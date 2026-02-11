From Near Extinction to 270: How Tamil Nadu Brought Back India’s Dugongs

India has seen conservation miracles before. From the steady revival of tigers under Project Tiger to the comeback of crocodiles in Odisha’s Bhitarkanika, sustained effort has shown that wildlife can rebound when protection is backed by policy, science and community support.

In India’s southern waters, one such inspiring success story is unfolding — the remarkable resurgence of the dugong along the coast of Tamil Nadu. After decades of decline that pushed this gentle marine mammal perilously close to local extinction, recent surveys estimate about 270 dugongs thriving today — a testament to concerted conservation and community engagement.

Meet the dugong: India’s gentle ‘sea cow’

The dugong (Dugong dugon), often called the sea cow, is a large, slow-moving marine mammal that feeds exclusively on seagrass.

Unlike dolphins or whales, dugongs are strict herbivores, grazing on underwater meadows in shallow, warm coastal waters. An adult dugong can consume up to 30 – 40 kilograms of seagrass a day, helping maintain the health and balance of these fragile ecosystems.

And that’s exactly why they matter.

These gentle sea cows sustain seagrass meadows that support coastal life and fisheries.

Photograph: (Marine Mammal Habitat)

Seagrass meadows are ecological powerhouses — they support fisheries, stabilise coastlines, and store significant amounts of carbon. By grazing on seagrass, dugongs help keep these habitats productive and resilient. In many ways, they function like underwater gardeners, quietly sustaining marine biodiversity.

Despite their ecological importance, dugongs have faced decades of decline due to habitat degradation, accidental entanglement in fishing nets, and coastal development. Globally listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List and granted the highest level of protection under India’s Wildlife Protection Act, their survival in Indian waters has long been uncertain.

A turning point in Tamil Nadu’s waters

Today, India’s most significant surviving dugong population is concentrated along the coast of Tamil Nadu, particularly in Palk Bay and the Gulf of Mannar.

Collaborative efforts between scientists, the state and fishing communities are helping secure a future for India’s sea cows. Photograph: (Great Barrier Reef Foundation)

A comprehensive survey led by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Forest Department recorded 158 dugongs in Palk Bay and 112 in the Gulf of Mannar — a total of approximately 270 individuals. For a species that reproduces slowly and remains difficult to spot, this is no small achievement.

Perhaps even more encouraging has been the sighting of mother-calf pairs, a strong indicator that the population is not only surviving but actively breeding. For conservationists who have worked for years to protect this species, these sightings signal hope — and progress.

The conservation effort behind the comeback

This revival did not happen by accident.

Under the Dugong Recovery Programme, supported by the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA), Tamil Nadu intensified habitat protection, strengthened monitoring, and worked closely with local fishing communities to reduce accidental bycatch.

A landmark milestone was the notification of India’s first Dugong Conservation Reserve in Palk Bay, spanning over 448 square kilometres of critical habitat rich in seagrass meadows. This legally protected area now safeguards one of the dugong’s most important remaining strongholds.

The initiative has drawn international appreciation, with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) recognising it as a model for marine biodiversity conservation.

Dugong’s recovery is a reminder that sustained conservation can revive even the most vulnerable species. Photograph: (Pinterest)

Tamil Nadu is also establishing a dedicated Dugong Conservation Centre at Manora in Thanjavur district, envisioned as a hub for research, awareness and long-term species management. The centre is expected to deepen scientific understanding while strengthening community participation — a crucial ingredient in marine conservation.

A story of hope beneath the waves

The dugong’s slow return to Tamil Nadu’s waters is more than a wildlife statistic. It is proof that when governments, scientists and coastal communities work together, even the most vulnerable species can be given a second chance.

In an era when environmental news often feels overwhelming, the image of 270 dugongs grazing peacefully along India’s southern coast is a reminder that conservation works, and sometimes the most powerful victories are happening far beneath the ocean’s surface.

