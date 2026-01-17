How Odisha’s Rivers Are Welcoming Back 84 Crocodiles After Years of Conservation Efforts

In the forests of Odisha, Similipal National Park stretches across hills, rivers, and valleys, home to tigers, elephants, and countless species of birds. However, in the twisting rivers and pools of the park, an ancient creature is silently making a comeback — the mugger crocodile.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

For many years, their numbers in the park had declined, spreading concern among forest officials and conservationists. But the latest census, carried out in early January 2026, recorded 84 crocodiles, up from 81 the previous year. While this increase might seem small, it is an important sign that conservation efforts are beginning to bear fruit.

This rise comes after two years of decline, when the population had dropped from 86 in 2023 to 81 in 2025. The increase shows that these prehistoric reptiles are slowly reclaiming their place in the park’s waterways.

Counting crocodiles: A careful survey

The census itself was a detailed process, conducted over three days and covering 20 locations across the park’s eight main rivers and water bodies.

Advertisment

The West Deo River proved to be the most crowded, with around 60 crocodiles. Photograph: (Roundglass Sustain)

The West Deo River proved to be the most crowded, with around 60 crocodiles observed basking along the banks or gliding through the water. Others were found in the South and North divisions of the park, while five crocodiles were spotted at the Ramatirtha breeding centre.

Over 100 forest personnel took part in the census, forming 30 teams to comb the rivers, streams, and pools. This careful effort not only counted the crocodiles but also helped officials understand where they live, how they move, and which areas need the most protection.

Crocodiles are sensitive to environmental changes. They require clean water, plenty of fish, and safe spaces to nest and rest. Even a small rise in their numbers indicates that their habitat is becoming healthier and more supportive of life.

Conservation in action

The recovery of Similipal’s crocodiles is the result of years of patient and dedicated work. At the core of this effort is the Ramatirtha Mugger Crocodile Breeding Centre, where young crocodiles are raised safely until they are strong enough to survive in the wild.

Each year, hatchlings are released into rivers such as the West Deo, East Deo, Khairi, and Budhabalanga, giving them a better chance of growing to adulthood.

Crocodiles are sensitive to environmental changes. Photograph: (The Animal Map)

Officials also work to protect the rivers and wetlands, preventing pollution and monitoring human activity. This guarantees that crocodiles can survive without disturbance. The annual census is a crucial part of these efforts, allowing authorities to track progress and identify potential threats before they become serious problems.

In addition, the park itself gained further protection in 2025 when part of it was officially declared a national park, making it the largest in Odisha and the 107th in India. This status provides stronger legal safeguards for wildlife, including crocodiles, and strengthens ongoing conservation work.

A slow but promising recovery

Crocodiles are often seen as survivors from another era, and in Similipal, they are proving their resilience. The rise from 81 to 84 individuals may be small, but it is significant. It reflects years of patient work by forest staff, conservationists, and local communities who have worked tirelessly to protect these ancient reptiles.

The recovery of Similipal’s crocodiles is the result of years of patient and dedicated work. Photograph: (Sputnik India)

As the rivers flow gently through the national park, the crocodiles glide beneath the surface, a reminder that even small victories in conservation can signal hope. With continued care and protection, these creatures may once again live in the forests and rivers they have called home for centuries.