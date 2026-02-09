How Assam Turned Years of Poaching into a Success Story for Over 3000 One-Horned Rhinos

In Assam, the morning mist rises off the Brahmaputra, curling over marshes and grasslands where the one-horned rhinoceros once teetered on the edge of extinction. These formidable creatures, hunted relentlessly for their horns, seemed destined to vanish. But Assam has turned that tide, crafting a conservation story that has captured global attention.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Not long ago, poaching was rampant. In 2013 and 2014, 27 rhinos were killed each year, victims of a trade driven by superstition and profit. Protected areas offered sanctuary, but enforcement was uneven, and the odds were stacked against survival.

Today, however, Assam is home to over 3,000 rhinos, with Kaziranga National Park sheltering nearly 2,700 of them, followed by Pobitora, Orang, and Manas sanctuaries.

Turning the tide

The conversion did not happen overnight. Stronger laws, vigilant forest staff, and community engagement gradually created a protective shield around the rhinos. In Kaziranga, which houses two-thirds of the global one-horned rhino population, not a single rhino has been poached in over 730 days.

Advertisment

A fundamental moment came with ‘Operation Falcon’ in 2024. Following the poaching of two rhinos earlier that year, forest and police forces launched a coordinated crackdown.

Assam has crafted a rhino conservation story that has captured global attention. Photograph: (The Sentinel)

The operation dismantled poaching networks, arrested 42 individuals, and foiled multiple attempts to harm rhinos. It proved that with determination and careful planning, even long-standing threats could be overcome.

Communities as custodians

Equally important has been the role of local communities. In villages near the parks, the rhino is no longer just an icon for tourists or a figure in wildlife reports; it has become a symbol of local pride. People work alongside forest officials, reporting suspicious activity and helping to protect habitats. Their involvement has turned conservation from an abstract goal into a shared responsibility.

Assam’s success resonates far beyond India. While countries like South Africa continue to face hundreds of rhino poachings each year, Assam’s strategies, including legal enforcement, anti-poaching operations, and community engagement, have created one of the few regions where rhinos are growing in number rather than shrinking.

The destruction of 2,500 confiscated rhino horns on World Rhino Day 2024 was a harsh message that exploitation will not be tolerated.

Assam is home to over 3,000 rhinos, with Kaziranga National Park sheltering nearly 2,700 of them. Photograph: (BBC)

The rhinos of Assam today

Now, as the sun breaks over Kaziranga and Pobitora, rhinos move through wetlands and grasslands with a sense of security that would have been unimaginable decades ago. Their survival is a product of vigilance, strategic action, and the commitment of people who have chosen protection over profit. Assam’s rhinos are a living reminder of what can be achieved when nature and humanity find common ground.

Source:

‘Assam’s way of scripting a success story in rhino conservation’: by Nava Thakuria for The Statesman, Published on 9th February, 2026.