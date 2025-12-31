A Year After This Chennai Man Installed 15000 Nest Boxes, Sparrows Are Back in The City

A year ago, we introduced readers to Ganeshan D and his initiative, Koodugal Nest, a Chennai-based trust dedicated to conserving sparrows and promoting environmental awareness.

What began as an effort to protect these delicate urban birds has grown into an active movement, combining education, community participation, and scientific research. At its core, the initiative seeks to restore sparrows as a familiar sight in cities and inspire young people to take an active role in safeguarding the environment.

Over the past year, Koodugal has achieved impressive milestones.

“Around 15,000 nest boxes have been distributed to schoolchildren across Tamil Nadu,” Ganeshan tells The Better India. These nest boxes serve as miniature classrooms, providing students with practical experience while offering sparrows safe spaces to breed.

The initiative has expanded geographically, now covering 10 additional districts across the state. In northern Chennai, sparrow populations have increased by roughly 30 per cent.

The founder reflects, “Seeing sparrows return to streets, balconies, and schoolyards has been extremely satisfying. It shows that our efforts are making a tangible difference.” Encouraged by these results, the trust has begun extending its work to other areas of Chennai, gradually spreading awareness and conservation practices throughout the city.

Engaging communities and schools

Education and community engagement are at the centre of Koodugal’s approach. By combining school programmes with practical conservation activities, the trust has created a replicable model for urban biodiversity protection.

Students learn to care for sparrows and also develop a broader understanding of environmental responsibility. “We want children to see that even small actions, like installing a nest box, can create meaningful change,” says Ganeshan.

Technology has also become an important tool. It is developing mobile applications to create a model biodiversity monitoring framework. These tools allow students, volunteers, and citizens to record and track sparrow populations, contributing valuable data to research.

“We want to combine grassroots action with technology so everyone can play a part in protecting biodiversity,” he adds.

Recognition, research, and expansion

The trust’s work has earned both national and international recognition. It has been invited to present its conservation initiatives at the University of Nottingham, UK, during a conference hosted by the British Ornithologists’ Union (BOU) from March 31 to April 2, 2026.

This platform will allow Ganeshan and his team to share their innovative approach with a global audience, showing how local, community-led efforts can make a lasting impact.

Recognition from the Prime Minister of India has further accelerated Koodugal’s growth, leading to the expansion of its network nationwide. Corporate support from Chennai Willingdon Corporate Foundation, Genesys, SurveySparrow Pvt Ltd, and Lennox India Technology has enabled the trust to scale its programmes.

Research has complemented Koodugal’s on-the-ground efforts. A study titled “The Price of Urban Living — Lower Fledging Success Despite Higher Parental Care in Urban House Sparrows” was published in Biotropica (Volume 57, Issue 6, November 11, 2025).

The paper highlights the challenges urban sparrows face and reinforces the importance of interventions like nest boxes. For Ganeshan, this research validates the work his team has been doing and provides a scientific foundation for further action.

Looking back over the past year, the results are worth noticing. Sparrows are once again a familiar presence in northern Chennai, community participation continues to grow, and awareness about urban biodiversity is spreading.

Ganeshan and his team remain optimistic about the future. With a growing network, ongoing corporate support, and active community involvement, Koodugal aims to make Chennai, and eventually other cities, a place where sparrows are not just seen but celebrated.