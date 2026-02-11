Viral Clips Show the Magic — But These Ladakh & Himachal Heroes Are Doing the Real Work to Protect Snow Leopards

Spotless white background and a snow leopard family of three were seen gliding across the Himalayas. This video, which went viral on social media last week, is a rare and moving sight captured by the Border Roads Organisation.

Known for their near-camouflage and solitary nature, snow leopards are among the hardest animals in the world to spot. Many experts spend years in these mountains without ever seeing one.

All thanks to heroes like Khenrab Phuntsog and Smanla Tsering, who make these sightings possible.

Project Himank of the Border Roads Organisation shared the footage, however, the sight is more than a viral wildlife moment. It reflects years of patient work by trackers, conservationists and local communities who protect fragile habitats and reduce human–animal conflict.

Across Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, grassroots efforts continue to show that conservation begins with people on the ground.

Here’s a look at the individuals and organisations quietly safeguarding India’s elusive ‘ghost of the mountains’.

Snow Leopard Conservancy India Trust (SLC-IT): Building conservation through communities

The locals are encouraged to report any sightings of the snow leopard and training sessions are often conducted to spread awareness Photograph: (Tsewang Namgail)

For more than two decades, the Snow Leopard Conservancy India Trust has partnered with Himalayan communities to reduce conflict between herders and predators.

Its work includes predator-proof livestock pens, conservation-linked homestays, and eco-tourism models that create income while protecting wildlife.

The organisation also supports community-run livestock insurance schemes that compensate families for losses, helping reduce retaliatory killings and strengthening trust in conservation efforts.

Smanla Tsering: Ladakh’s veteran snow leopard rescuer

Smana Tsering leads training for rangers and field teams, advises on community outreach. Photograph: (Voygr Expeditions)

A wildlife guard in Hemis National Park for over 20 years, Smanla Tsering is among Ladakh’s most experienced snow leopard trackers and rescuers.

Working alongside teams during conflict situations, he has helped safely manage and rescue several snow leopards while guiding rangers through difficult terrain.

Known for blending deep local knowledge with hands-on field skills, he also trains younger guards and supports community outreach.

Nature Conservation Foundation: Science meets community action

NCF’s High Altitude Programme blends science and community knowledge to protect snow leopards while supporting pastoralist livelihoods. Photograph: (Nature Conservation Foundation)

The Nature Conservation Foundation’s High Altitude Programme focuses on long-term ecological research alongside grassroots engagement in trans-Himalayan regions.

Teams collaborate with pastoralists to develop solutions that balance conservation with traditional livelihoods.

From studying predator–prey dynamics to supporting community awareness, the programme blends science with lived knowledge.

Its findings help shape conservation strategies and inform policy. By connecting rigorous research with everyday realities in mountain villages, the initiative strengthens both biodiversity protection and community resilience.

Khenrab Phuntsog: Rescuing snow leopards one mission at a time

After rescuing the snow leopard, they are released back into the wild. Photograph: (Khenrab Phuntsog)

Ladakh wildlife guard Khenrab Phuntsog has rescued over 47 snow leopards in his career, often trapped in high-altitude terrain or injured in human-wildlife conflict situations.

Using limited resources, he safely relocates animals to prevent harm to both wildlife and villagers.

In recognition of his extraordinary dedication, he received the RBS ‘Save The Species' Award in 2017 and the Carl Zeiss Wildlife Conservation Award in 2018 for his role in fostering coexistence in the high Himalayas.

Spiti’s Women camera-trap and survey teams: Redefining conservation roles

In Spiti, local women lead snow leopard conservation by installing camera traps and running surveys. Photograph: (Wildlife Wing- Himachal Pradesh Forest Department and the Nature Conservation Foundation)

In Spiti Valley, local women have taken on active roles in snow leopard conservation by installing camera traps and conducting wildlife surveys on behalf of conservation organisations like the Nature Conservation Foundation.

Many now act as community ambassadors, encouraging neighbours and younger residents to protect fragile habitats.

By stepping into spaces once dominated by men, these women are not only generating valuable conservation data but also reshaping gender roles and proving that grassroots stewardship thrives on inclusive participation.

From viral sightings to silent fieldwork, snow leopard conservation in India rests on countless local efforts that rarely make headlines.

These individuals and organisations show that cohabitation with nature is possible when science, tradition, and community leadership come together, ensuring that the ‘ghost of the mountains' continues to roam the Himalayas.

