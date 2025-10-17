Chilika Lagoon Welcomes 67 Species of Migratory Birds as Winter Arrives — A Call to Protect India’s Wetland Wonder

As autumn’s breath cools the eastern coastline of India, a shift takes place over the expanse of Chilika Lagoon. The peaceful sweep of brackish water stirs with life and movement, as flocks of migratory birds return, feathered pilgrims drawn from the far reaches of Siberia, Mongolia, Central Asia, and beyond.

With the onset of October, the first signs of this spectacular annual migration have begun. So far, 67 avian species have been recorded gracing the lagoon’s sky and shorelines.

The first arrivals: A prelude to grandeur

Among the early arrivals are species that have come to embody Chilika’s winter enchantment, including northern pintails, Eurasian wigeons, gadwalls, northern shovelers, Mongolian plovers, glossy ibises and garganeys, along with the locally cherished lesser whistling duck. These birds have already dispersed across 1,165 square kilometres of the lake’s waters, islands and mudflats.

Their journeys, covering thousands of kilometres, culminate in this wetland wonder nestled along India’s east coast. For many, Chilika is not just a waystation, but a final refuge for the season.

The arrival of these winged guests prompts swift and comprehensive conservation efforts. This year, the Chilika Wildlife Division has activated 21 protection camps strategically located around the lagoon, operating through the winter months until March.

These camps are manned by trained forest staff who patrol both land and water to deter poaching and encroachment.

Additionally, six patrol boats, including high-speed variants, scour the lagoon daily, while drone surveillance offers an aerial shield. This layered vigilance has become essential because recently, three men were apprehended for illegal fishing activities within Nalabana Wildlife Sanctuary, the lagoon’s core conservation zone.

Nalabana, often submerged during the monsoon, emerges as a feeding and roosting ground by winter. Spanning over 15 square kilometres, it is home to some of the most concentrated gatherings of migratory birds anywhere in South Asia.

Numbers that speak volumes

Chilika’s annual bird census serves as a barometer of both biodiversity and ecological health. In January 2025, the lagoon welcomed around 1.12 million birds from 196 different species, of which over 1.08 million were migratory.

The numbers also tell a more nuanced tale.

Despite a slight dip in total population compared to the previous year, species diversity rose, proving the lagoon’s broad ecological offering. Notably, greater flamingos showed a dramatic increase in presence. Leading the count were gadwalls, northern pintails, and Eurasian wigeons, collectively numbering in the hundreds of thousands.

Why do so many species choose Chilika, year after year?

Its magnetic pull lies in its ecological diversity. The lagoon encompasses a rich tapestry of habitats, including shallow waters, mudflats, reed beds, and islands, each catering to different feeding and nesting behaviours. Its waters brim with crustaceans, molluscs, and small fish, forming an ideal winter buffet.

Furthermore, Chilika lies squarely along the Central Asian Flyway, making it a natural magnet for birds migrating southward. Its protection under the Ramsar Convention reinforces its global importance, even as it remains intimately linked to the people who live along its shores.

For local communities, the return of migratory birds is more than a natural spectacle; it is an economic and cultural anchor. Ecotourism grows during the birding season, while awareness campaigns and conservation efforts increasingly involve village stakeholders.

But this coexistence is delicate. The pressures of illegal fishing, tourism infrastructure, pollution, and erratic weather continue to threaten the lagoon’s health. Vigilance, both institutional and communal, remains essential.

Let this season not pass as another marvel taken for granted. Let it be a call to protect what is not ours alone.

