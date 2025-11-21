Meet the Artist Who Spent 2 Decades Protecting Jaipur’s Chandlai Lake That Is Home to 300+ Bird Species

Conservationist Kishan Meena is a familiar face around the Chandlai Lake in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

His gait is confident as he marches up to poachers, woodcutters and fisherfolk confronting them when their antics threaten the bird species that flock to this lake. And this story of conservation is beautifully documented by GreenHub Fellow Nirmal Verma — the fellowship encourages youth to document local stories of wildlife protection.

It’s a visual journey into the epicentre of the work aimed at reviving and protecting Chandlai Lake, a haven for migratory birds.

The 140-year-old waterbody started its life as a small pond. And, Kishan has watched it evolve.

In 2006, the influx of sewage water into the lake caused the former artist to transition into a conservator. “The sewage water brought in a lot of dirt and filth; there was a foul smell everywhere, along with insects and mosquitoes.”

But beauty thrived even in this adversity, Kishan reminisces about the hordes of flamingos that would flock to the lake.

But their numbers were threatened by hunters. A gunshot in the air would signal that the catch had been successful. Luckily, the locals were able to capture these instances on camera.

“It made it to the front page of the newspaper, and once that happened, the poachers began to move away. We could then focus on saving the birds,” Kishan shares.

Hundreds of resident and migratory birds flock to Chandlai Lake.

Soon, Chandlai Lake garnered a reputation for being a birdwatcher’s paradise. Kishan, who has spent over two decades protecting the lake, shares that he has recorded over 308 species of birds here: red-necked phalarope, whimbrel, Pacific golden plover, Western reef heron, greylag goose, tufted duck, mallard, ferruginous duck, and bar-headed goose, among others.

