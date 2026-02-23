Beyond Tiger Sightings: A Day in the Life of a Wildlife Naturalist

Before the first safari vehicle rolls out and long before the word sighting enters a conversation, India's forests are already awake. Birds announce the morning, pugmarks reveal nocturnal journeys, and somewhere between silence and sound, naturalists begin their day. Often mistaken as mere guides, they are interpreters of the wild — reading signs invisible to most, mediating between humans and habitats, and holding together the fragile balance of tourism and conservation.

But what does their day actually look like? What drives someone to choose a career where success isn't measured in guaranteed outcomes, where nature sets the rules, and where patience is not just a virtue but a necessity?

To find out, we spoke with three naturalists from Bandhavgarh National Park — one of India's most coveted forests. Gudda and Raju Gurung, Senior naturalists with Pugdundee Safaris, and Sarita Sahu, one of just 26 women naturalists working with the forest department. Together, their stories trace what it takes to build a life around the forest.

What drew them to the wild

For many naturalists, the journey begins long before any formal training — often in childhood, shaped by proximity to forests and wildlife. For others, it grows slowly, sparked by repeated visits and lived experience.

Gudda grew up in the jungle, where the forest wasn't a destination but home. "I became a naturalist because I was born and brought up in the jungle. I grew up seeing animals and forest people every day," he shares. For him, it was the “Pugdundee” or the forest paths that truly shaped him. "That's where I truly became a naturalist."

Raju's story is similar yet different. The pull of the wild began across the border in Nepal. Growing up in a small village near a national park in Nepal, he was surrounded by wild animals, birds, and the constant hum of the forest and river.

"Because of this close connection with nature, I became deeply interested in wildlife and conservation, and becoming a naturalist was always my dream," Raju recalls.

For Sarita Sahu, the path opened later and not without barriers. She joined the forest department only in 2022 after women were allowed to join as naturalists.

"I belong to Bandhavgarh and have always heard stories of the forest. I would visit it sometimes as a tourist, and that sparked the interest," she says. "But unfortunately, it wasn't open to women." Today, of the 195 naturalists in Bandhavgarh, 26 are women — and Sarita is one of them.

All of them had different beginnings, but all roads eventually led to the same place: the forest gate at dawn.

Morning rituals before entering the forest

Long before guests arrive at the safari lodge, a naturalist's day has already begun. Preparation and mental readiness — sets the tone for everything that follows.

"My day starts early in the morning. I wake up before sunrise, check the weather, and get ready for the safari," says Gudda. "I check permits, vehicle condition, my toolkit, and along with the guests, we enter the forest."

For Raju, mornings are defined by planning. "Every day starts with a new safari plan. We make sure all essential gear and even the safari breakfast are ready at least half an hour before the guests arrive," he says. Each drive is treated as unique, never routine.

These aren't just logistical preparations. They're mental ones too. A naturalist must enter the forest with the right mindset — one of patience, alertness, and respect. Because in the wild, nothing is guaranteed.

And when the forest gates finally open, preparation ends, and presence begins. Now comes the real work: reading a language most of us do not know.

Once inside: Reading the forest's invisible language

Inside the forest, the naturalist shifts from organiser to observer. This is where years of training and attention come into play. The forest speaks constantly but not in obvious ways.

"Once inside the jungle, I listen for bird calls and alarm sounds," Gudda explains. "I watch for movement, fresh pugmarks, broken grass, and marks on the ground. These signs help me understand the presence of animals."

Raju adds that every safari demands flexibility. "What we observe depends on guest interest, too. But every safari begins with listening to animals, birds, and the jungle itself”, adds Raju.

It's a skill honed over years. Knowing the difference between a peacock's casual call and its alarm cry. Recognising whether pugmarks are hours old or still damp from the morning dew. Understanding wind direction and how it affects animal movement. This is the invisible curriculum of the forest, one that no classroom can fully teach.

To do this work well, though, naturalists rely on more than just their senses. They carry tools — some physical, some intangible that help them navigate each safari with precision and care.

The toolkit: What every naturalist carries

Ask any naturalist about their essentials, and you'll get a surprisingly simple list.

"My essential safari toolkit includes binoculars, camera, field guide, notebook, water bottle, and first-aid kit," says Gudda. "I also carry the safari permit and a calm, patient mindset." Raju's list is similar: "A first-aid kit, safari bag, hat, binoculars, bird book, book of Indian mammals, and drinking water."

Each item serves a purpose — to see, record, identify, and stay safe. But the most critical tool, as Gudda points out, is "a calm, patient mindset." It's a tool you can't buy, but one that helps a naturalist stay observant and restrained inside the forest. But a safari doesn't rely on the naturalist alone.

Working as a team

A wildlife safari is never a solo effort. Inside the forest, coordination replaces conversation, and trust ensures safety.

Before entering the forest, Gudda discusses the zone, routes, and recent animal movements with the driver. "We speak about driving speed, silent zones, and places where extra caution is needed. I check with forest staff about current rules, blockages, or tiger alerts."

During the safari, communication becomes mostly non-verbal. "Hand signals for slowing, stopping, or turning. Eye contact to confirm observations. I quietly share inputs like fresh pugmarks, alarm calls, wind direction, and visibility."

Gudda says many expect sightings and even ask if animals can be called closer.

The driver's role is equally critical. "The driver focuses on smooth driving, correct positioning of the vehicle, and keeping distance from wildlife," Gudda explains.

And when there's a sighting? Silence is key. "We position the vehicle without blocking animal paths. We maintain silence and give animals space. We follow forest staff instructions strictly to avoid disturbance,” explains Raju.

This coordination is crucial for ensuring safety and a positive guest experience. "Good coordination between the guide and the driver is essential for a successful and safe safari."

The key principle, as Gudda puts it: "Trust, mutual respect, and clear understanding. There is no place for shouting and rushing."

Yet even with perfect coordination, one challenge persists - managing expectations. Because what visitors think a safari should be and what it actually is are often very different.

Educating guests and winding down the day

As the safari unfolds, observation is only one part of a naturalist's role. The other, more critical one is helping guests understand what the forest is, and what it is not.

For all the excitement and anticipation that comes with a wildlife drive, naturalists regularly encounter expectations shaped by documentaries and social media rather than reality. "Many visitors expect guaranteed sightings," says Gudda. "In reality, a safari is about wild animals living freely, not animals waiting to be seen." He is often asked questions like, Can you call the animals? Can you chase them closer?

"So, as naturalists and guides, we explain that the forest has its own rhythms," adds Raju. "We cannot control or chase animals. Instead, we try to help guests notice the other beautiful and integral beings of the forest — rare bird species, smaller animals like wild boar and different varieties of deer, and the plants that hold the ecosystem together."

Raju’s love for the wild began in Nepal, growing up near a national park.

These moments of explanation are often as important as any sighting. When guests begin to slow down, listen, and look beyond a single animal, the forest opens up differently.

As the safari ends, vehicles turn back toward the gate, and the forest settles into the evening. For naturalists, this isn't a moment of switching off, but of reflection. Notes are exchanged, observations discussed, and small details logged for the next day’s safari.

"There's always something to take back from every safari," says Raju. "Even if there's no big sighting, the forest teaches you something about behaviour, movement, or patience." Gudda agrees. "If you pay attention, the jungle gives you something new every day," he says.

For Sarita, the end of the day carries a sense of reassurance and confidence. "Earlier, there was pressure to prove myself as I was one of the few women naturalists," she says. "But now, I feel more confident. Most of what I've learnt has come from being out there every day — from seniors, drivers, and from the forest itself."

But the journey hasn't been without its challenges. “As a woman in the field, I initially faced some difficulties,” Sarita shares. “There were male colleagues who did not take me seriously and wondered whether I could do the job well.”

Over time, that resistance softened. “Some of my male colleagues and drivers have been very helpful, and I have learnt a lot from them. Even guests have been encouraging and accepting. The attitude towards women forest guides is slowly but surely changing.”

Like many naturalists associated directly with the forest department, Sarita’s earnings are tied to the number of safaris she undertakes. “My salary is based on the safaris I do. In Bandhavgarh, we might get a safari once every two days or more, which leads to income instability,” she explains.

This is how a naturalist's day rolls: guided by preparation, shaped by observation, and grounded in deep respect for the forest and the wild. But that calm confidence isn't instinct alone — it's built through years of training, learning, and time spent understanding both wildlife and people.

Which brings us to the question that comes before all of this.

So how does one become a naturalist?

Before the forest becomes their classroom, most naturalists spend time learning its grammar indoors. Classroom training offers structure — introducing wildlife laws, species identification, ecology, and the ethics of guiding.

Raju's journey included formal training in Nepal with the International Trust for Nature Conservation (ITNC) and the King Mahendra Trust for Nature Conservation (KMTNC), organisations that work closely with national parks to train local youth in conservation and natural history. "They focus not just on animals, but on conservation and how local communities are part of it," he explains.

Sarita entered the profession through the forest department's recruitment system. After passing a written exam, she underwent job-oriented training covering forest rules, safety protocols, and biodiversity basics — a structured entry that opened only to women in 2022.

Gudda's path was less formal. Growing up in the jungle meant the forest itself was his first teacher. While he didn't begin with a classroom programme, years of lived experience, observation, and mentorship shaped his understanding — later strengthened through continuous learning and interaction with researchers and senior forest staff.

For those interested in pursuing this profession today, several training programmes offer a strong foundation:

PRONAT (Professional Naturalist Training) – A 21-night field-focused programme by Pugdundee Safaris in association with Wildlife Forestry Services (WFS). They offer an Amateur Naturalist Training Course (ANAT) for those without prior training or knowledge of wildlife. A unique offering is the Young Naturalist Training Course (YNAT) that introduces children to the jungle and its inhabitants. Certified Naturalist, The Naturalist School - A government-aligned certification focusing on natural history, interpretation, ecotourism practices, guest handling, safety, and professional guiding standards, leading to a Govt of India vocational skill certificate accredited by NCVET (National Council for Vocational Education and Training). Wildlife Enthusiasts Course, Wildlife Institute of India (WII) - A short foundational programme (5–7 days) introducing wildlife biology, ecology, conservation challenges, and India’s protected area network through classroom sessions and limited field exposure. Nature Guide & Safari Guide Courses, Nature Guides Academy - Structured programmes that train participants in natural history, storytelling, safety, and guest engagement for professional nature and wildlife guiding.

Yet, as all three naturalists point out, training is only the beginning.

But beyond training, many aspiring naturalists often wonder what the profession looks like in practical terms — financially and in the long run.

Raju explains that most naturalists prefer full-time roles associated with safari lodges. “Like I am with Pugdundee Safaris, this ensures a salary throughout the year,” he says. For freelancers or those working directly with the forest department, income works differently. “Safaris continue all year in the buffer zones, even during the monsoon, but the numbers reduce. Since payment is based on every safari you undertake, fewer drives mean a lower salary.”

Seasonality is part of the profession, and income can fluctuate depending on tourism cycles and park closures.

The profession, in other words, is not static. It evolves with experience, expertise, and one’s relationship with the wild.

The real learning happens in the jungle. So if this life speaks to you, pick a programme and take the first step, and the forest will take care of the rest.