UPSC 2026: Last-Minute Document Checklist Before You Apply

Niharika Dabral
Feb 26, 2026, 10:17 AM
Photo Credit : Nalanda IAS Academy, Hindustan Times

The UPSC CSE 2026 application window closes on 27 February 2026 at 6 PM IST. Here’s a handy checklist of documents you’ll need, so you can move without last-minute stress.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Passport Size Photo

A recent JPG photo (20–200KB) is required. Ensure 75% face coverage, white background, full frontal view, both ears visible, eyes open, neutral expression, and no shadows.

Photo Credit : Vistaprint India

Digital Signature

A clear JPG file named “signature” (20–100KB, 350–500 pixels) is needed. Sign in black ink on white paper and ensure the scan is sharp and well-lit.

Photo Credit : Adobe

Photo ID Proof

One valid photo ID is required — Aadhaar, Passport, Voter ID, PAN, or Driving Licence.

Photo Credit : Amar Ujala

Class 10 Certificate

The Class 10 (Matriculation) certificate in PDF format (50–300KB) serves as official proof of date of birth and must match the entered details.

Photo Credit : AuthBridge and Pexels

Educational Details

Bachelor’s degree certificate and marksheets (PDF, 50–300KB) are essential. Final-year candidates may apply provisionally but must produce proof at Mains.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Reservation Documents

SC/ST/OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)/EWS certificates should be uploaded in PDF format.

Photo Credit : Pexels

PwBD & Scribe Details

Disability and PwBD recommendation certificates (PDF, 50–300KB) are required. Candidates opting for a personal scribe must ensure the assistant meets UPSC criteria.

Photo Credit : Indian Express, Illustrated Daily News

Payment Details

The Rs 100 fee can be paid via net-banking, UPI, Visa, Master, or RuPay cards, or by cash at SBI. Women, SC, ST, and PwBD candidates are exempt.

Photo Credit : Inc42

With your documents organised and details in place, the application process becomes smoother. Here’s wishing every UPSC 2026 aspirant calm focus, steady determination, and the very best on this journey.

