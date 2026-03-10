His Mother Read Every Page Aloud: How Visually Impaired Ravi Raj From Bihar Cracked UPSC

When the results of the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 were announced, one name that quickly inspired aspirants across the country was Ravi Raj, a visually impaired candidate from Mahuli village in Bihar’s Nawada district, who secured an impressive All India Rank of 20.

For Ravi, this achievement is the result of years of determination and perseverance. What makes his story even more remarkable is that he had already cleared the exam on his previous attempt, with an AIR of 182.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Instead of stopping there, he chose to prepare again — hoping to push his limits further and improve his rank.

Without access to conventional study methods and relying largely on audio lectures and digital learning resources, Ravi carved his own path through one of India’s toughest examinations.

Visually impaired Ravi Raj from Bihar’s Nawada district secured UPSC AIR 20 in 2025. Photograph: (Jagran)

Sometimes, we feel we lack the resources or opportunities to chase our dreams. But Ravi’s journey is a powerful reminder that determination, discipline, and belief can often overcome circumstances that seem insurmountable.

From rank 182 to rank 20: A journey of persistence

In the previous attempt, Ravi Raj had already cracked the exam with an AIR of 182. For many aspirants, that would have been reason enough to celebrate and settle. But Ravi believed he could do better.

So he returned to his books, rather, to the audio lectures and study material that became his classroom.

This time, his hard work paid off extraordinarily. When the UPSC results were announced, Ravi had climbed from rank 182 to rank 20, a leap that placed him among the top achievers in one of India’s toughest examinations.

Behind this achievement lies a story of discipline and patience.

The mother who became his strongest support

Behind Ravi’s remarkable journey stands a constant pillar of strength — his mother, Vibha Sinha.

Growing up with visual impairment meant Ravi often needed help accessing written study material. Vibha Sinha stepped in without hesitation. She spent hours reading newspapers, books, and study notes aloud so that Ravi could absorb the information he needed for his preparation.

Ravi Raj’s UPSC Rank 20 is powered by the unwavering support of his parents, Vibha and Ranjan Sinha. Photograph: (News 18)

What might seem like a simple act became a powerful daily routine. Page after page, lesson after lesson, the mother-son duo transformed their home into a space of learning and determination.

Ravi’s father, Ranjan Kumar Sinha, a farmer, also stood firmly behind his son’s dreams despite the family’s modest income. He encouraged Ravi to pursue education wholeheartedly, believing that perseverance could overcome circumstances.

When the results were finally posted on the official UPSC website, and Ravi’s name appeared at number 20, celebrations broke out across Mahuli village.

In many ways, Ravi’s success belongs not just to him but to a family that quietly stood by him through every challenge.

Ravi Raj’s journey goes beyond an exam result — a story of resilience, courage and a family whose belief helped him see beyond limitations.Photograph: (Jagran)

Ravi’s achievement has brought immense pride to Mahuli village in Nawada district, where his success is being celebrated as an inspiration for many young students.

Interestingly, Ravi had earlier also cleared the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination and secured a government job. Yet, his dream of excelling in the UPSC remained unchanged.

Today, his journey stands as proof that perseverance can transform even the toughest challenges into stepping stones.

Beyond an exam result

Ravi Raj’s story is not just about securing a top rank in one of India’s toughest examinations. It is about resilience and the quiet strength of a family that believed in a dream.

In a world that often measures ability by what people can see, Ravi’s journey reminds us that vision is not always about eyesight.

Sometimes, it is about courage, persistence and the unwavering support of those who help us see possibilities beyond limitations.

Sources:

‘UPSC Result 2025: Visually Impaired Ravi Raj Secures AIR 20, Says Lectures On YouTube Helped’ by News18, Published on 7 March 2026.

‘UPSC CSE Result: Ravi Raj lost his eyesight, but without courage... became an IAS officer in his fifth attempt’ by Manmohan Krishna for Jagran, Published on 6 March 2026.







