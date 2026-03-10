His Mother Read Every Page Aloud: How Visually Impaired Ravi Raj From Bihar Cracked UPSC

When the results of the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 were announced, one name that quickly inspired aspirants across the country was Ravi Raj, a visually impaired candidate from Mahuli village in Bihar’s Nawada district, who secured an impressive All India Rank of 20.
For Ravi, this achievement is the result of years of determination and perseverance. What makes his story even more remarkable is that he had already cleared the exam on his previous attempt, with an AIR of 182.
Instead of stopping there, he chose to prepare again — hoping to push his limits further and improve his rank.
Without access to conventional study methods and relying largely on audio lectures and digital learning resources, Ravi carved his own path through one of India’s toughest examinations.
Sometimes, we feel we lack the resources or opportunities to chase our dreams. But Ravi’s journey is a powerful reminder that determination, discipline, and belief can often overcome circumstances that seem insurmountable.
From rank 182 to rank 20: A journey of persistence
In the previous attempt, Ravi Raj had already cracked the exam with an AIR of 182. For many aspirants, that would have been reason enough to celebrate and settle. But Ravi believed he could do better.
So he returned to his books, rather, to the audio lectures and study material that became his classroom.
This time, his hard work paid off extraordinarily. When the UPSC results were announced, Ravi had climbed from rank 182 to rank 20, a leap that placed him among the top achievers in one of India’s toughest examinations.
Behind this achievement lies a story of discipline and patience.
The mother who became his strongest support
Behind Ravi’s remarkable journey stands a constant pillar of strength — his mother, Vibha Sinha.
Growing up with visual impairment meant Ravi often needed help accessing written study material. Vibha Sinha stepped in without hesitation. She spent hours reading newspapers, books, and study notes aloud so that Ravi could absorb the information he needed for his preparation.
What might seem like a simple act became a powerful daily routine. Page after page, lesson after lesson, the mother-son duo transformed their home into a space of learning and determination.
Ravi’s father, Ranjan Kumar Sinha, a farmer, also stood firmly behind his son’s dreams despite the family’s modest income. He encouraged Ravi to pursue education wholeheartedly, believing that perseverance could overcome circumstances.
When the results were finally posted on the official UPSC website, and Ravi’s name appeared at number 20, celebrations broke out across Mahuli village.
In many ways, Ravi’s success belongs not just to him but to a family that quietly stood by him through every challenge.
Ravi’s achievement has brought immense pride to Mahuli village in Nawada district, where his success is being celebrated as an inspiration for many young students.
Interestingly, Ravi had earlier also cleared the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination and secured a government job. Yet, his dream of excelling in the UPSC remained unchanged.
Today, his journey stands as proof that perseverance can transform even the toughest challenges into stepping stones.
Beyond an exam result
Ravi Raj’s story is not just about securing a top rank in one of India’s toughest examinations. It is about resilience and the quiet strength of a family that believed in a dream.
In a world that often measures ability by what people can see, Ravi’s journey reminds us that vision is not always about eyesight.
Sometimes, it is about courage, persistence and the unwavering support of those who help us see possibilities beyond limitations.