the best winter salad greens, along with simple growing tips for each.

1. Lettuce

Winter lettuces, such as loose-leaf or red varieties, are slow-growing and can tolerate cool nights. They form compact heads or tender leaves with a mild, slightly sweet flavour perfect for fresh salads.

How to grow:

Sow seeds in fertile and well-drained soil enriched with compost.

Plant 20-25 cm apart to ensure good airflow.

Protect young seedlings with a thin layer of mulch or a light cloche during cold spells.

Harvest outer leaves regularly to encourage continuous growth.

2. Spinach

Spinach is rich in iron, vitamins A and C, and folate. Cold-tolerant varieties often produce sweeter, tender leaves when exposed to mild frost or cooler nights.

How to grow:

Sow seeds two to three centimetres deep in rows spaced 20 cm apart.

Keep the soil moist but well-drained.

Mulch with straw or organic matter to maintain warmth around roots.

In very cold weather, start seeds in trays and transplant once the seedlings are sturdy.

Harvest outer leaves regularly, leaving the centre to regrow.

3. Rocket (Arugula)

Rocket adds a peppery kick to salads and grows quickly, making it perfect for repeat sowings through winter.

Rocket adds a peppery kick to salads and grows quickly, making it perfect for repeat sowings through winter.

How to grow:

Sow seeds thinly in fertile, well-drained soil.

Space rows about 25 cm apart.

Protect from strong winds or heavy frost using lightweight covers.

Sow every two to three weeks for a continuous harvest.

Pick young leaves for the best flavour.

4. Mizuna

Mizuna, a feathery Japanese mustard green, has a mild, slightly peppery taste and thrives in cooler weather — adding both flavour and colour to salads.

How to grow:

Sow seeds directly in well-prepared soil, spacing rows 20-25 cm apart.

Keep soil moist but not waterlogged.

Use mulch or covers to protect seedlings from cold nights.

Harvest outer leaves first, letting the centre continue growing.

It can also be grown in pots or containers for balconies or terraces.

5. Mustard greens

Mustard greens bring a tangy, spicy flavour to both salads and cooked dishes. They are fast-growing and tolerate cool nights well.

How to grow:

Sow seeds thinly in fertile and well-drained soil.

Space plants 20-30 cm apart.

Cover young seedlings with light mulch or protective sheets during cold nights.

Harvest outer leaves gradually, or cut the whole plant when fully mature.

6. Corn salad

Also known as lamb’s lettuce, corn salad produces small, rosette-shaped leaves with a sweet, nutty taste that improves in cold weather. It’s extremely hardy and can stay in the soil for weeks.

How to grow:

Sow seeds thinly in fertile and well-drained soil.

Keep soil consistently moist, but avoid waterlogging.

Mulch lightly to protect roots and maintain warmth.

Harvest outer leaves as needed, leaving plants to regrow.

Sow in succession every few weeks for a continuous supply.

Tips for a successful winter salad gardening