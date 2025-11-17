Coming Soon: ‘Wild At Heart’, a Journey Into India’s Most Inspiring Wildlife Conservation Stories

Across India, we’ve discovered pockets where local communities and the wild share a heartbeat.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

In these spaces, coexistence thrives.

And so, in an effort to capture this spirit, we bring to you Wild At Heart, a repository of exemplary initiatives burgeoning across India’s villages and urban spaces. Think of it as a storytelling endeavour that celebrates the extraordinary relationship between people, wildlife, and the ecosystems that sustain life on Earth.

Through photostories, deep dives, and case studies, we capture both the heroic and the routine efforts that are helping conserve the wilderness. From a forest ranger safeguarding forests to a local protecting an endangered species, we want to celebrate those who ensure that nature thrives for future generations.

Here’s a look at what you can expect.

Trailblazers of conservation

Hear from the legendary herpetologist Romulus Whitaker about his expeditions in the wild — including growing up with a pet python — and the events leading up to the establishment of the first-of-its-kind Madras Snake Park. The segment features interviews with pioneering conservationists whose groundbreaking efforts have set new benchmarks in protecting forests and species.

Romulus Whitaker is a herpetologist who broadened India's understanding of snakes and their protection Photograph: (Romulus Whitaker)

Hunters to Protectors

What does it take for someone whose livelihood once depended on killing animals to transition to the other end of the spectrum — protection? The segment covers stories of hunters who’ve transformed into conservationists, turning their once-extractive pursuits into powerful efforts to protect and preserve wildlife.

Wild History Uncovered

In this segment, we spotlight remarkable individuals and pivotal moments in wildlife history, uncovering little-known stories that shaped the future of conservation. For example, did you know about Frederick Walter Champion, who gave India its first wild tiger photo or the nawab (ruler) of Junagadh, who prevented the lions of Gir from going extinct?

The lions of Gir had become the targets of hunters at the turn of the 20th century Photograph: ((L): Royal Ark, (R): Wikimedia)

Conservation in Motion

Sure, there are conservationists who spark revolutions. But there are also those who work in the shadows, consistently and tirelessly, believing that every act can make a difference. This segment celebrates the conservation heroes whose persistent efforts ensure that the work of protecting nature never pauses.

United for the Wild

Protecting the wild takes a village. In this segment, we spotlight communities that unite to protect species, showing the power of collective action in safeguarding wildlife. Right from the Pakshi Mitras (bird friends) of Menar in Rajasthan and the van panchayats of Uttarakhand to the locals of Ladakh, who are learning to coexist with and protect the snow leopards.

Guardians of Shared Spaces

In collaboration with GreenHub, an initiative that engages and empowers youth in conservation education, action, climate sustainability and social change through documentary storytelling, we spotlight stories of people and wildlife learning to thrive together — from the Khiamniungan honey hunters in Nagaland who talk to bees to the youth of Bhopal who share ground with tigers — revealing how shared spaces can inspire protection, balance, and coexistence.

GreenHub encourages locals in Northeast India to turn into storytellers of conservation using the power of the visual medium Photograph: (GreenHub)

Stewards of the Wild

In collaboration with WWF-India, we highlight the crucial role of communities in protecting wildlife and preserving habitats through sustained grassroots actions and local stewardship. From the Terai Arc Landscape, where the Bagh Mitras (tiger friends) mitigate human-tiger conflict in interesting ways, to the Sundarbans, where a unique network of women-led groups is driving conservation from the frontlines.

Frontlines of Coexistence

In collaboration with the Centre for Wildlife Studies, an internationally recognised centre of excellence in the areas of wildlife research, conservation, policy, and education, we trace how well-planned initiatives can become models for how human-animal interactions can be assessed.

We explore their conservation interventions, such as Wild Seve, Wild Surakshe and Wild Shaale, that are helping local communities navigate human-animal conflicts.

Wildlife Wardens

True change can be effected when policy shifts come from within. This segment will cover stories of officers turning policies into powerful acts of protection for the wild, for example, the forest officer behind India’s only wolf sanctuary in Mahuadanr, Jharkhand.

The Protected

As important as the conservationists who protect are the species that are being protected. In collaboration with Roundglass Sustain, which identifies as an ‘encyclopedia on India’s wildlife’, we cast a spotlight on the wild, from pollinators and scavengers to mangroves, emphasising their ecological importance and the urgency of preserving them.

Roundglass Sustain spotlights species and the role they play in the ecosystem Photograph: (Roundglass Sustain)

Nature's Gallery

Beauty is the common thread that ties stories of nature and wildlife together. This segment celebrates stunning photographs of unique and beautiful species and the photographers who capture the wonder of wildlife in its most captivating moments. Admire the wild at its best.

Vacays in the Wild

Here, we spotlight wildlife-inspired travel experiences and homestays, highlighting immersive ways to connect with nature while supporting local communities. We help you plan your next trip by sharing immersive travel narratives, highlighting sustainable homestays that invite you to connect with wildlife responsibly and meaningfully.

Careers in Conservation

Now that you’ve immersed yourself in some incredible stories about the wild, you’re bound to have questions on how to get involved in conservation. You’re possibly looking for a career in it or perhaps volunteering options. This segment is your roadmap to turning love for wildlife into a lifelong career. Hear from those who’ve done it.

Through volunteering for wildlife organisations, or even becoming a documentary filmmaker, you can make a career in conservation Photograph: ((L): Kaustubh Gawande, (R): Tushar Bhojwani)

SMART Conservation

Explore how artificial intelligence is transforming the way we protect and understand the wild. For instance, did you know about drones being deployed in Kaziranga to catch poachers, track animals during floods, and transform conservation in Assam? The segment taps into how technology is making inroads into the remotest places in the country to ensure the wild is conserved.

Blueprints for the Wild

In collaboration with the Wildlife Trust of India, we showcase proven conservation success operations across species such as pangolins, which are known to be the world’s most trafficked mammal, and amphibians of the Munnar landscape of the Western Ghats. We trace the journey from problem to approach to solution, unravelling the on-ground impacts of such projects.

Wild At Heart is a reminder that the wild is not just out there. It is a vital part of who we are.