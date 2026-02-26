UPSC 2026: Last-Minute Document Checklist Before You Apply

The UPSC CSE 2026 application window closes on 27 February 2026 at 6 PM IST. Here’s a handy checklist of documents you’ll need, so you can move without last-minute stress.
A recent JPG photo (20–200KB) is required. Ensure 75% face coverage, white background, full frontal view, both ears visible, eyes open, neutral expression, and no shadows.
A clear JPG file named “signature” (20–100KB, 350–500 pixels) is needed. Sign in black ink on white paper and ensure the scan is sharp and well-lit.
One valid photo ID is required — Aadhaar, Passport, Voter ID, PAN, or Driving Licence.
The Class 10 (Matriculation) certificate in PDF format (50–300KB) serves as official proof of date of birth and must match the entered details.
Bachelor’s degree certificate and marksheets (PDF, 50–300KB) are essential. Final-year candidates may apply provisionally but must produce proof at Mains.
SC/ST/OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)/EWS certificates should be uploaded in PDF format.
Disability and PwBD recommendation certificates (PDF, 50–300KB) are required. Candidates opting for a personal scribe must ensure the assistant meets UPSC criteria.
The Rs 100 fee can be paid via net-banking, UPI, Visa, Master, or RuPay cards, or by cash at SBI. Women, SC, ST, and PwBD candidates are exempt.
With your documents organised and details in place, the application process becomes smoother. Here’s wishing every UPSC 2026 aspirant calm focus, steady determination, and the very best on this journey.